Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Ruth Birch's avatar
Ruth Birch
8h

I feel like we need to set up a “go fund me” to pay for the young woman’s trauma treatment. What a living nightmare for her; basically surrounded by gang members in masks. Come on America… WTF!!!!

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IOD Nations's avatar
IOD Nations
8h

That photograph is a timestamp. Not of one woman on a train in a country testing how much it will tolerate before someone in power says enough.

Silence is never neutral. When masked white nationalists march through the capital on the 250th anniversary of independence and leadership looks away, the silence becomes the answer.

Democracy doesn't collapse in one moment. It erodes every time the unacceptable becomes the unremarkable.

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