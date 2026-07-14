Trump has announced he will address the nation. From what I am hearing, this is about elections — and it is the thing that has been under construction since the first week of this term.

There are reports tonight, and they all point in one direction.

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will address the nation Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern. He did not say what about. Administration officials then told Reuters it will concern newly declassified intelligence on the 2020 election and what the White House calls vulnerabilities in America’s voting machines.

From what I am hearing from my own sources, this is not a one-off. It is not a bad news cycle he is trying to bury.

It is a rollout.

I have been warning you about this since the first day I came to this platform — not because I am clairvoyant, but because they wrote it down. It is in Project 2025. Not as a footnote. As an architecture. The people who built it : Stephen Miller. Russ Vought. The lawyers who spent four years cataloguing exactly which officials told Donald Trump no, and exactly how to remove them before he ever had to hear it again.

Everything loud is cover for something quiet. Every feud, every post, every nickname, every manufactured emergency — while you were furious about one, something else was being moved into place.

Share

Because here is the thing they understood from the beginning, and it has never been complicated:

You do not have to cancel an election to control it.

You change who administers it. You change who counts as a voter. You take over the agency that certifies the machines. You threaten the money. You investigate the officials who run the polls. You declassify what helps you and bury what does not.

And before a single ballot is cast, you convince tens of millions of Americans that any result you dislike must be a crime.

That is not a theory. It is a to-do list.

And for eighteen months, they have been working it.

The timeline

March 2025. Trump signs his first election executive order. Documentary proof of citizenship on the federal voter registration form. Federal access to state voter rolls. New restrictions on mail ballots.

Federal courts block its major provisions. The reasoning is not complicated: Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution gives elections to the states and to Congress. Not to the president.

Kurt Olsen gets a title. A lawyer who worked with Trump to overturn the 2020 results is installed in this administration as “director of election security and integrity.” Remember his name. He comes back.

The Justice Department goes after the voter rolls — everywhere. DOJ requests voter registration data from all fifty states, then sues thirty states and the District of Columbia for the unredacted files: driver’s license numbers, partial Social Security numbers, the private data of tens of millions of Americans. Seventeen Republican-led states hand theirs over voluntarily.

The rest fight. And they win. Judge after judge rules against the Justice Department — in Arizona, California, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Wisconsin.

Fifty-one letters. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division writes to election officials in all fifty states and the District of Columbia, warning they may face criminal charges if they knowingly allow noncitizens to vote or remain on the rolls. Letters threatening prosecution — sent to the people who run our elections.

January 28, 2026. And here is the one to sit with, because it happened first — long before any speech was on any calendar.

The FBI raids the Fulton County Election Hub in Union City, Georgia, and hauls out roughly 700 boxes. Ballots. Ballot images. Voter rolls. Tabulation materials. Records a state judge had under seal.

The referral that triggered it came from Kurt Olsen. The nineteen-page affidavit justifying the warrant leans on theories about 2020 that have been examined and rejected for five years.

Brad Raffensperger — Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, the man Trump once called and asked to “find 11,780 votes” — called it an attempt to relitigate 2020. Biden won Georgia by 11,779.

March 31, 2026. Second executive order: “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.” This one goes further. DHS and the Social Security Administration are directed to build “State Citizenship Lists.” The Postmaster General is ordered to open a rulemaking so that the United States Postal Service delivers ballots only to voters on a federally approved list.

The Postal Service. Deciding who gets a ballot.

April 2026. Trump fires Attorney General Pam Bondi — reportedly, in part, for moving too slowly against his enemies. Todd Blanche becomes acting Attorney General.

April 20, 2026. Blanche swears in Joe diGenova as counselor to the attorney general and hands him the John Brennan investigation — the case built around the 2016 Russia assessment and the officials Trump blames for it. Career prosecutors had concluded the only viable venue was Washington, D.C. diGenova moves the whole operation to Fort Pierce, Florida.

Hold onto Fort Pierce. I am coming back to it.

June 24, 2026. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals rejects the Justice Department’s appeal for Michigan’s voter rolls — the first federal appeals panel to slam that door.

June 27, 2026. Chief Judge Cathy Bissoon dismisses the DOJ’s Pennsylvania voter-roll suit with prejudice. She does not mince words. The government’s real intentions, she writes, are to build a nationwide voter database “for potential weaponization in future elections,” to run a “fishing expedition” chasing unsubstantiated claims of noncitizen voting, and to use it as a tool for immigration enforcement.

That is the tenth straight loss for the Justice Department in federal district court. Zero and ten. Five of the judges who ruled against them were appointed by Donald Trump.

June 25, 2026. Judge Indira Talwani strikes down the March 2026 executive order. Thirty-seven pages. Sections 2 and 3 declared void. The Postal Service cannot be made a gatekeeper. DHS cannot build the lists.

The courts have now closed the front door, and bolted it.

June 29, 2026. The Supreme Court hands down Trump v. Slaughter. Six to three, Chief Justice Roberts writing. It overrules Humphrey’s Executor — the ninety-year-old precedent that allowed Congress to build independent, bipartisan commissions a president could not simply purge.

Gone. The president may now fire the heads of roughly two dozen “independent” agencies at will.

July 9, 2026. Ten days later, he uses it.

Trump fires the Election Assistance Commission. All of it. Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland receive an email at four in the afternoon — Hovland reads his in an airport, flying home from a Missouri election office he had visited to learn about protecting election workers. Christy McCormick, the Republican, is asked to resign. Every one of them had been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate.

The EAC certifies voting systems. It accredits the testing labs. It writes the standards many states require before they will even purchase a machine.

It now has no quorum. It cannot lawfully make decisions about how Americans vote. Replacements require Senate confirmation, which will not happen before November.

Share

Asked to explain, the White House cited Slaughter by name.

July 9 and 10, 2026. FEMA and DHS announce that states must adopt “common-sense election security measures” or lose money — and not election money. Counterterrorism money. The Homeland Security Grant Program. Roughly $1.06 billion a year that pays for cybersecurity and for protecting crowded places from attack.

Twenty percent withheld until a state proves compliance. Compliance with what? Run every registered voter through the federal SAVE database within 120 days. Verify the citizenship of poll workers, temporary staff, and vendors. Submit a plan to abandon any system that uses barcodes or QR codes. Hand-count audits.

Blue states lose the most. Everyone involved understands that.

July 10, 2026. And then he showed you exactly what his priority is.

Congress had just passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act — the most significant housing affordability legislation in decades. It cleared the House 358 to 32. It cleared the Senate 85 to 5. In a Congress that agrees on nothing, it was nearly unanimous. Median home price in June: $440,600. An all-time record.

Donald Trump refused to sign it.

“I will not sign the Housing Bill,” he posted, “in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.”

The SAVE America Act would require documentary proof of citizenship to register and photo ID to vote. It passed the House. It is stuck in the Senate, where it cannot reach sixty votes. Trump has been publicly demanding that Majority Leader John Thune abolish the filibuster to force it through. Thune has said he does not have the votes.

Earlier, Trump had called the housing bill “a yawn.”

Read that again. Americans cannot afford homes. Congress finally agreed on something. And he would not put his name on it — because they would not give him a voting bill.

He has told you what he is willing to trade. Believe him.

July 13, 2026. Trump announces the prime-time address.

Now read those dates back to yourself, in order.

They tried it by executive order. The courts said no.

They tried it by legislation. The Senate said no.

So they went to the Supreme Court and won the power to fire the referees.

Then they fired the referees.

Then they went after the money.

Then they scheduled a speech.

That is not chaos. That is a sequence.

And there is something almost nobody is reporting

Trump speaks Thursday night.

Something else comes due the very next morning.

Thursday is not where it begins. Thursday is where they say it out loud.

Thursday is the 16th. The deadline is the 17th.