The Night Ukraine Didn’t Sleep

The past 36 hours in Ukraine have been detrimental. Unfortunately, as we spoke, the war did not pause. It intensified. And that is why it is important that I update you—not just with facts, but with the reality of what those facts mean on the ground.

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Seven hundred and three aerial targets.

That number is easy to read. It is harder to feel.

Nineteen ballistic missiles. Cruise missiles launched from bombers far beyond reach. Hundreds upon hundreds of drones—machines sent into the night sky not just to strike, but to exhaust, to overwhelm, to terrorize.

For hours, the air itself became a battlefield.

Ukrainian air defense did what it has learned to do—stand between life and death. Six hundred sixty-seven targets were intercepted or suppressed. That number speaks to courage, coordination, and resilience that most people will never fully understand.

But it also tells you something else.

It tells you that dozens still got through.

And when even one gets through, it is never just a number.

It is a building. A home. A family.

In Kyiv, the night did not end quietly. It ended in fire and sirens. In the Obolon district, cars burned where they were parked just hours earlier, as if time had simply stopped and then shattered. Warehouses and commercial buildings were torn open. First responders arrived to help—and some became victims themselves.

In Podil, people were pulled from beneath concrete and dust. A 12-year-old child did not survive the night. Think about that for a moment. A child who went to sleep in their home, in their bed, in their city—never woke up to morning.

This is what slips through even the strongest defenses.

In Odesa, a drone carved into a residential building, striking between floors where families live their ordinary lives—where dinner is made, where televisions flicker, where people plan for tomorrow. There are no front lines in moments like that. Just shattered windows, broken walls, and the realization that nowhere feels safe.

In Dnipro and across the Dnipropetrovsk region, the strikes did not discriminate. An educational facility. Offices. Civilian infrastructure. Fires lit up the darkness. Among the injured—two children, barely old enough to understand what fear is, forced to experience it in its most violent form.

In Zaporizhzhia, someone waiting at a public transport stop never made it home.

In Kharkiv, drones found their targets in the quiet spaces between daily life.

Across the country, nearly one hundred people injured. Lives altered in seconds. Families changed forever.

And what is hardest to explain—what is hardest to write—is that for millions of Ukrainians, this is not an isolated moment. This is the rhythm of their lives. Nights measured by sirens. Mornings measured by survival.

You begin to understand that war is not just fought on battlefields. It is lived in apartments, in stairwells, in shelters, in the silence after an explosion when people call out names and wait for answers.

That is the part the numbers will never capture.

Folks, when I go to Washington, when I speak, when I push—this is what I carry with me. These voices. These stories. These lives that deserve to be seen, to be heard, and to be remembered.

And I cannot do this alone.

If you can, the strongest way to support this mission—this platform, this voice—is by becoming a paid subscriber. It is not just support. It is what keeps this information moving, what allows me to continue bringing you what others are not showing, what helps us stay independent and relentless in telling the truth.

If you want to go further, you can contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And for those of you who cannot—listen carefully—you are not outside of this. You are part of this family. Always.

You can subscribe for free. You can share this message. You can like, comment, restack. You can bring others into this space so they understand what is happening, so these stories do not disappear into silence.

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Because together, we are more than readers.

Together, we are the voice from Ukraine.

And we will not let that voice fade. We will not let the people enduring this horror feel forgotten. We will stand with them—not with weapons, but with truth, with awareness, with persistence.

And sometimes, that is where change begins.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down