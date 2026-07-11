Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Michele Baxter's avatar
Michele Baxter
13h

Thank you Lev for explaining it. I was one of his followers because I liked what and how he wrote. I even stood up for him on substack but the more I heard the more I realized I had been manipulated ! I am so sorry Lev. I never left you all. I will do what I can to let his followers know who he really is. Hang in there and stay safe

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Jane's avatar
Jane
13hEdited

Stay in there - you are needed not just by the victims but by the entire planet! This sycophant and crew are screwing with far too many countries and the entire energy system of the planet! OMG .. Doing all I can - 🙏😟❤️

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