The Weekend Roundup w @LevParnas: Trump’s “staged” Maduro Kidnapping, Epstein Files Armageddon, Bondi’s impeachment

Join me, Dean Blundell, and special guest Ellie Leonard for a conversation the media will not give you — and frankly doesn’t want you to hear. We’re breaking down what’s really happening behind the scenes with Maduro, the theatrics being played out in real time, and why this sudden media obsession is no accident. At the same time, Ellie will walk us through what she uncovered in the Epstein files — what’s being ignored, what’s being buried, and why this is the single most important pressure point we have right now.

Let me be very clear: this is no longer about just talking. It’s time to act. My sources are telling me Donald Trump is deliberately using Venezuela and the Maduro storyline as a distraction — a smokescreen — to pull attention away from the Epstein files. That’s not speculation. That’s strategy. And here’s the truth the media won’t say out loud: the Epstein files are the one issue the country agrees on. It’s bipartisan. It’s global. It cuts through the noise. Not Venezuela. Not the theatrics. The Epstein files are how we take back control.

Once we regain control, we can fix everything else that’s broken. But first, we must focus. That means calling your members of Congress. Emailing them. Demanding accountability now. Tell them to protect, preserve, and push the Epstein files forward — no delays, no excuses, no distractions. This is the strongest weapon we have to save our democracy, and we must use it.

Enough is enough. They were all in the loop — and now it’s time to expose it, confront it, and take our democracy back.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects exactly what you’re seeing right now in Venezuela, Russia, and Ukraine. Pick up your gear, represent, and stand with us.

This moment matters

