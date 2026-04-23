They Told You Ukraine Was Losing — But They’re Not Telling You How Ukraine Is Hitting Russia Where It Hurts Most

I want to take a moment and do something a little different tonight.

You’re used to hearing from me about the devastation — the missile strikes, the civilian casualties, the destruction Russia continues to unleash on Ukraine.

And yes, that reality is still very real.

But today, I want to share something the mainstream media is barely talking about…

How Ukraine is fighting back — and winning in ways that matter.

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In a series of coordinated operations, Ukrainian forces struck deep into the core of Russia’s military and energy infrastructure.

This wasn’t random.

This was strategic. Calculated. Precise.

Here’s what they hit:

Tuapse Oil Refinery (Krasnodar region, Russia)

A repeated strike hit fuel storage tanks, sparking a fire — directly impacting Russia’s ability to supply its military.

Hvardiiske Oil Depot (occupied Crimea)

Another critical logistics hub targeted — cutting into the lifeline that fuels Russian operations in the south.

Sevastopol Naval Assets

Two major landing ships — from Project 1171 and Project 775 classes — were struck. These are not symbolic targets. These are vessels used to move troops, weapons, and equipment.

Ammunition Depots Urzuf (Donetsk region) Loknya (Belgorod region, inside Russia)

Drone Storage Facility (near Nova Karakuba)

Command & Observation Post (near Blahodatne)

Let me be clear:

This is not defense. This is disruption.

Ukraine is systematically targeting the backbone of Russia’s war machine — fuel, logistics, command, and mobility.

The Bigger Picture They’re Not Explaining

While headlines focus on incoming Russian attacks, Ukraine is evolving into something much bigger:

A drone superpower , capable of striking deep behind enemy lines

Deploying advanced electronic warfare systems like LIMA , reportedly neutralizing waves of incoming threats

Preparing to build its own anti-ballistic missile system within a year

Backed by a massive €90 billion European support package

Even positioning itself to restart key energy pipelines into Europe

This is not a country on its heels.

This is a country adapting, innovating, and counter-punching.

Why This Matters Right Now

Because wars are not just won on the front lines.

They are won by:

Breaking supply chains

Crippling logistics

Destroying command structures

And exhausting your enemy’s ability to sustain the fight

And that’s exactly what Ukraine is doing.

Step by step.

Strike by strike.

But Here’s the Truth No One Wants to Say Out Loud

This kind of progress doesn’t happen in a vacuum.

It depends on continued support — financially, politically, and from people like you who refuse to look away.

Because while Ukraine is fighting back…

There are forces working quietly to weaken that support.

And if that happens — everything you just read changes.

This Is Where You Come In

If you’ve been following me, if you believe in what I’m doing, if you understand how important it is to get the real story out there…

Now is the time to step up.

This isn’t just content.

This is a mission.

Become a Paid Subscriber

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting my work —

you’re helping break through algorithms, expand reach, and make sure the truth gets in front of more people.

This is how we grow.

This is how we fight back.

Support Directly

If you want to go a step further and support the mission directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution helps keep this platform independent and uncensored.

And If You Can’t Contribute Financially — You’re Still Part of This

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This is bigger than money.

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That alone helps more than you realize.

Final Thought

Don’t let anyone convince you Ukraine is just surviving.

Ukraine is fighting back — strategically, intelligently, and effectively.

And if we stay informed, stay engaged, and stay united…

We make sure that fight continues.

We are not just a community.

We are a movement.

And right now — your voice matters more than ever.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down