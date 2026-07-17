Look, folks, I say this all the time: I’m not a journalist, and I’ve never pretended to be one.

My entire life, especially during my years inside Trump’s world, was spent on the other side of the equation. I wasn’t the one writing the stories—I was the one sitting in the rooms where the stories began. I was the source. I was the person reporters called. I was the person who understood how information moved, how narratives were built, how leaks happened, and how powerful people tried to shape what the American public would ultimately see.

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Today, I use this platform for a different purpose.

I share what I’m hearing, what I’m seeing, and what my experience tells me deserves the attention of the American people. My mission has never changed: connect the dots, expose the playbook, and give people the context that only someone who has lived inside that machine can provide.

Over the past several years, I’ve watched something happen that concerns me deeply.

Millions of Americans abandoned corporate media because they believed independent media would be different. They believed it would be faster, more courageous, and more willing to pursue difficult stories without waiting for permission from legacy news organizations.

Instead, in my opinion, too much of the independent-media ecosystem has begun to resemble the very institutions it once criticized.

The business model has changed.

The technology has changed.

The logos have changed.

But too often, the incentives feel the same.

Large platforms compete for subscribers, views, advertising, and attention. They build brands, develop personalities, and increasingly cover the same stories with the same guests while smaller independent voices struggle to break through.

So I have to ask:

What makes independent journalism truly independent?

If the biggest stories aren’t pursued until they’ve already been validated by legacy outlets…

If the same handful of personalities dominate every conversation…

If original reporting gives way to reaction and commentary…

…then we’re drifting away from the very reason independent media became so important in the first place.

Over the years, I’ve reached out to reporters, producers, hosts, creators, and people with enormous platforms.

I’ve made the calls.

I’ve sent the texts.

I’ve shared information that I believed deserved immediate attention.

Too often, I watched those conversations go nowhere—not because the questions lacked importance, but because they weren’t yet part of the daily news cycle.

That’s frustrating, because I’ve seen what happens when important stories are ignored until it’s too late.

When I see familiar names like John Solomon again playing influential roles around Donald Trump, I don’t simply see another political story.

I remember the first administration.

I remember how narratives were developed, amplified, and repeated until they shaped public opinion.

Those memories inform the questions I continue asking today.

Whether readers ultimately agree with my conclusions is up to them. My responsibility is to raise questions that I believe deserve public attention before they become yesterday’s headlines.

Real independent journalism should be willing to ask difficult questions early—not simply echo whatever everyone else is already discussing.

There is one example that, in my opinion, illustrates why accountability matters.

Michael Cohen.

For years, Michael Cohen was one of the most visible personalities across major independent-media platforms. MeidasTouch prominently featured him and collaborated with him through its programming. Other well-known media personalities and platforms also regularly interviewed or hosted him.

That history matters.

When a platform helps build someone’s credibility with millions of viewers, it also takes on a responsibility to its audience.

Earlier this year, I publicly challenged Michael Cohen and publicly urged some of the platforms that had elevated him to ask tougher questions. I believed then—and I still believe now—that viewers deserved a fuller discussion.

What has disappointed me most isn’t that people disagreed with me.

It’s that, in my view, many of the difficult conversations never happened.

The public deserves transparency.

If a platform decides to elevate someone, it should also be willing to revisit that decision when serious questions arise.

If circumstances change, explain why.

If you still stand by your reporting and editorial choices, explain that too.

Silence doesn’t answer those questions.

Independent journalism isn’t measured only by how aggressively it investigates political opponents.

It’s also measured by its willingness to examine its own editorial decisions and hold itself to the same standards it demands from everyone else.

That isn’t about settling scores.

It’s about earning and keeping public trust.

This isn’t just about MeidasTouch.

They’re simply the most visible example of a broader challenge facing independent media.

We’re watching audiences divide themselves into smaller and smaller camps.

Some platforms are defined by ideology.

Others by personalities.

Others by loyalty to particular political factions or movements.

Meanwhile, the one thing that should unite us—protecting democratic institutions—too often gets pushed aside.

I don’t expect everyone to agree on policy.

No healthy democracy works that way.

But I do believe we should be able to unite around defending democratic institutions, demanding accountability from those in power, and refusing to allow corruption or authoritarianism to become normalized.

If independent media becomes just another collection of competing tribes, each protecting its own personalities and audiences, then we’ve missed an extraordinary opportunity.

America doesn’t need new gatekeepers with different logos.

America needs independent voices willing to challenge everyone—including themselves.

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As I said at the beginning, I’m not a journalist.

I’m an insider.

I lived inside Trump’s world. I know how that machine operates because I helped build parts of it before I chose to expose it.

That experience comes with a responsibility.

This platform exists because I believe there is value in hearing from someone who has seen that system from the inside.

My goal isn’t to tell you what to think.

My goal is to share what I’m hearing, explain what I believe deserves attention, and encourage people to ask harder questions before the rest of the media catches up.

If you’ve been with me for a while, you’ve seen that many of the warnings and patterns I’ve discussed have later become part of the national conversation. I don’t say that to ask for credit. I say it because I believe experience matters, and because I know how important it is to recognize dangerous patterns before they become accepted reality.

If you believe this work has value, I need your help.

Become a paid subscriber if you’re able.

Share these letters with people you trust.

Tell your friends and family about this community.

If you’d like to support my work directly, every contribution—whether through PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle—helps me continue this work independently.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And please visit LevForCongress.org to stay updated on my congressional run.

I am running for Florida’s 22nd District as an Independent because the system has failed us.

Both parties have failed us.

The corruption, the foreign money, the super PACs, the lobbyists, the silence, and the cowardice have brought us to this moment.

It is time to take our country back — not for one party, not for one politician, and not for one movement built on fear, but for the people.

Most of all, keep asking difficult questions.

Don’t surrender your curiosity to any political party, media outlet, personality, or platform—including mine.

Our democracy will be strongest when citizens demand facts, accountability, and the courage to follow the truth wherever it leads.

That’s the mission I’ll continue pursuing, and I hope you’ll continue walking that road with me.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away