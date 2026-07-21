Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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The Popok Pop-Up: Journalists Fight Back in Court and a Special Guest!

A recording from Lev Parnas and Legal AF's live video
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Lev Parnas and Legal AF
Jul 21, 2026

Join me as I join Michael Popok of Legal AF for a live discussion breaking down the latest developments surrounding the Senate report, what it means, what stands out, and where things could go from here. We’ll cut through the headlines, provide context, and give you the perspective you won’t find in the daily news cycle.

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If you value independent reporting and insider analysis, please subscribe and become a paid supporter. If you’re able, you can also contribute directly to help keep this work going.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Follow my campaign at LevForCongress.org for campaign updates, and visit LevRemembers.com to pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that helps explain how we got here and why today’s events matter.

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