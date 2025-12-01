Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers


Transcript

🔍 The Weekend Round-Up w @LevParnas: Inside the Secret War Council & Explosive Updates re Trump's sham Ukraine meeting in Miami!

A recording from Lev Parnas and Dean Blundell's live video
Dec 01, 2025

Trump’s midnight Oval Office plot to seize Venezuelan oil is not going to be explained honestly on cable news – but we are breaking it down in real time on Lev Remembers. My sources are telling me who’s in the room, what’s on the table, and how this all ties back to the corrupt 2019 oil scheme I was part of on the inside. If you want the truth before the press conferences and the spin, make sure you’re subscribed and share this episode with everyone who still thinks this is just about “drugs” or “cartels.”

Discussion about this video

