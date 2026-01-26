I know this has been a brutal weekend. And if it feels like every weekend is harder than the last, you’re not imagining it. Another round of breaking news. Another American citizen dead. Another family shattered. Another life taken at the hands of ICE. I feel the anger. I feel the exhaustion. I hear the question so many of you are asking me: When does this stop?

Share

The truth is, it doesn’t stop if we stop. It doesn’t stop if we give up, tune out, or allow ourselves to be worn down by shock and silence. The only thing that has ever forced change in this country is sustained pressure—people refusing to look away, refusing to be intimidated, refusing to surrender their voices. And that is exactly why what you’re seeing right now out of the White House is not strength. It’s panic.

The media isn’t reporting it. The talking heads aren’t discussing it. But I’m telling you directly, based on what I’m hearing from sources inside: there are serious fractures forming. Deep breaks between GOP senators and House Republicans. Open rifts inside the White House itself—between Stephen Miller and Susie Wiles, between Tom Homan and Kristi Noem, between the ideological hardliners and the political operatives scrambling to contain the fallout. This is damage control happening in real time.

What you’re watching play out right now is reaction, not leadership. At the same moment they are trying to put out fires, they are doubling down—pushing Project 2025 harder and faster because they believe the only way to survive politically is to lock in power permanently. That’s why Donald Trump is dragging Tom Homan back into the spotlight. Not to fix anything. Not to bring stability. But to intimidate, to provoke, and to flood the news cycle while they move at full speed behind the scenes.

And this is where it gets dangerous.

Because when this White House panics, it doesn’t slow down—it distracts. It manufactures crises. It escalates abroad. It creates noise so loud that the truth gets buried underneath it. I’ve seen this playbook before. And everything I’m hearing tells me they’re preparing another major distraction to rip attention away from what they don’t want you focused on.

Donald Trump is now sending Tom Homan back into the spotlight, as if reviving the face of cruelty somehow fixes the damage already done. Homan isn’t a solution — he’s a signal. A signal that they’re doubling down on fear, scapegoating, and spectacle. At the same time, we’re watching another U.S. ship move toward the Middle East, tensions rising yet again, with Iran dragged back into the headlines. These aren’t isolated decisions. They are deliberate moves meant to dominate the news cycle.

And that’s the key point.

This administration’s most powerful weapon isn’t policy — it’s distraction.

I’ve been showing you this pattern over and over again. Greenland wasn’t about Greenland — it was about creating noise while Russia maneuvered and NATO was undermined, all while Ukraine was pushed further into the shadows. The kidnapping plot involving Maduro was never about stopping drugs — it was about power, oil, and Trump’s inner circle positioning themselves while the public was fed a lie. And while the public’s attention gets pulled from one manufactured crisis to the next, what disappears? The Epstein files. The unanswered questions. The missing accountability. The people who should be exposed are protected, because the noise is the cover. That’s how they do it — keep you chasing the chaos, so you never get to the truth.

Same playbook. Different day.

Right now, the White House is in full panic mode. Stories like Alex Pretti don’t fit their narrative. He’s not Black, not Brown, not undocumented. He’s not a criminal. Just like Renee Nicole Good, these stories don’t fit the mold they rely on to justify repression and violence. And when the narrative breaks, they scramble.

That’s when the distractions come.

I’m hearing — and I’m choosing my words carefully — that something big is being prepared to hijack the next news cycle. A foreign crisis. A sudden “security” operation. Something shocking enough to pull attention away from what they don’t want you focusing on.

Because think about it.

You don’t hear about the Epstein files anymore.

You don’t hear about the lives still being lost in Ukraine.

You don’t hear about Venezuelan families suffering.

You don’t hear the full truth about what’s unfolding across the Middle East.

Not because it’s not happening — but because your attention is being manipulated.

That’s why I’m writing this. Not to scare you — but to wake you up. We cannot afford to look away. We cannot let them control the narrative again. We have to stay informed, stay loud, and stay connected.

This is why signing the Epstein petition matters.

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

It’s not symbolic — it’s strategic. It keeps pressure where they want silence. It forces accountability where they want amnesia. If you haven’t signed yet, please do. And if you have, share it. This only works if we move together.

This is also why becoming a paid subscriber matters.

Not just for support — but because the algorithm listens to paid engagement. It pushes our reporting further. It protects this work from being buried. Paid subscribers aren’t just readers — they are amplifiers. You are how this information gets out.

Share

And this is how we grow the movement.

We’re building a real grassroots operation — not bots, not billionaires, not dark money. If you want to volunteer, organize, or help in any way, email us directly: Levpttp@proton.me

This is people-powered, and remember: movements don’t happen by accident.

If you’re able, I’m also asking — humbly but honestly — for your support to keep this work going:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/1cc0f4eb8

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution goes toward keeping this reporting independent, fearless, and impossible to silence.

Let me leave you with this.

They want you distracted. They want you exhausted. They want you confused and divided while they operate at full force behind the curtain. But once you see the pattern, you can’t unsee it. And once enough of us refuse to look away, their playbook stops working.

Stay sharp. Stay connected. Stay in this fight.

We are not just watching history — we are shaping it.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to read. It connects the dots to exactly what’s playing out in front of your eyes right now.

And while you’re there, grab some “Enough Is Enough” gear. Because enough is enough. It’s time to take our country back — together.

.