I need you to stop for a second and really see what’s happening right in front of our eyes—because once again, Republicans are running the same old playbook: create chaos, pick a scapegoat, launch a distraction campaign, and hope the American people forget who’s actually responsible.

And let me be very clear: it’s not complicated.

They want you arguing about Pam Bondi.

They want you arguing about Kash Patel.

They want you arguing about Kristi Noem.

They want you arguing about Stephen Miller.

They want you arguing about Pete Hegseth, or whoever the headline is that day.

But I keep telling you: it’s not them.

It’s not Pam Bondi. It’s not Kash Patel. It’s not kristi Noem. It’s not Pete Hegseth.

It’s their leader. Donald Trump.

And as long as people keep falling for the distraction, he keeps getting away with it.

And I want to add something here that people still do not understand about Donald Trump, even after all these years.

Donald Trump is a micromanager.

He doesn’t “accidentally” end up in these situations.

He doesn’t “find out later.”

He doesn’t get “embarrassed” by what his people do.

This reminds me of my interview in 2020 with Rachel Maddow—when she asked me if Trump knew what was going on in Ukraine.

And I said it then, and I’m saying it to you now:

Trump knows everything.

I wouldn’t have done anything without Trump’s approval.

Rudy Giuliani would constantly call Trump and brief him after I reported what was happening.

So when I hear people saying, “Kristi Noem embarrassed him,” or “Stephen Miller went too far,” or “Trump is furious,” I’m telling you straight—none of those people understand Donald Trump.

They are doing exactly what Donald Trump wants them to do.

They are not freelancing.

They are not rogue agents.

They are his tools.

And the reason you’re seeing this “movement” or “shift” right now isn’t because Trump suddenly had a moral awakening.

It’s because the story went sideways.

THEY DIDN’T PANIC BECAUSE AMERICANS DIED — THEY PANICKED BECAUSE THE WRONG AMERICANS DIED

We are watching this fallout grow, especially around guns, violence, and the Second Amendment—and the truth is, what we’re seeing is theatrics and damage control.

Because two people killed don’t fit the narrative they wanted to use as their excuse.

Renee Nicole Good — a white mother of three.

Alex Pretti — a white VA nurse with a licensed firearm

Real Americans. Real families. Real lives ripped apart.

And the sick part is this: the White House didn’t panic because two Americans died.

They panicked because it wasn’t a Black or Brown person.

It wasn’t an undocumented immigrant.

It wasn’t someone they could instantly label “criminal.”

Because if it had been—let’s be honest—they already would’ve been invoking the Insurrection Act, locking down Minnesota, and then marching into other states like it was a military operation.

That was the plan.

That was the narrative.

That was the trap.

So don’t let them fool you into believing this is “Trump trying to fix it.”

No.

Trump caused the problem.

And now he’s trying to get credit for “fixing” the crisis he created.

That’s the con. That’s always the con.

Now look at what they’re doing again:

Epstein files? They attacked Pam Bondi.

FBI investigations? They attacked Kash Patel.

ICE terror? They’re attacking Kristi Noem.

And people keep falling for it because it’s designed for cable news. It’s designed for social media. It’s designed to keep you outraged at the wrong person.

But here’s what they don’t want you to understand:

Trump handpicks these people because they will do his dirty work.

And we’ve seen this same movie before:

Remember SignalGate?

Every time there’s a scandal, they say, “Pete Hegseth is out.”

They leak stories.

They float replacements.

They pretend accountability is coming.

And then nothing happens.

Because Pete Hegseth isn’t a mistake—he’s a function.

He’s useful.

He serves the purpose.

He does the job Trump wants done.

Same thing here.

WHAT MY SOURCES SAY ABOUT THE WHITE HOUSE MEETING: DAMAGE CONTROL + DOUBLING DOWN

And let me tell you what my sources are saying about the meeting yesterday at the White House—between kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski and Trump.

This wasn’t some “come to Jesus” moment.

This wasn’t accountability.

This was damage control.

This was them sitting in a room figuring out how they can keep doubling down… while also distracting the public… while also keeping the narrative alive… while trying to calm things down just enough so the country doesn’t explode.

And my sources tell me Trump reassured Noem not to worry—told her he stands with her 100%.

Just like he stood with Pam Bondi.

Just like he stood with Kash Patel.

Because again, this isn’t about embarrassment.

It’s about Trump protecting the people who protect him.

AND WHILE THEY DISTRACT YOU… THEY’RE HOPING YOU FORGET THE ONE THING THAT TERRIFIES THEM

Now here’s the part nobody wants to talk about.

Since Donald Trump came back into office , they’ve been trying to bury the most important story in America:

Jeffrey Epstein.

The files. The network. The survivors. The accountability.

They want it to fade away.

They want you exhausted.

They want the public to move on.

But I’m telling you—we are not moving on.

That’s why signing the petition matters.

https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

It’s not symbolic.

It’s pressure.

It’s momentum.

It’s how we force the truth back into the spotlight.

Because once you understand who’s connected, who’s protected, and who’s been hiding behind influence and intimidation…

You can’t unsee it.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT — WE NEED VOLUNTEERS NOW MORE THAN EVER

This isn’t just commentary anymore.

This is a fight for the future of this country.

And that’s why we are building something real, something organized, something that cannot be silenced.

If you’re ready to step up and be part of this, join our volunteer team:

📩 levpttp@proton.me

This is how we grow into action.

This is how we build teams across states.

This is how we become unstoppable.

PAID SUBSCRIBERS HELP US BREAK THROUGH THE ALGORITHM

Let me speak from the heart for a moment.

Yes—paid subscribers are the backbone of this movement.

They help us break through the algorithm.

They help me stay independent.

They help us reach people the mainstream won’t.

But I never want anyone to feel pressure.

If you can’t become a paid subscriber right now… if you can’t contribute… I don’t want you walking away feeling guilty or discouraged.

Because that’s the whole reason we don’t hide behind paywalls.

That’s why we keep this open.

That’s why we keep growing.

Just being here matters.

Just subscribing matters.

Volunteering matters.

Signing the petition matters.

Sharing the message matters.

That is how movements are built.

We’re a team.

We’re a family.

We’re a movement.

We are the resistance.

IF YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE, THANK YOU — IT KEEPS THIS MISSION ALIVE

And if you are able to support the mission, please know this: every dollar goes toward keeping this truth alive and keeping this fight moving forward.

I am not backed by billionaires.

I am not protected by corporations.

I am powered by everyday people who refuse to be silent.

And I am grateful to every single one of you.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/24d94ca67

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Here’s what makes this movement different:

We don’t just report the news.

We make the news.

We break the news.

And we do it with courage.

With truth.

With unity.

They want us divided.

They want us scared.

They want us distracted.

But we are not going anywhere.

Donald Trump caused this crisis.

Donald Trump benefits from this crisis.

And Donald Trump will keep feeding the chaos until the American people force accountability.

That time is now.

Enough is enough.

And we do this together.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven't yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn't want you to read because it connects the dots to what's playing out in front of our eyes.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough is Enough and Everyone Was In The Loop merch. Wear it. Share it. Spread it. Let them see the movement coming

.