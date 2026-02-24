Four years ago, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Four years since Vladimir Putin attempted to erase a sovereign democracy from the map. Four years of missile strikes, mass graves, kidnapped children, shattered cities — and four years of extraordinary courage from the Ukrainian people.

And today is also the State of the Union.

Traditionally, the State of the Union is a constitutional moment. It is when the president addresses Congress and the nation to report on the condition of the country — our economy, our security, our challenges, our future. It is meant to be a moment of accountability. A moment of unity. A moment where truth about the state of our republic is presented plainly to the American people.

But tonight, do not expect a civics lesson.

Expect spin.

Expect revisionism.

Expect gaslighting.

We are likely to hear a version of America that ignores the erosion of democratic norms, dismisses legitimate investigations, and reframes strength as loyalty to one man instead of loyalty to the Constitution. We may hear rhetoric that flirts openly with authoritarian impulses — power consolidated, critics demonized, institutions undermined.

And that is exactly why we must stay vigilant.

Because the real state of the union is not defined by applause lines. It is defined by whether our institutions hold, whether the rule of law applies equally, and whether the people stay engaged.

I have to share with you that, yesterday felt like something out of the movie Planes, Trains and Automobiles. I left my house at six in the morning for what should have been a simple trip. Weather and delays stretched it into an all-day journey. I arrived in Washington close to eleven at night. Long. Exhausting. But necessary.

Because I came here to stand with truth-tellers and patriots who refuse to accept the erosion of our democracy. I came here to stand alongside voices like Miles Taylor, Robert De Niro, Glenn Kirschner, Wajahat Ali, Olivia Troye, and so many others who understand what is at stake.

I also came here to meet with members of Congress.

I am bringing the work this community has built — the petitions, the research, the documentation surrounding the Epstein files. I am bringing your signatures. Your names. Your demand for justice for survivors.

The survivors themselves will be present tonight. They deserve accountability, and we are not backing down from that fight.

But I also need to sound the alarm.

Pay very close attention to what Tulsi Gabbard is doing. Watch what is happening quietly in Georgia with election changes being pushed behind the scenes. What I am hearing is deeply concerning. What is tested in one state can spread quickly to others.

We cannot wait until it is too late.

Call your members of Congress. Call your senators. Demand transparency. Demand oversight. We proved with the Epstein files that when this community refuses to let something disappear, it doesn’t disappear. When the media turned away, we stayed. When people said move on, we pushed forward. And now accountability is unfolding globally.

We will demand it here at home.

Later today, we will go live with a special Voice from Ukraine with Oleksandr. Four years later, the fight for freedom continues, and we will continue standing with Ukraine.

Throughout the day, I will be streaming updates from Washington. And tonight, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., I will be live for a special Swamp of the Union rebuttal — with guests, surprises, and real conversations you will not see on traditional networks. You do not want to miss it.

I will also be hosting special moments and interactions for paid subscribers. If you have not yet become a paid subscriber, now is the time. Your support makes this work possible — the travel, the meetings, the investigations — but it also gives you direct access, deeper content, and real engagement. This is not passive media. This is participation.

For those of you who traveled here or are already in Washington, I look forward to seeing you. There is nothing more powerful than this community coming together in person.

This is the moment where action matters more than outrage.

If you have not signed the Epstein action petition, do it now. Not tomorrow. Not after the speech. Now. With everything that is continuing to surface, with every new revelation, every arrest abroad, every crack in the wall of silence — the pressure must increase, not fade. Every signature strengthens the demand for subpoenas. Every name increases political cost. Every click sends a message that survivors are not alone and that this community will not be intimidated into silence.

And if you want to do more than sign, join us.

Our volunteer group is not symbolic. It is operational. It is researchers, organizers, callers, digital warriors, on-the-ground supporters. It is people who help track developments, compile information, coordinate outreach, and amplify truth when algorithms try to bury it. If you have skills — legal, media, research, tech, organizing — we need you. If you simply have time and heart, we need you.

This is how movements grow. Not from one voice — but from thousands moving together with discipline and purpose.

Now let me be direct about support.

Being in Washington. Meeting lawmakers. Traveling. Investigating. Producing live coverage for hours. Protecting independent journalism from pressure and threats. None of that is free. None of that is funded by corporations. It is funded by you.

If you believe in this work — if you believe survivors deserve justice, if you believe Ukraine deserves unwavering support, if you believe democracy requires vigilance — then help fuel it.

Your contribution is not a donation to a personality. It is fuel for a mission. It keeps us independent. It keeps us mobile. It keeps us loud.

And if you cannot give financially, then give your voice. Restack this letter. Share it. Call your representatives. Bring one more person into this movement. History does not shift because people agree privately. It shifts because people act publicly.

Four years after Ukraine was invaded, they are still standing.

Survivors who were told to stay quiet are standing.

And we are standing.

Stronger than when we started.

More organized than they expected.

More determined than they hoped.

They may control podiums.

They may control headlines.

But they do not control us.

The real State of the Union is not a speech.

It is the people who refuse to surrender their democracy.

Stay loud.

Stay fearless.

Stay united.

This is our moment.

— Lev Parnas

