Today is the day.

Today is the day the president finally rolls out in the open what I have been warning you about since the very first letter I ever wrote on this platform. They will dress it up and give it a clean name. Election reform. I have always called it what it actually is. An attempt to take your vote and decide the outcome for you.

I did not arrive at that this morning. I have been walking you toward it for months, one piece at a time, while the rest of the press looked away.

I told you to watch Tulsi Gabbard. Before she left, she pushed out declassifications on her way out the door, and she personally turned up at the FBI raid on the Fulton County election building in Georgia. A Senate committee is now digging into exactly what she was doing there.

Share

I told you to watch the man who replaced her, Bill Pulte, as he purged the intelligence agencies floor by floor while the president told him out loud to declassify almost everything he could get his hands on.

And yesterday, you watched the next two pieces get locked into place, in broad daylight, on live television.

Two loyalists. Two hearings. One purpose.

Jay Clayton sat before the Senate to run our intelligence community, and he could not do the one simple thing every American already knows how to do. He could not say that Joe Biden won in 2020. He hid behind the word “certified,” and when Jon Ossoff refused to let him dodge it, Clayton went silent and sat there saying nothing at all. That silence told you everything.

Todd Blanche sat before another committee to run the Justice Department, and he deflected all day. He would not put in writing that the 1776 fund is truly dead.

None of this is a series of unrelated stories. It is one machine, and every part of it turns the same direction.

And there is one more piece, set for tomorrow, that almost no one in the media is telling you about. I will get to it below, because it is the part they least want you to see.

You know what I am by now. I am not a traditional journalist. I spent years inside the system. Inside campaigns. Inside negotiations. Inside the rooms where the decision gets made long before you are ever told about it. That is the whole reason this page exists. Not to chase cable. Not to react to a headline. To slow it down and show you the shape of the thing.

By tomorrow the media will have wrapped tonight in so much spin you will barely recognize what you watched. I am going to do the opposite.

Now let me connect the dots the way they never will, from the inside