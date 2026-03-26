Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Brenda Schaefer's avatar
Brenda Schaefer
2h

Congratulations Grandpa!

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Derek Smith's avatar
Derek Smith
2h

Peace and love to the entire Parnas clan!

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