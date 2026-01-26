Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
3hEdited

Yes distraction a given as things more out of control. As a Canadian I’m admittedly very worried. This is all such a horror show. The destruction of the US, the world’s liberal democracies, and a betrayal of Ukraine. Please do even more. 🇨🇦 can only be to a degree effective. ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply
Mary E's avatar
Mary E
3h

Thank you, Lev.

RELEASE

THE

TRUMP/EPSTEIN FILES

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture