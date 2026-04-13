This is not just another letter.

This is a warning.

What I’m about to lay out for you is not random headlines, not isolated events, and not noise.

It is a pattern.

And it’s building.

As you head into this week, you are about to be hit with a wave of information — Iran escalation, Epstein revelations, the Melania crisis, infighting inside Trump’s circle, global instability.

If you don’t understand how these pieces connect, you will be reacting instead of understanding.

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What I’m giving you here is clarity before the chaos.

Because this is not just about knowing what’s happening.

This is about knowing what to do about it.

IRAN — THE HORNET’S NEST HE CAN’T CONTROL

As I’ve been telling you, this didn’t happen overnight.

Donald Trump allowed himself to be pulled into a situation he didn’t fully understand — dragged into a hornet’s nest shaped by the interests of Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin — and now he’s dealing with the consequences.

What started as pressure and posturing quickly turned into leverage for Iran.

They recognized the opening.

They understood the stakes.

And they moved to choke one of the most critical arteries in the global economy — the Strait of Hormuz — turning oil supply, energy markets, and global stability into a weapon.

That’s the position Trump walked into.

And instead of controlling it, he lost control of it.

Over the weekend, in a desperate attempt to salvage the situation, Trump sent in the three stooges — Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and JD Vance — to try to negotiate a back-channel deal and reopen lines of communication.

But those talks failed.

Just as I told you they would.

And what happened next stunned even people inside his own orbit.

Donald Trump is now openly talking about shutting down the Strait of Hormuz himself

Think about that.

First Iran moves to choke it — and now Trump is threatening to do the same.

You cannot make this up.

Meanwhile, the consequences are already being felt:

Gas prices are rising.

Global markets are destabilizing.

More lives are being put at risk every single day.

And the conflict continues to expand.

This is not strategy.

This is what it looks like when someone loses control of a situation — and starts reacting instead of leading.

THE GABBARD FRACTURE — A POWER STRUGGLE INSIDE

At the center of this internal tension is Tulsi Gabbard.

This isn’t just about disagreement over Iran.

This is about positioning.

Power.

Influence.

Tulsi has built her role as both an ally and an independent voice — particularly aligned with the Tucker Carlson wing that opposes deeper foreign entanglements.

But that puts her directly at odds with others inside Trump’s orbit who are pushing escalation and demanding full loyalty.

Including figures like Laura Loomer.

What I’m hearing is clear:

This is not minor tension.

This is a real internal fight.

There were serious discussions about her leaving.

Trump wanted her out.

She was prepared to walk.

And it took Roger Stone stepping in to stop it — not because the conflict is resolved, but because losing her right now would expose just how fractured things have become.

That’s where we are.

MELANIA. EPSTEIN. AND THE CRISIS EXPANDING

Now we get to what is building underneath everything.

The Melania–Epstein crisis is not going away.

It is escalating.

And at the center of it is Amanda Ungaro.

This is the pressure point they cannot control.

And what we are seeing now is an aggressive effort to contain the damage.

Pressure.

Narrative shaping.

Attempts to influence testimony.

Specifically around Paolo Zampolli — pushing a version of events that he introduced Melania to Trump.

But the facts don’t align.

Both Trump and Melania have publicly said they met at a Fashion Week event in 1998.

And then there’s Trump’s own statement.

He was at that event, expecting to be introduced to a supermodel — and instead, he pointed and asked:

“Who is that?”

So now the question is simple:

Who was he talking to?

Because as investigators continue connecting the dots, one name continues to surface:

Jeffrey Epstein.

And if that connection is confirmed, it will not just be another headline.

It will reshape the entire narrative.

ORBÁN — THE GLOBAL MODEL IS CRACKING

This is not just happening in the United States.

Trump has built alliances with leaders like Viktor Orbán — supporting him directly, even sending JD Vance to campaign on his behalf.

Orbán has served as a bridge — including acting as an intermediary between Trump and Vladimir Putin, with direct connections and visits to Mar-a-Lago.

This is how the network operates.

But now we are seeing something they did not expect:

The people of Hungary standing up.

Pushing back.

Rejecting the system.

And that matters.

Because if people under that level of control can stand up — then the United States, the leader of the free world, has no excuse to stay silent.

This is the moment to act — not later.

Now.

WHAT THIS REALLY MEANS

This is not coincidence.

This is pressure.

Iran escalating.

The Epstein revelations intensifying.

The Melania–Epstein crisis expanding.

Infighting inside Trump’s circle.

Orbán losing ground.

All at once.

That happens when systems are under strain.

When control starts slipping.

When narratives stop holding.

And when that happens, the response is always the same:

More pressure.

More escalation.

More attempts to control the story.

But it also creates something else:

A moment where people can step in — and change the outcome.

WHAT TO WATCH NEXT — DESANTIS AND THE NEXT PHASE

There’s something else you need to be paying very close attention to — because it tells you exactly where this is heading next.

I’m hearing increasing rumblings inside Trump world that Ron DeSantis is aggressively auditioning for the role of Attorney General.

Not quietly.

Aggressively.

And what he’s offering is not independence — it’s loyalty.

A promise to go after Trump’s enemies.

A promise to deliver retribution.

Now understand something.

The Department of Justice has already been weakened — turned into a political shield by figures like Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche, who have operated more like Trump’s personal attorneys than guardians of the law.

But here’s what makes this different — and more dangerous.

I know Ron DeSantis very well.

I’m the one who introduced him to Trump.

He’s not just a politician.

He’s a former prosecutor.

He understands the system.

He knows how to use it.

And if you’ve watched what he’s done in Florida — how far he’s been willing to go, how aggressively he’s used power — then you already know what he’s capable of.

This is someone who knows exactly how to operate inside the system — and how to bend it.

And that should concern every single person paying attention right now.

ERIC SWALWELL — ACCOUNTABILITY IS NOT PARTISAN

I want to finish by addressing something that you will be hearing more about this week.

Eric Swalwell.

What we are seeing right now is only the beginning.

From what I am hearing, more women are preparing to come forward.

There are legal actions developing — including movement in the Southern District of New York.

And the fallout has already begun.

Swalwell has apologized to his wife.

He has suspended his campaign.

And even his closest allies are starting to distance themselves.

But here’s the part that should disturb everyone:

There are people now saying they had heard things before.

That this wasn’t new.

Let me be clear.

If people were hearing things — they should have spoken up earlier.

Because silence protects abusers.

And silence allows more people to get hurt.

This is not about Democrat or Republican.

This is about accountability.

This is about protecting women.

This is about protecting those who don’t have a voice.

And I am telling you right now:

Enough is enough.

That is part of why I am going to Washington.

Your voice will be carried into those rooms.

For every woman.

For every victim.

For every person who was ignored.

No more cover-ups.

No more looking the other way.

No more protecting power.

🚨 TAKE ACTION — THIS IS THE MOMENT

Register your email:

callsforcongress@proton.me

We are organizing sustained pressure.

Calls.

Emails.

Direct engagement with Congress.

Flood the system.

Not once.

Not for a moment.

Continuously.

Because that is how change happens.

Because that is how we stop what is coming next.

Because enough is enough.

🔒 THIS IS A MOVEMENT — AND EVERYONE HAS A ROLE

This is not just about information.

This is about action.

If you can support financially — become a paid subscriber.

That support keeps this platform independent.

It helps break the algorithm.

It allows this truth to reach more people.

If you want to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

But if you can’t contribute financially — that does not mean you don’t matter.

You are part of this family.

And everybody can do something.

👉 Become a free subscriber.

👉 Like.

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👉 Bring more people in.

Every action matters.

Every voice matters.

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FINAL WORD

Stay focused this week.

Stay alert.

Keep your notifications on.

Because what I’ve laid out here is only part of what’s coming.

There is more breaking.

More developments.

More that you need to see in real time.

And make sure you join me today at 6 PM Eastern for a special Insider Report live — where I’ll be joined by Kait Justice and Cliff Schecter as we break down the latest on Bill Barr.

You do not want to miss it.

This is not noise.

This is not coincidence.

This is a system under pressure.

And what happens next — depends on whether people stay passive, or step forward.

This is not just a community. This is a movement.

Join it.

Share it.

Act on it.

Because enough is enough.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida-27

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.