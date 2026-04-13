Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
5h

Thanks for your wisdom. We are in a very precarious situation, but we can't give up hope. I can't allow these people who behave abhorrently in office or hold any public office. We just need to be vigilant and keep praying for guidance and hope that this all will pass. Ron DeSantis is a weasel.

Reply
Share
Sylvia Rivers's avatar
Sylvia Rivers
5h

Thank you, Lev! I am looking forward to the Calls for Congress protests this week.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture