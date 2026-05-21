Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
5hEdited

On target Lev!

America has lost considerable standing on the World Stage due to the Trump Regime. Putin and Xi and Iran have gained.

I pray daily for definitive receipts on the Trump/Russia/Israel Treason, so we can move forward from this nightmare.

Americans deserve better.

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