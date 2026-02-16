Sometimes life moves in ways none of us can predict.

A door cracks open somewhere… a document becomes public… a name appears in black and white… and suddenly millions of people who never met each other are connected by one simple decision:

We are going to look.

And we are not going to look away.

Out of moments like that, history changes.

Out of moments like that, movements are born.

And today — whether they like it or not — is one of those days.

When the Epstein files began to surface, something extraordinary happened. Not in the halls of power. Not in the newsrooms owned by billionaires.

It happened with people.

Mothers.

Fathers.

Veterans.

Students.

Workers coming home from long shifts.

Survivors who carried pain for decades.

Independent journalists with laptops and courage.

Citizens across oceans and time zones.

You opened the files.

You read.

You cross-checked.

You connected dots.

You did what the powerful hoped no one would do.

And in that moment, they made their fatal miscalculation.

They believed the public would be too tired.

Too distracted.

Too divided.

They never imagined a world where millions of eyes could investigate together.

But that world is here.

And when names started surfacing — famous names, political names, untouchable names — the panic set in.

You saw it.

The deflections.

The sudden memory lapses.

The attacks on messengers.

The attempts to fracture us, label us, scare us, ridicule us, exhaust us.

Some who once spoke about justice started protecting themselves.

Some who claimed to defend democracy suddenly wanted everyone to “move on.”

Some who held pieces of the puzzle chose silence when truth demanded courage.

And then came the part nobody wanted to believe.

One of the harshest voices attacking journalists and citizens simply for asking questions turned out to be someone many of you trusted.

For years, Michael Cohen built an audience by condemning Donald Trump. Six years of warnings. Six years of outrage. Six years of telling the world he understood the danger.

But the moment real scrutiny intensified… the moment the spotlight widened… the moment the questions got uncomfortable…

He didn’t lock arms with the people demanding truth.

He turned on them.

Instead of helping, he began dividing.

Instead of supporting accountability, he began threatening.

Lawsuits. Smears. Intimidation.

And he labeled us the Wolfpack as if citizens seeking answers were the problem.

All while, behind the curtain, he was reaching back toward the very orbit he once claimed to have escaped.

Don’t take my word for it.

Watch the video.

Listen to his own words.

See who he defends.

See who he attacks.

Judge for yourself who is standing with the public — and who is trying to find their way back into favor.

Because that betrayal, that moment, that attempt to fracture a truth-seeking community…

that’s when the Wolfpack truly became real.

They tried to scare people into silence.

Instead, more people stood up.

And as they scrambled, they gave us a name.

The Wolfpack.

They meant it as an insult.

They accidentally built a banner.

Because here’s what they still don’t understand.

The Wolfpack is not a personality.

Not a podcast.

Not a brand.

The Wolfpack is the people.

It is every human being who has had enough of being lied to.

Every person tired of watching the powerful rewrite reality while survivors wait.

Every citizen who understands that accountability is the oxygen of democracy.

The Wolfpack stands for truth.

For dignity.

For integrity.

The Wolfpack stands with survivors — not with the socially connected, not with the politically protected, not with the wealthy insulated class.

With. The. Survivors.

And that is why they fear it.

Because you cannot pressure millions of people into silence.

You cannot smear an army made of ordinary citizens.

You cannot cancel a movement whose only demand is honesty.

I am proud — deeply proud — to stand with the Wolfpack.

And I know what it means to confront power. I know the cost of speaking when others stay quiet. I know what happens when you refuse to play along.

But here’s the truth they hate most:

I am not alone.

You are here.

Teachers. mechanics. nurses. immigrants. veterans. parents. students. people who never asked to be activists but became them the moment they realized silence was complicity.

That is the force they misjudged.

They thought if they pressured a few voices, the story would die.

Instead, millions more stood up.

That is how families are formed.

That is how history shifts.

That is how the Wolfpack was born.

But movements survive on action, not emotion.

So here is how you step fully into it.

