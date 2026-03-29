My dear Lev Remembers family,

What a day.

What a moment.

What a message to the world.

Today wasn’t just another protest.

Today wasn’t just another rally.

Today, the people spoke — and they spoke loudly.

From coast to coast… from cities across America… to voices echoing around the world…

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millions stood up and said one thing clearly:

👉 We will not be ruled by kings.

👉 We will not bow to authoritarian power.

👉 We will not be silent anymore.

This is what No Kings 3.0 represents.

And I felt it in my bones.

Because I remember standing there during No Kings 1.0, speaking, looking out at a crowd that believed — a crowd that knew something bigger was coming.

Back then, it was a spark.

Today… it’s a movement.

What we’re witnessing right now isn’t random.

This is rooted in the very DNA of this country.

America was founded on rejecting kings.

On rejecting unchecked power.

On rejecting leaders who put themselves above the people.

And yet here we are again.

Fighting the same fight.

But this time, the stakes are even higher.

Because now it’s not theoretical —

we are watching power being abused in real time.

We are watching institutions tested.

We are watching democracy pushed to its limits.

And the people are responding.

Not with fear.

But with action.

⚠️ BUT HERE’S THE TRUTH THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR

One rally is not enough.

One day of protests is not enough.

One viral moment is not enough.

If we stop here…

they win.

If we go home and wait for the next “event”…

they regroup.

That’s exactly what they’re counting on.

👉 They want this to be a moment.

👉 We must turn it into a movement with results.

🎯 FROM PROTEST TO POWER: WHAT COMES NEXT

This is where we separate noise from impact.

We need action. Real action.

We need:

Accountability

Investigations

Impeachments where warranted

Resolutions introduced NOW — not later

Pressure on every elected official to act

While people gathered at the National Mall and across the country, calling for accountability and demanding change — that energy cannot fade.

It must be converted into political force.

Not next month.

Not next year.

Right now.

🇺🇸 WHY I’M RUNNING — AND WHY THEY’RE SCARED

Let me be very clear with you.

I’m not running for Congress to join the system.

I’m running to disrupt it.

I’m not backed by the establishment.

I’m not controlled by party insiders.

And I’m not here to play politics.

👉 I’m running for YOU.

👉 I’m running for accountability.

👉 I’m running because enough is enough.

They don’t want someone like me in there.

Because I know how the system works.

I’ve seen it from the inside.

And I’m not afraid to expose it.

That’s why they’re scared.

And that’s exactly why we need to win.

Not just in my district —

but as a message across this country:

👉 We need a new Democratic Party

👉 We need fighters, not talkers

👉 We need leaders who won’t back down

🔥 THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN

This movement only works if YOU are part of it.

Not watching.

Not waiting.

Participating.

👉 Become a PAID SUBSCRIBER

This platform is how we bypass the media.

This is how we get the truth out.

This is how we grow this movement.

When you become a paid subscriber, you’re not just supporting content—

You’re fueling a movement they can’t control.

👉 STEP UP AS A VOLUNTEER

We are building something real. Grassroots. People-powered.

If you’ve been watching and thinking,

“I want to do more…”

This is your moment.

📩 levpttp@proton.me

👉 SUPPORT THE CAMPAIGN

This is how we take this movement from the streets…

into Congress.

No PACs. No corporate money.

Just us.

👉 https://levparnas.org

Every contribution matters.

Every dollar is a statement.

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⚡ WE CANNOT WAIT FOR THE NEXT RALLY

No Kings 3.0 showed us something powerful:

The people are ready.

But readiness is not enough.

We need results.

And I promise you this:

👉 I am not running for a title.

👉 I am running for outcomes.

👉 I am running to deliver RESULTS.

✊ THIS IS NOT THE END — THIS IS THE BEGINNING

What we saw today…

Was not the peak.

It was the launch.

And now we decide:

Do we let this fade into history?

Or do we turn it into the force that changes everything?

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements don’t stop.

They grow.

They fight.

And they win.

Let’s finish this.

— Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet:

👉 Go to levremembers.com

Get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that connects the dots you’re watching unfold in real time.

👉 Grab your No Kings / Enough is Enough gear

Wear the message. Spread the movement.

👉 Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Tell a friend. Re-stack. Share everywhere.

Because the truth is—

we’re just getting started.