Trump Doubles Down on Chaos and Cover-Ups as His Administration Crumbles

I’m going LIVE with Wajahat Ali for an urgent, no-filter conversation about what’s unfolding right now behind the scenes — the kind of information you’re not hearing anywhere else.

We’re connecting the dots from an insider perspective — not the headlines, not the spin — but what people inside the system are quietly talking about.

Share

And here’s why this matters:

All of a sudden, Ghislaine Maxwell is back in the conversation — with talk of a potential pardon gaining traction behind closed doors. At the same time, we’re seeing signals that the DOJ is ramping up pressure, floating possible new arrests, and positioning figures like Joe DiGenova into roles that could reshape the legal landscape as a special counsel.

This is not random.

This is not coincidence.

This is coordination — and it’s happening in real time.

What’s being framed publicly as “transparency” is something very different behind the scenes: a controlled narrative, a strategic push, and a race to control testimony, accountability, and exposure.

🔴 CALL TO ACTION — THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK

This platform exists because of you — and right now, your support matters more than ever.

If you believe in getting the truth before it hits mainstream media, if you value real insider perspective, then:

👉 Become a paid subscriber.

You’re not just supporting content — you’re helping break through the algorithm and keep this information alive.

👉 Join the movement. Register at: callsforcongress@proton.me

We’re organizing. We’re growing. And we’re just getting started.

👉 Volunteer: levpttp@proton.me

Be part of something bigger than just watching.

👉 Support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially — you are still part of this family.

Every like.

Every share.

Every comment.

Every restack.

It all matters. It all helps grow this movement.

We are not just a community. We are a movement.

And moments like this? This is why we fight.

movement.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.