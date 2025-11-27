Dear Lev Remembers Family,

As you read this on Thanksgiving morning, I want us to do something together that this crazy world almost never gives us time for:

just stop for a moment… and be thankful.

Thankful that we woke up today.

Thankful for the roof over our heads and the food on our tables.

Thankful for our kids and grandkids, for the people we love who are still with us, and for the memories of those who aren’t.

And more than anything, thankful that in the middle of political chaos, corruption, war, and fear – we found each other.

Share

Back in the spring, when I first stepped into the unknown world of Substack, it was just me, a microphone, and a mission. I wasn’t a TV or radio personality. I wasn’t a YouTuber, a TikToker, or a guy with a TED Talk. I had no “brand,” no built-in audience, no machine behind me.

It was ground zero.

I didn’t know if ten people would show up or 10,000. All I knew was this:

my life’s purpose is to right a wrong and bring the truth to light.

I hoped – prayed – that someone out there would hear it. That you would give me a chance to share my story. That we could start a healing journey together, not just for me, but for America, for Ukraine, and for every person whose life has been shaken by the doings of this corrupt movement and this administration.

Over the past seven months, you’ve shown up in a way I never expected. The love, support, and trust you’ve given me and my family has humbled me over and over again.

But it wasn’t just me, Lev Parnas, that you embraced.

You embraced Oleksandr.

You embraced Ukraine.

You embraced my wife, my kids, my sister, and my family.

You embraced each other – your fellow human beings – because you understand that what happens in America doesn’t stop at our borders. It ripples across the world.

You didn’t just show up for me.

You showed up for humanity.

And look at what you have done:

Because of you, we sat at #1 in World Politics on Substack for months.

Because of you, we are now 80,000 subscribers strong – and still growing, every single day.

Because of you, we have raised over $100,000 to get aid and supplies to helpless families and pets in Ukraine.

Because of you, Oleksandr and his family are in a better, safer place and can continue risking their lives to bring aid to those who need it most.

Because of you, I’m able to build the team we need to take this Save Democracy mission on the road.

Because of you, we have broken major news stories and forced this corrupt movement to react and pivot.

Because of you, the truth is being heard – and it is reverberating all over the globe.

On this Thanksgiving, I want you to know exactly what – and who – I am thankful for.

I am thankful for my wife, who has stood by me when it would have been so much easier to walk away.

I am thankful for my kids, who give me the strength to keep going when I’m tired, angry, or frustrated.

I am thankful for my sister and my family, who remind me who I am and where I came from.

I am thankful for my health and for the simple fact that I am still here and able to fight.

And I am deeply, deeply thankful for you.

You turned a man with a microphone into a movement with a mission.

You turned a subscriber list into a family.

We are not just reading about history – we are living it together. We are fighting a war for the soul of this country, for democracy, for truth, and for a future our kids and grandkids can actually be proud of.

As John Lewis reminded us, “Democracy is not a state. It is an act.”

Every time you read, share, show up live, support Oleksandr, or stand up to lies and hate, you are taking that act. You are doing the work of democracy.

So as you sit at your Thanksgiving table today – whether it’s loud and chaotic, quiet and peaceful, full of family, or even if this year feels a little lonely – please know this:

You are not alone.

You are part of something real.

You are part of this Lev Remembers family.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with me, with my family, with Ukraine, and with each other.

And humbly, on this day of gratitude, I’ll add this:

If you haven’t yet subscribed, this is a perfect moment to officially join our family. Take a minute today, hit that subscribe button, and walk with us as we keep exposing the truth and pushing back against the darkness.

If you’re able to become a paid subscriber, please know your support is what allows us to keep doing this – the reporting, the live shows, the travel, the investigations, and the constant fight to get real information out when powerful people would rather silence it.

Share

Whenever you’re able, I also ask that you continue to support our GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/bed98b40b for Ukraine. That support goes directly to people living under bombardment, to families who’ve lost everything, to children and even pets caught in the middle of a war they never asked for.

And if you haven’t yet, I truly recommend that this Thanksgiving – while you have a little time to reflect – you grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com.

It is the blueprint for everything we’re watching unfold right now – how we got here, why Trump is the way he is, and why this fight to save democracy is so urgent and so personal.

From subscribers, to a community, to a family – that’s what we’ve become.

For that, I am more thankful than words can say.

I wish all of you a safe, peaceful, and Happy Thanksgiving.

Humbly and gratefully yours,

Lev Parnas