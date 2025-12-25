Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The MTN Is in Crisis: Lev Parnas and Exclusive Shady Messages from Meidas

A recording from Lev Parnas and Shane Yirak's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Shane Yirak's avatar
Nick Paro's avatar
Lev Parnas, Shane Yirak, and Nick Paro
Dec 25, 2025

Thank you Aaron Parnas, God, Neurodivergent Hodgepodge, Cheech Previti, Mandy Ohman, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro and Shane Yirak! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Share

Get more from Lev Parnas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture