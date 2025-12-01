🔍 The Weekend Round-Up w @LevParnas: Inside the Secret War Council & Explosive Updates re Trump's sham Ukraine meeting in Miami!

Trump’s midnight Oval Office plot to seize Venezuelan oil is not going to be explained honestly on cable news – but we are breaking it down in real time on Lev Remembers. My sources are telling me who’s in the room, what’s on the table, and how this all ties back to the corrupt 2019 oil scheme I was part of on the inside. If you want the truth before the press conferences and the spin, make sure you’re subscribed and share this episode with everyone who still thinks this is just about “drugs” or “cartels.”

Share

If you believe in what we’re building here, I’m asking you to go one step further:

👉 Become a paid subscriber on Substack so we can keep growing this community and protecting sources.

👉 Support the mission so I can keep taking MAGA apart from the inside:

GoFundMe – help fund this one-of-a-kind insider operation to expose Trump’s network: https://gofund.me/23bfcebb0

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Grab Shadow Diplomacy and rep the No Kings movement. Pick up Shadow Diplomacy and No Kings merch at: https://levremembers.com

The book is the roadmap Trump never wanted you to see — the blueprint of what’s happening right now. The merch is our way of standing together and saying:

No Kings in America. Not Trump. Not anyone. And make sure you’re subscribed to the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LevRemembers

Every subscription, every share, and every contribution keeps this work alive and independent. Thank you for watching, for standing with me, and for being part of this movement.