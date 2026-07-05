A Picture Worth a Thousand Words

Some photographs don’t simply capture a moment.

They expose the moment we’re living in.

Yesterday, one image shook me to my core.

A Black woman sat alone on a Washington, D.C., Metro train. Around her stood masked members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front on their way to march through our nation’s capital during America’s 250th birthday celebration. It is an image that should haunt every American with a conscience.

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Forget politics for one minute.

Imagine being her.

Imagine looking up and seeing row after row of masked men surrounding you—not knowing what comes next, not knowing if anyone would intervene if something happened.

That single photograph says more about where America finds itself today than a thousand political speeches ever could.

And what disturbed me almost as much as the image itself was the silence that followed.

Where was the outrage?

Where was the President speaking directly and unequivocally against a white nationalist march through the capital of the United States?

Where were the loud condemnations from Republican leaders?

Where were the voices insisting that this is unacceptable in America?

Too often, outrage depends on who the extremists are.

It shouldn’t.

Hatred deserves condemnation every single time.

No exceptions.

As someone who escaped the Soviet Union as a child, I know what happens when people begin accepting the unacceptable. It rarely begins with one dramatic event. It begins with silence. It begins when people convince themselves that today’s warning signs aren’t serious enough to speak out.

That is why this photograph matters.

It isn’t just about one train ride.

It is about the direction of our country.

America has seen this before.

America has seen white hoods, burning crosses, segregation, immigrant hatred, and people denied their most basic rights because of the color of their skin, their religion, their gender, or where they came from.

But America has also been the country millions around the world looked to as a light.

The country people fled to.

The country families risked everything to reach.

Not because America was perfect, but because America promised something different: freedom, dignity, equal justice, and the chance to build a life without living under fear.

For 250 years, America has been a symbol of democracy around the world.

And that is what makes this moment so dangerous.

Because what took generations to build can be weakened much faster than people want to believe.

Look at women’s rights.

Women fought for generations to be treated as full citizens. They fought for the right to vote, the right to work, the right to control their own futures, and the right to make decisions about their own bodies. And yet, in the blink of an eye, rights that took decades to secure were ripped away from millions of women across this country.

That is how it happens.

Slowly at first.

Then all at once.

Now we are watching another old sickness being dragged back into the open: racism, nationalism, immigrant hatred, and white supremacy dressed up as patriotism.

We see families terrorized by immigration raids.

We see entire communities made to feel like they do not belong.

We see political movements using fear of immigrants as a weapon.

And now we see masked white nationalists marching openly through the streets of Washington, D.C., as if they are testing how much America will tolerate.

We do not need to wait to see what comes next.

History already told us.

The warning signs are here.

That is why silence is so dangerous.

That is why leadership matters.

That is why every decent American must say clearly:

We are not going back.

We are not going back to a country where women lose control over their own bodies.

We are not going back to a country where immigrants are treated like enemies.

We are not going back to a country where white nationalists march through our capital and the people in power look away.

America did not become a beacon of freedom because hatred disappeared.

America became a beacon because generation after generation fought to push this country closer to its promise.

Now it is our turn.

I have warned repeatedly that I fear America is moving toward a vision of government where fear, division, and exclusion become normalized. I have written extensively about my concerns regarding Project 2025 and the influence of figures such as Stephen Miller and Russell Vought on the future direction of federal policy.

Whether or not every development is directly connected, the broader question remains the same:

What kind of America are we choosing to build?

An America where masked white nationalists marching through Washington become just another headline?

Or an America where leaders—regardless of party—stand together and say:

Not here. Not now. Not ever.

History is watching.

Our children are watching.

The world is watching.

If we stop being shocked by images like yesterday’s, then we’ve already surrendered something far more valuable than politics.

We’ve surrendered our moral compass.

Over the coming days, I’ll be sharing major reporting and analysis that I believe every American needs to see. Some of what I’m hearing from people inside political circles raises serious questions about where our country is headed, and I’ll share what I can responsibly verify as that reporting develops.

For those of you who are new here, let me tell you why this platform is different.

I am not a journalist.

I am an insider.

I spent years inside the very political world that I now write about. I sat in rooms where decisions were made. I witnessed firsthand how power operates behind closed doors. I testified under oath before Congress, turned over documents, and chose to speak out because I could no longer stay silent.

That decision came with a price.

It changed my life forever.

It has brought risks not only to me, but to my family.

Yet I continue because I believe the American people deserve something that has become increasingly rare: context from someone who has actually been on the inside.

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Thank you for standing with me.

Thank you for believing that truth still matters.

Now, more than ever, we need to stand together—not as Republicans or Democrats, not as conservatives or liberals, but as Americans who refuse to let fear, hatred, or extremism define the country we leave to our children.

As I always say:

Love will conquer hate.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away