Let me tell you how this began, because almost nobody knows.

Micheal Cohen was on a podcast with Tara Palmeri. Katie Johnson’s name came up.

And behind the scenes, Michael Cohen started working me. Quiet. Friendly. A hand on the shoulder.

*Don’t worry about it, Lev. Let it go. It’ll pass.*

It’ll pass.

I know that voice. I spent years inside Trump world and I can tell you the exact difference between a man calming you down and a man managing you. That was not comfort. That was containment.

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And one question landed in me like a stone. Why does Michael Cohen care whether this passes?

So I started making calls. To people I know. People I have known for a long time, from a life I am not proud of, who talk to me because they know I sat where they are sitting.

What came back was not complicated. Michael Cohen knew far more about Trump world than he was telling any of you, and he had decided what to bury.

Katie Johnson. A pseudonym for a real child.

In April 2016 she walked into a federal courthouse in California with no lawyer and no money, and she filed a complaint by herself.

She swore that in 1994, when she was thirteen years old, Jeffrey Epstein lured her to his Manhattan townhouse with the promise of a modeling career. She swore she was assaulted at parties there over a period of months. She swore she was raped by Donald Trump.

In a sworn declaration, she wrote that she begged him to stop. She wrote that he answered her by hitting her in the face with an open hand and screaming that he would do whatever he wanted.

She was thirteen.

That first case was thrown out in a month on a technicality. She had cited the wrong statute. She was a child of a lawsuit, filed by a woman with no lawyer, and the court showed her the door.

So she came back.

In June she refiled in New York with counsel. That one went nowhere either.

In September she filed a third time, and this time she was not alone. She had Thomas Meagher. She had J. Cheney Mason. She had Lisa Bloom. And she had witnesses. A woman calling herself Tiffany Doe swore she had worked for Epstein recruiting underage girls and had watched it happen. Another swore Katie had told her about it back in 1994, when it happened.

Three tries. Two years of dismissals. A child who would not stop knocking on the door of a country that would not open it.

And on November 2, 2016, six days before the presidential election, she was finally going to stand up.

Lisa Bloom booked a press conference. Katie Johnson was going to walk in front of the cameras, show her face, say her real name, and tell the United States of America what two grown men did to her body when she was in eighth grade.

The press conference was canceled hours before it began.

Bloom stood in front of the reporters and told them her client had received a number of threats. That she was too afraid to show her face. That she was in terrible fear.

One of her attorneys, Evan Goldman, later said that on the morning she was supposed to speak, Katie Johnson’s phone had been hacked. Her car was stolen. Her cellphone was stolen.

Two days later, on November 4, 2016, her lawyers filed a one-page notice and dropped the case.

Four days before America voted.

She never got a settlement. She never got a courtroom. She never got a single day of justice.

She got silence, and she has not been seen or heard from since. Not by the press. Not by the public. Not, by their own account, by any of the lawyers who once represented her.

A woman somewhere in this country, still hiding, while the man she named sits behind the Resolute Desk and the man who buried her file gets his own radio show.

That is what this is about. Everything else is a detail.

They will tell you her case was a hoax. Ask yourself who has been saying it loudest.

Donald Trump has called it a hoax for almost a year.

For months now, Michael Cohen has made it his personal mission to discredit Katie Johnson. Not to investigate her. Not to ask a single honest question about her. To bury her.

He calls the case fake. He tells audiences there are more Jane Doe cases in this country than there are Ford F-150s, which is a clever line and a deliberate fog. Muddy the water, confuse the dockets, and a thirteen-year-old girl becomes a filing error.

But every truck has a plate and every case has a number. Hers are on the public docket. Anyone can pull them.

So look at what Cohen actually says about her.

He calls her Mary Jane Doe and says the case involved a baby. There is no baby. That name appears nowhere in her filings.

He says he went out to her address himself and found an empty lot in the Bronx. She did not live in the Bronx. She did not live in New York. She lived in California.

He told Joy Reid he had never spoken to her attorney, not in 2016, not ever. A minute later, on the same program, he let slip that he had in fact spoken to Meagher in 2016 about the Katie Johnson case.

And then he went into Ellie Leonard’s DMs and demanded she apologize for saying otherwise.

That is not a man setting the record straight. That is a fixer at work, doing the same job he has always done, for the same client he has always had.

And it leaves one question that Michael Cohen has never been able to answer.

If Katie Johnson was fake, why did Donald Trump’s fixer go looking for her?

Why get an address at all? Why drive out there? Why knock on the door?

You do not go hunting a woman who does not exist.

Now let me tell you about Michael Cohen, in his own words.

This is a man who bragged that he threatened five hundred people on Donald Trump’s behalf.

He sat in Trump’s office five, six, seven hours a day for more than a decade. His count, not mine.

He was the lawyer for the Miss Universe and Miss Teen pageants.

He is the man who cut the $130,000 check to Stormy Daniels to keep a woman quiet before an election.

He is the man who helped Trump flip the Palm Beach mansion, the one Trump bought out from under Jeffrey Epstein, the deal that detonated their friendship.

Michael Cohen remembers all of it. In detail. He wrote a book about it. He sold you the story for years and you paid him well for it.

And then, on December 17th, on a livestream with Zev Shalev hosting, with Ellie Leonard there, with Nick Paro there, with me there, Michael Cohen looked into a camera and said that in all those years, in all those rooms, all those hours, he had never once heard the name Jeffrey Epstein.

Not once. Not one time.

And he called Katie Johnson’s case fake.

I have sat in those rooms. I know what gets said in them.

I knew, live, in real time, that I was watching a man lie.

Think about what he is asking you to believe. Total recall of the pageants. Total recall of the payoffs. Total recall of the mansion, the threats, the twelve years of dirty work. Perfect, encyclopedic, profitable memory, right up to the moment you say the word Epstein.

And then a blank wall.

That is not forgetting. That is a door being held shut from the other side.

Twenty-six days later, the door came off its hinges

The proof did not come from the New York Times. It did not come from a network. It did not come from a single one of the people who spent five years telling you Michael Cohen was the man who knew where the bodies were buried.

It came from a reader.

A woman at her kitchen table, going through the Epstein files line by line, found a document that a thousand professional journalists had walked straight past. She brought it to Ellie Leonard, who has done more honest work on this story than any newsroom in America.

Ellie brought it straight to me.

And I took it to Michael Cohen’s face.

Here is what it says. It is an internal note from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, dated July 17, 2019. Eleven days after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested.

Michael Cohen was sitting in a cell in Otisville. His lawyers, Mike Monico and Barry Spevack, were on the phone with federal prosecutors asking for a Rule 35.

Understand what that is. A Rule 35 is not paperwork. It is how a federal inmate buys his way out of prison early, and it accepts exactly one form of payment: substantial assistance. Real, usable, incriminating information about somebody else.

So what did Michael Cohen’s lawyers offer the United States government?

That their client had heard Trump say things about Epstein.

Now go back to December. *I never once heard the name.*

You cannot sell what you do not have.

Either Michael Cohen lied to federal prosecutors to shave years off a prison sentence, or he lied to you, to your face, for six years, while you subscribed to him and defended him and applauded him and made him rich.

There is no third door. There has never been a third door.

I went after him. Publicly, on my show, on this platform, to his face, over and over, while he laughed and called me a nobody.

And I want you to remember what was done to me for it.

Bitter. Jealous. Liar. Grifter. Unstable. I was told I was dividing the resistance, as if the resistance were a fan club and a child’s rape were an inconvenient subject.

People I had stood shoulder to shoulder with stopped taking my calls. My family got dragged into it. The attacks were coordinated and they were vicious and nearly every one of them came from people who call themselves the good guys.

Let me be very precise about my crime.

I asked a man who had offered to sell Donald Trump’s Epstein secrets to federal prosecutors why he suddenly could not remember a single one of them.

That was it. That was the whole offense.

And while I was taking the incoming, I kept calling it. I said he was drifting right. I said he was chasing a pardon. I said he was going home to Trump.

Then he turned up on Patrick Bet-David’s show. Coerced, he said. Missing Trump. Still loving Trump. And yes, he would take a pardon, though of course he was not asking for one.

Then he turned up on Lara Trump’s show, announcing a podcast with Laura Loomer.

Every step of the way. I called it before it happened. And every step of the way, they told me I was crazy.

Count backward with me

December 17. Cohen calls Katie Johnson fake and swears he never heard Epstein’s name.

January 12. The Rule 35 email surfaces.

January 16. Cohen publishes a piece claiming Letitia James and Alvin Bragg pressured and coerced him, attacking the prosecutors in the case that made Donald Trump a thirty-four-count convicted felon. Right-wing media has it within hours.

January 17. MeidasTouch quietly drops his podcast.

Late January. Patrick Bet-David. The pardon.

March 13. Lara Trump. Laura Loomer.

July. Michael Cohen is handed a Sunday night slot on WABC, the old house of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Rudy Giuliani. And in the middle of the announcement he lets it slip.

He and Donald Trump made up. Six, seven months ago.

Six, seven months ago.

That is December. That is January. That is the livestream. That is the email. That is the exact stretch of weeks when a handful of independent writers with no network and no producers started asking Michael Cohen about a thirteen-year-old girl.

He never answered the question.

He went home.

On that same broadcast, Cohen told his audience that if they wanted to understand how the reconciliation happened, they should look at the facts, but more importantly at the timeline.

Fine, Michael. Let’s.

By his own account, the thaw started after he did two things. He attacked James and Bragg. And he declared that he had never seen Donald Trump so much as speak to Jeffrey Epstein.

By his own account, that is what turned his audience against him.

By his own account, a mutual friend carried the resulting storm to Donald Trump, and Trump felt for him.

And then the text arrived while he sat at dinner with his wife. The ice, he said, did not melt. It broke.

Strip out the self-pity and hear what he is actually telling you.

He defended Donald Trump on Jeffrey Epstein in public, and Donald Trump took him home.

That is not my interpretation. That is his story, in his voice, on a radio station where he now works, in a job the President of the United States reportedly recommended him.

What comes next is not from paper. It comes from twelve years of standing close enough to these men to smell them, and from people who are still standing there and still pick up the phone when I call.

I am not a journalist quoting a source. I am the source.

Katie Johnson is the thing.

She is what sits underneath every move on that timeline. The sudden Epstein amnesia. The coercion letter. The reconciliation. The pardon he says he is not asking for. The Loomer podcast. The WABC studio. All of it.

Look at what Michael Cohen actually was to Donald Trump. The fixer’s entire job was the women. The pageants. The payoffs. The threats. That was the work.

And this one was a child.

In his own words, he dropped Katie Johnson’s file on Donald Trump’s desk.

And then he went looking for her. He got an address. He drove out there. He went to knock on her door.

A man does not go knocking on the door of a case he says is fake.

A man who never heard the name Epstein does not offer federal prosecutors what Trump said about Epstein.

And a man with nothing to hide does not go silent the moment the file surfaces and then walk home to a man he spent years calling a criminal.

Katie Johnson is the secret Donald Trump and Michael Cohen intend to carry to their graves together.

It is about to get worse

Hear me on this, because it is why I am publishing today.

That coercion letter was never a tantrum. It was a filing.

Michael Cohen is the central witness in the case that made Donald Trump a convicted felon. He has now stated in public, in writing, that prosecutors pressured him into testifying the way they wanted.

Ask yourself who that helps.

This is the opening move, not the endgame. Those words are going to be used to go after the thirty-four convictions. They are going to be turned into ammunition against Letitia James. Against Alvin Bragg. Against members of Congress and investigators who put their names and their careers on the line because they believed him.

The star witness for the prosecution has been converted into a weapon for the defense.

And they intend to come after me, and after my sources.

Not because I matter. Because I am inconvenient, and because there is no other platform on this website with people on the inside who pick up the phone. Cohen knows that. Trump knows that.

You do not kill a story like this by disproving it. You kill it by isolating the man telling it and frightening everyone who might talk to him.

I have been federally prosecuted. I have been to prison. I know exactly what these people are capable of doing to a man.

I am telling you anyway.

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And to everyone who put him on a stage,

Michael Cohen did not build that audience by himself. You built it for him.

MeidasTouch did not merely carry him. They produced him. Mea Culpa was theirs. Political Beatdown was theirs, and Ben Meiselas sat in the chair beside him and co-hosted it, week after week, into an audience of nearly six million people. Cohen was on with him two days before they cut him loose.

Jim Acosta put him on a Substack town hall and gave him a stage. Don Lemon platformed him and ran the highlights. Legal AF and the rest of that network sat under the same roof and never asked a question.

You made him. You told millions of Americans that this man was safe to believe, and they believed you, because they trust you. And every one of you made money doing it.

Then, in January, MeidasTouch dropped his shows.

They never told their audience why.

Not a word about the Rule 35 email. Not a word about the man who offered federal prosecutors what Donald Trump said about Jeffrey Epstein and then told your viewers, for six years, that he had never heard the man’s name.

A quiet cancellation is not accountability. It is housekeeping. It protects the brand and it abandons the audience.

And that audience is still out there. Tens of thousands of people are still subscribed to Michael Cohen this morning, still hearing from him every single week, still being told that the email means nothing, that Katie Johnson is a fraud, and that the people asking questions are liars and dividers.

You handed him those people. You have not gone back to get them.

And understand what this actually is, because it is not a media squabble and it is not a story that fades out on its own.

This is a laundering operation.

Donald Trump needs those thirty-four convictions gone. He needs Letitia James discredited. He needs Alvin Bragg discredited. He needs the story of 2016 rewritten before this country votes again in November, and he needs a man with credibility on the left to do the rewriting for him. That man is now sitting in a studio at WABC with the President’s blessing, and he is talking to an audience that you built and then walked away from.

That is how disinformation actually works. It does not arrive wearing a red hat. It arrives in a voice your audience already learned to trust.

I am asking you to stand up.

Go on air. Say his name. Say what you promoted, say what you know now, and say what you intend to do about it. And say her name too, out loud, on the record, where your audience can hear it.

Do it before the midterms, because after the midterms it will not matter and you will have to live with that for the rest of your careers.

You do not owe me anything.

You owe them. And you owe her.

If we protect our own with the same blind reflex that MAGA protects theirs, if a man becomes unquestionable simply because he was useful to us, then we were never a movement at all. We were a fan club with better branding, and we will deserve exactly what is coming.

Why this platform exists

I am not a journalist and I have never once pretended to be.

I was one of them.

I was the guy on the ground in Ukraine. I was the guy on Venezuela. I sat in the rooms, I carried the messages, I watched a lie get manufactured, laundered through lawyers, fed to friendly media, and pushed until it bent an entire government around it.

Everything this administration is doing right now, the purges, the loyalty tests, the prosecutions, the revenge, none of it started this year. It was built in the first term. I watched it get built. I helped build it.

I broke the law. I was convicted. I went to federal prison. I stood in front of a judge and told him the truth, that I hurt people who trusted me and that I had not been a good man.

And I have never once said I was coerced.

I never blamed a prosecutor for my own choices. I never crawled back to the man I served, hunting for a pardon dressed up as a grievance. I turned over the documents. I testified in front of Congress. I wrote *Shadow Diplomacy* so that anyone with the stomach for it could see the whole network laid out on the table.

That is the difference between Michael Cohen and me. It is the only one that has ever mattered.

He wanted absolution. I want accountability.

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Lev Remembers is not a network. There is no corporate parent, no party, no billionaire deciding which stories are safe to run. The Rule 35 email did not come from a newsroom. It came from a reader at a kitchen table. The people reporting this story are independent writers who are getting harassed, impersonated, and threatened for doing it. Fake websites. Fake recordings. FBI reports filed. That is not a metaphor. That is a Tuesday around here.

This is what independent media actually is. A few people with receipts and no boss.

It lives or dies on you.

If this letter moved you, do four things.

Become a paid subscriber. It is what keeps me independent, and standing when the pressure comes. And it is coming.

Share it. Restack it. Send it to one person who still trusts Michael Cohen.

There is no algorithm on my side of this. There is only you.

Contribute directly, if you can.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Get the book. Shadow Diplomacy is at LevRemembers.com. What you are watching now did not start this year. It started in the rooms I was standing in. The book is the map. Read it and you will see the next six months before they arrive.

She was thirteen years old.

She filed three times. She found lawyers who believed her. She found a witness who said she watched it happen.

She was six days away from standing in front of this country and saying her own name.

KATIE JOHNSON

And in the last week of the campaign, somebody hacked her phone, somebody took her car, and Katie Johnson went dark forever, while the man she accused went on to become President of the United States and the man who fixed it for him goes on the radio today and calls it fake.

They are betting this country forgets her name.

I remember. And I am not done.

— Lev Parnas