The Popok Pop-Up: Journalists Fight Back in Court and a Special Guest!

Join me as I join Michael Popok of Legal AF for a live discussion breaking down the latest developments surrounding the Senate report, what it means, what stands out, and where things could go from here. We’ll cut through the headlines, provide context, and give you the perspective you won’t find in the daily news cycle.

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