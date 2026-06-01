The Substack Infiltration Nobody Is Talking About

There are moments when you can feel something shift.

Not because one person attacks you.

Not because one post goes viral.

Not because a few trolls show up in the comments.

But because the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

Over the past several months, through extensive sourcing, direct information coming to my attention, and patterns we have been carefully tracking, I believe something much bigger is happening here on Substack.

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And almost nobody is reporting on it.

This platform — the place so many of us came to because we were tired of corporate media, tired of cable news spin, tired of algorithm-driven propaganda — is being targeted.

Not just by ordinary trolls.

Not just by people who disagree politically.

I’m talking about something far more organized.

Right-wing bot networks. Fake accounts. MAGA-aligned influencers. Anonymous operators. Coordinated disruption. Paid rage-bait. And even some so-called “independent” voices who present themselves as left-leaning or anti-Trump while appearing to do the same thing Trump’s machine has always done best:

Divide. Distract. Confuse. Destroy trust. And protect the powerful.

And here is the part that is going to be hard for some people to hear.

Some of the names we are going to discuss may be names you recognize.

Names you have followed.

Names you may have trusted.

Names you may have subscribed to, paid to hear from, shared with friends, and believed were standing there to protect you and tell you the truth.

I understand how hard that is.

Speaking truth is probably one of the hardest things anyone can do, especially when it means questioning people you once believed in. I know that personally. I have lived that for the past eight years since my arrest. I know what it feels like when people you trusted turn out not to be who you thought they were. I know what it feels like when the truth costs you friends, comfort, reputation, and sometimes even your freedom.

But I am not going to come to you with rumors.

I am not going to come to you with gossip.

I am not going to come to you with names just to create drama or clicks.

I am going to come to you with facts.

With evidence.

With patterns.

With documentation.

And like I always say — I will bring the receipts.

Because this is bigger than Substack drama.

This is about information warfare.

This is about who gets to control the narrative.

This is about whether independent media becomes a real movement for truth — or whether it gets hijacked from the inside by bots, bad actors, fake allies, and people being rewarded to tear communities apart.

And that is why I am asking every single person reading this to do something difficult:

Do not fall into the same cult mentality we have spent years warning people about.

Do not defend someone just because you like them.

Do not dismiss evidence just because you have followed someone for a long time.

Do not close your eyes because the truth is uncomfortable.

Look at the facts clearly.

Look at the evidence openly.

Watch with your own eyes.

Listen with your own ears.

And then decide.

Because there comes a time when hard decisions have to be made.

There comes a time when we have to stop allowing division, squabbling, ego, and infiltration to weaken the very movement that is supposed to save this country.

And that time is now.

For those who have been following my work, you know I do not say this lightly.

I have lived inside disinformation operations. I have seen how narratives are planted. I have seen how people are used. I have seen how fake outrage becomes a weapon. I have seen how powerful people hide behind influencers, friendly media personalities, fake accounts, and supposedly “independent” voices.

I saw it in Trump’s world.

I saw it in the Ukraine disinformation campaign.

I saw it when lies were manufactured against President Biden and his family.

I saw it when people were paid, pressured, rewarded, or manipulated into carrying a message that looked grassroots — but wasn’t.

And now, I am seeing the same fingerprints again.

Only this time, the battlefield is independent media.

The battlefield is Substack.

The battlefield is us.

And if we do not expose it now, then the same forces that poisoned Facebook, Twitter, cable news, and the mainstream political conversation are going to poison this space too.

What we are seeing is not random.

It is not organic.

It is not just “people disagreeing.”

It is coordinated behavior designed to weaken independent voices, divide pro-democracy communities, and make people lose faith in one another.

That is always how these operations work.

First they flood the space with noise.

Then they create suspicion.

Then they pit allies against each other.

Then they reward the loudest dividers.

Then they make truth feel impossible to find.

And once people are exhausted, confused, angry, and divided, the bad actors win.

That is the game.

And I am done watching it happen.