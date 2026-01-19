I want to start this differently—because history doesn’t always announce itself with sirens. Sometimes it creeps in quietly, disguised as “policy,” “order,” or “security,” until one day you wake up and realize the country you loved no longer feels like home.

I was born in a communist country—the Soviet Union. I didn’t read about it in books. I lived it. I remember what it feels like to be afraid to walk down the street without papers in your pocket. I remember the fear of saying the wrong thing, to the wrong person, at the wrong time. I remember knowing—instinctively—that your voice could cost you your freedom. As a teenager and young adult, I went back and saw it with my own eyes: the silence, the obedience, the normalization of fear. People didn’t protest because they didn’t believe change was possible. They didn’t speak because survival required silence.

That’s why what’s happening right now in America terrifies me.

Look at Minnesota. Look at other states across this country. Look at how quickly protests are being criminalized, how fast federal power is being used not to protect people, but to intimidate them. Look at how law enforcement is being shielded from accountability, how dissent is being framed as “threats,” how the language of authoritarianism is creeping into everyday governance. It took decades—lifetimes—to win the civil rights so many Americans now assume are permanent. And yet, we are watching them be stripped away at breathtaking speed.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we have to be honest with ourselves: people once said what Dr. King was fighting for was impossible. They said equality would never come. They said the system was too powerful. And they were wrong—because people stood up. They organized. They marched. They used their voices. Grassroots power defeated segregation, fascism, and institutionalized oppression before.

But this time, the threat is more organized. More sophisticated. More ruthless.

Donald Trump is not acting alone. He is the face of a movement—backed by Project 2025, by white Christian nationalism, by figures like Stephen Miller and Russell Vought—designed to dismantle democracy from the inside. This isn’t theory. This is a blueprint. And I’ve seen this movie before. I know where it ends when people wait too long to act.

This is not the America we love.

This is not the America we were promised.

And it’s not just happening here at home. Trump’s pursuit of dictators, his admiration for authoritarian leaders, his destruction of long-standing alliances—this rot spreads outward. Democracies fall faster when they stop standing together. We don’t have decades. We don’t have years. We have now.

Dr. King warned us: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” And I’ll add this from lived experience—fear spreads faster than freedom when people stay silent.

That’s why I’m asking you to stand up again.

Back then, it wasn’t institutions that won civil rights—it was people. Grassroots voices. Community organizing. Ordinary Americans doing extraordinary things because they refused to surrender their future. That’s exactly what we’re building now.

This year is not about reacting.

This year is about action.

This year is about taking our democracy back—before it’s too late.

I promise you this: I will continue to speak truth to power. I will not soften the truth. I will not normalize authoritarianism. I didn’t escape one system of fear to watch another take hold here.

I’ll close with Dr. King’s words—because they still define this moment:

“The time is always right to do what is right.”

That time is now.

We don’t whisper.

We don’t wait.

We stand—together.

Enough is enough.

