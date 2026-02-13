I wish I were writing to you with better news.

But last night Russia again showed the world exactly how it wages war against Ukraine — by hunting the people who are simply trying to live.

In Odesa, a high-rise apartment building went up in flames. Energy infrastructure burned. A market burned. A supermarket burned. Families who went to sleep in their beds woke up choking on smoke, running down dark stairwells, clutching children, praying they would make it outside alive.

In Dnipro, missiles and drones tore into residential neighborhoods. Homes ripped apart. Cars destroyed. Streets where life existed only hours before turned into scenes of terror.

And again, the words we must never get used to:

children were injured.

A four-year-old girl.

An infant.

An infant.

Before they can speak, before they can understand what war even is, they are already victims of it.

But the horror continued.

In the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, a drone struck a family medicine vehicle. Not soldiers. Not weapons.

Medics. Civilians. Human beings trying to save lives.

The vehicle burst into flames.

A woman was killed right there.

Others were injured, some severely.

Imagine leaving home to help your neighbors survive the day — and becoming the target yourself.

If that doesn’t shake you, nothing will.

This is not random.

This is terror as policy.

Destroy the power so people freeze.

Hit the homes so families panic.

Strike the doctors so rescue collapses.

And yet here is the part that always brings me to tears.

Even after nights like this… Ukrainians still get up in the morning and help one another.

They share candles.

They cook for strangers.

They check on the elderly.

And heroes like Oleksandr get in vehicles and drive toward danger, not away from it — delivering generators to families, to shelters, to hospitals, to the very places keeping people alive.

We have watched the lights come back on.

We have seen children clap when a room that was dark suddenly has power. We have seen nurses cry because machines can run again. We have watched parents charge a phone and finally tell relatives, we made it.

You want to talk about miracles?

This community has created them.

Because of you, families have heat.

Because of you, hospitals function.

Because of you, lives that were hanging by a thread are still here.

And now we are expanding that mission — working alongside partners like World Central Kitchen and Save Ukraine to make sure children, families, and the most vulnerable are not abandoned in the dark.

But the attacks are intensifying.

Which means we cannot slow down.

We cannot get tired.

We cannot grow numb.

We cannot look away.

Because courage is powerful — but courage alone cannot power an incubator. It cannot run a heater in the middle of winter. It cannot replace a destroyed medical vehicle.

People do that.

You do that.

If you’ve ever wondered whether your contribution matters, I am telling you with absolute certainty:

it is the difference between life and death.

So today I’m asking you, from my heart, please help us continue.

Continue the miracles.

Continue saving families.

Continue standing with Ukraine.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/ecfda718d

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every dollar moves us forward. Every share brings another person into this fight. Every act of support tells Ukrainians they are not abandoned.

Somewhere tonight, a parent is holding a child, listening for the next explosion, praying that morning comes with light instead of sirens.

Let’s help them see that morning.

— Lev Parnas

