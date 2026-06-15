Folks, what we watched unfold last night was not a coincidence.

Let me lay it out clearly.

Vladimir Putin called Donald Trump to wish him a happy birthday.

As I reported, my sources are telling me that during that call, Trump asked Putin for help with Iran — help getting some kind of announcement, some kind of optics, some kind of “deal” Trump could sell to the cameras.

Then later that evening, Iran agrees to an announcement.

And then Putin turns around and launches a brutal attack on Ukraine.

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Kyiv was hit. Civilians were injured. Power infrastructure was damaged. Families were forced into shelters. And during the attack, one of Ukraine’s most sacred Orthodox sites, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, was struck by fire.

That is not a coincidence, folks.

That is coordination.

That is the game.

Trump gets the photo op.

Putin gets room to escalate.

Iran and the Middle East get pulled into another round of chaos.

Ukraine pays in blood, fire, fear, and darkness.

And the American people get another performance.

Because with Donald Trump, it has always been about the show.

It is about the optics.

It is about the headline.

It is about the birthday spectacle, the cameras, the fighters, the fake strength, the fake victory, the fake peace.

But behind Trump’s performance, real people pay the price.

Ukrainian families pay the price.

Children hiding from Russian missiles pay the price.

Emergency workers running into fire pay the price.

People in Iran and across the Middle East pay the price.

And here in the United States, we pay the price when our foreign policy becomes nothing more than one man’s ego management.

This is what I have been warning about.

Putin understands Trump.

He knows how to flatter him.

He knows how to play him.

He knows how to give him the appearance of a win while taking what he actually wants.

Trump gets the optics.

Putin gets the advantage.

And democracy gets weaker.

My sources are telling me Putin is not stopping.

These attacks will continue.

The pressure on Ukraine will continue.

The manipulation will continue.

The propaganda will continue.

And the more Trump chases a fake peace deal for television, the more dangerous this becomes for Ukraine, for Europe, for the Middle East, and for the United States.

This is why we cannot look away.

This is why I am writing this letter for everyone.

Because people need to understand what is happening in real time.

This is not normal diplomacy.

This is not peace.

This is not strength.

This is a performance — and people are dying behind the curtain.

Last night, while Trump celebrated himself, Putin attacked Ukraine.

While Trump chased optics, Kyiv burned.

While Trump tried to sell the world another show, Ukrainians were standing in the dark, listening for the next missile.

And I want everyone to understand the symbolism of what happened at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

This is not just another building.

This is one of the most sacred Orthodox sites in the world.

For generations, people have gone there to pray, to mourn, to find strength, to find peace. It is a spiritual heart of Kyiv and a sacred place for the Ukrainian people.

And during Russia’s attack, that holy place was burning.

Think about that.

While Putin wraps himself in religion and talks about defending “Christian values,” his missiles and drones are helping set sacred Orthodox ground on fire.

While Trump was chasing birthday optics and another fake performance of strength, priests and emergency workers in Kyiv were trying to save one of Ukraine’s holiest places from the flames.

That image should stay with all of us.

Priests, firefighters, and ordinary Ukrainians trying to protect a sacred site in the middle of the night while Russian terror rained down from the sky.

That is Ukraine.

That is what they do.

They save what can be saved.

They protect what can be protected.

They pray through the fire.

They stand through the darkness.

They keep going.

And that is why we cannot look away.

The sad truth is that too much of the media has already moved on.

Legacy media is not talking about Ukraine the way it should.

Independent media is not talking about Ukraine the way it should.

Everyone is being pulled into Trump’s circus — the UFC-style spectacle, the announcement of a so-called Iran deal that does not exist, the next performance, the next distraction, the next shiny object.

But while everyone is watching the show, Ukraine is still being bombed.

Families are still living through air raid sirens.

Children are still sleeping in shelters.

Elderly people are still sitting in the dark after power is knocked out.

And brave Ukrainians are still waking up every morning and choosing to survive.

This is the truth.

And the truth matters now more than ever.

That is why Oleksandr’s work matters so much.

When Oleksandr shows up with supplies, he is not just bringing emergency care.

He is not just bringing food, medicine, power banks, dry shower packs, or basic necessities.

He is bringing hope.

He is telling people, face to face, that they are not forgotten.

He is showing them that people across the world still see them, still care about them, and still stand with them.

And in a war like this, hope is not a small thing.

Hope is oxygen.

Hope is strength.

Hope is what helps a mother hold it together for her children.

Hope is what helps an elderly person believe they are not alone.

Hope is what tells a wounded country that the world has not abandoned it.

So I am humbly asking you today: please stand with the people of Ukraine.

Support Oleksandr and our Voice from Ukraine mission through GiveSendGo.

https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Every dollar helps bring not only supplies, but hope — real, human, direct hope — to people who need to know that we are still with them.

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And if you believe this platform matters, if you believe this truth needs to keep getting out, I am also asking you to become a paid subscriber.

Your support allows me to keep doing this work independently.

It allows me to keep reporting what others are ignoring.

It allows me to keep connecting the dots while the media chases Trump’s distractions and forgets the people paying the price.

This is not just about politics.

This is about humanity.

It is about whether we still have the ability to care when the cameras move on.

It is about whether we still know the difference between a performance and a war.

It is about whether we are willing to stand with people who are standing on the front line of freedom for all of us.

You can support this work directly here:

GiveSendGo for Oleksandr/Ukraine: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo



Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.comPutin is counting on exhaustion.

Trump is counting on distraction.

The propaganda machine is counting on confusion.

But I still believe in people.

I still believe in this community.

I still believe that when good people know the truth, they act.

So today, please act.

Share this letter.

Become a paid subscriber.

Support Alexander.

Stand with Ukraine.

And let the people of Ukraine know that even in the darkest night, they are not alone.

God bless each and every one of you.

God bless America.

Slava Ukraini.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down