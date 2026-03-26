My dear Lev Remembers family,

I don’t even know where to begin… other than from the heart.

My wife, Svetlana, and I want to thank our son Aaron and his incredible wife, Arielle, for giving us the greatest gift imaginable—this beautiful new life that has changed our world forever.

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As a father, there is nothing more powerful than watching your son step into this moment. And I know—without a doubt—that one day, his daughter will look back and be proud of the man he is, proud of the father he’s become, and proud of the strength, love, and integrity he stands for.

When Aaron called me and shared the news… I froze for a second. And in that moment, everything rushed back to me. I was no longer where I was—I was back to the day he was born, the moment I first held my son in my hands, this tiny life that changed me forever. I remembered the responsibility, the fear, the overwhelming love… the promise I made to protect him, to guide him, to fight for his future no matter what. And now, all these years later, I’m watching him go through that same moment… becoming a father himself. As a proud father, there’s nothing more powerful than seeing your son step into that role, knowing the man he’s become, knowing the values he carries, and knowing that his daughter will one day look at him the way he once looked at me. That’s a moment I had to share with you—because you are my family too. And moments like this remind me what truly matters… why we fight… and why we can never, ever give up.

And to all of you—my extended family—thank you.

Thank you for the incredible outpouring of love, the messages, the support. You didn’t just celebrate this moment with us—you felt it with us. And that means more than I can ever put into words.

Because what we’ve built here is not just a platform.

It’s a family.

And today… our family just got a little bigger.

We are beyond excited, beyond grateful, beyond blessed to welcome our granddaughter into the world. And something shifts in a moment like this. You look at this new life, and everything becomes crystal clear.

Why we fight.

Why we speak out.

Why we refuse to stay silent.

This is no longer just about us.

It’s about her generation.

It’s about our kids, our grandkids, and the future they deserve.

And I’m telling you right now—from the deepest place in my soul—

This moment has only strengthened my resolve.

Strengthened my resolve to fight for a better country.

To fight for a better future for our children and our grandchildren.

Because I don’t want my granddaughter—or any of our kids—to grow up in a country where truth is buried, where democracy is weakened, and where corruption is protected.

I want her to grow up in a country where truth matters.

Where democracy stands strong.

Where corruption is exposed—not protected.

That’s my promise to you.

I will not sit back.

I will not stay silent.

I will not watch anyone try to steal the future of our children, our grandchildren, or the very soul of this country.

And I’m not alone.

Because you are with me.

This movement we’ve built together—this is real. And it’s just getting started.

But to keep going… to grow louder… to reach further… I need your help now more than ever.

Become a paid subscriber.

This platform is how we break through the noise. It’s how we expose what others won’t. It’s how we stay independent, fearless, and unfiltered. Your support here doesn’t just help—it strengthens this entire movement and ensures the truth continues to reach people who need to hear it.

Support directly if you can:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution—no matter the size—helps fuel this fight and supports my family as we continue this mission together.

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And this is why my campaign matters.

I’m not running just to be another name on a ballot.

I’m running because I know how this system works.

I know the people.

I’ve seen it from the inside.

And I have the receipts.

Enough is enough.

We need people in Congress who are not afraid to speak the truth, who are not owned, who are not controlled, and who will stand up and fight back against the corruption that’s been allowed to grow for far too long.

I’m running to make sure we don’t just talk about change—

We actually make it happen.

👉 LevParnas.org

This is a grassroots movement. No corporations. No special interests. Just us.

As I take this moment with my family, reflecting on what truly matters…

Know this:

I’m not slowing down.

I’m not backing off.

I’m not going anywhere.

Because now—it means even more.

This mission doesn’t end until we secure a future worthy of our children… and their children after them.

And with you by my side—

I know we will get there.

From my family to yours…

From the bottom of my heart…

Thank you.

—Lev

P.S. If you haven’t yet, visit LevRemembers.com and get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book they don’t want you to read, the one that connects the dots you’re now watching unfold in real time.

And while you’re there, grab your “Enough is Enough” or Wolfpack gear.

Because this isn’t just a moment.

It’s a movement. And we’re only getting started.