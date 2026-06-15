Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Mitzi Hammond Perkins's avatar
Mitzi Hammond Perkins
4h

People in my own family are part of the effort to kill DEMOCRACY by killing innocent people. Neither God or history will be kind to them.

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
3h

I HOPE Putin is overthrown,and his regime is ended. I HOPE Bibi is overthrown and his regime is ended. I HOPE Trump is overthrown , or looses or.......you know- because he is really ill . And I HOPE all 3 stand trial for their tress passes on humanity and share a big Hague jail cell together. And I HOPE for world peace. Kindness, Unity , and good will goes a long way. Stand together and don't let us be divided ,even if our opinions differ. Speak up! Speak out! Be heard! Say NO! Help each other...........you get it. And the Epstein Files should be released in total unredacted,and the survivors should get justice. It is high time for accountability.All the abusers including the one mentioned more times in the files than Jesus is in the Bible , should pay the price.

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