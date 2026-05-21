My dear Lev Remembers family,

Over the last few days, the world watched Donald Trump walk into Beijing and receive the full show.

The red carpet.

The smiles.

The ceremony.

The cameras.

The carefully staged images meant to make him look powerful, respected, and in control.

Trump left China acting like he had once again proven he was the great dealmaker — the man who could sit across from Xi Jinping, command the room, and bend history through the force of his personality.

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But then look what happened.

As soon as Trump left, Vladimir Putin flew in.

Not weeks later.

Not months later.

Right after.

Putin arrived in Beijing with a full Russian delegation. Xi welcomed him. China and Russia announced that their relationship was entering a “new stage” of deeper cooperation. They agreed to extend their treaty on good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation. Around 40 agreements were expected to be signed. Public reporting confirms the symbolism was not subtle: Putin received a ceremonial welcome, Xi emphasized the strength of China-Russia ties, and the two sides used the visit to present a united front against American power.

And I want you to understand something very clearly.

Meetings like this do not just happen.

Putin does not simply “drop by” Beijing.

Xi does not accidentally schedule Iran before Trump and Putin after Trump.

This was not a coincidence.

This was not random diplomacy.

This was not just another foreign-policy headline.

This was scheduled.

This was staged.

This was choreographed.

This was theater.

And Trump was the main prop.

While the media chases the photos, the handshakes, the red carpets, and the smiling faces, I want you to look at what really happened.

Right before Trump arrived in Beijing, Iran’s foreign minister was there.

Then Trump came in and got the ceremony.

Then Trump left.

And right after him, Putin walked in and sat down with Xi Jinping.

That is not random.

That is a message.

And the message is simple: China is showing the world that everyone comes to Beijing now.

Iran comes.

Trump comes.

Putin comes.

The world’s most dangerous power players are moving through Xi’s door, and Xi wants everyone to understand that China is not sitting at the table anymore.

China is trying to own the table.

One expert told Reuters the timing of Putin’s visit was “somewhat audacious,” because Trump effectively found himself squeezed between two sides — Iran before him and Putin after him. That is exactly the point.

Trump was boxed in.

Trump was surrounded.

Trump was being shown, in real time, that Xi is not playing one side.

Xi is playing all sides.

And Trump still thinks he is winning because they gave him the one thing he always falls for:

The show.

The gold.

The ceremony.

The flattery.

The illusion of power.

But from what I am hearing from people on the inside, this was all played out long before the cameras started rolling.

This was not Putin and Xi reacting to Trump.

This was Putin and Xi using Trump.

They know how to handle him.

They know how to feed his ego.

They know how to make him believe he is the dealmaker, the strongman, the man in control.

But behind the curtain, they are working him back and forth.

Xi gives Trump the appearance of respect.

Putin gives Trump the appearance of friendship.

And together, they move the world closer to their authoritarian vision while Trump sells the American people the fantasy that he is somehow winning.

That is the con.

Xi Jinping said China-Russia relations are entering a new stage of major achievements and faster development.

Let that sink in.

While Trump is telling America he is improving relations, stopping wars, making deals, and restoring strength, Xi is standing next to Putin and announcing that China and Russia are moving into a new stage together.

China and Russia also agreed to extend their treaty on good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation. During the Russian delegation’s visit, around 40 agreements were expected to be signed.

Forty agreements.

That is not a photo op.

That is infrastructure.

That is planning.

That is alignment.

That is two authoritarian powers deepening their partnership while Trump gets handed trophies and headlines to make him believe he is winning.

This is what I keep telling you.

Watch what they do, not what they say.

They say peace.

But people are dying.

They say stability.

But wars are expanding.

They say diplomacy.

But dictators are dividing the world into spheres of influence.

They say strong leadership.

But what they are really building is authoritarian control.

Putin continues to terrorize Ukraine.

Xi continues to watch Taiwan.

Iran is being pulled deeper into the authoritarian orbit.

The Middle East is burning.

People in Gaza are desperate.

People in Iran are suffering.

And here at home, Americans are being emotionally and psychologically beaten down every single day by chaos, fear, threats, cruelty, corruption, and authoritarian propaganda.

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This is the same map.

This is the same playbook.

This is the same authoritarian deal-making, dressed up as diplomacy.

And from what my sources are telling me, Taiwan is very much part of the conversation.

I am hearing that Xi has been given reason to believe Trump will not follow through on real military support and weapons for Taiwan.

I am hearing that Taiwan is being placed on the table quietly, behind the scenes, in the language of “peace,” “stability,” and “avoiding war.”

But we know what that language means.

We saw it with Ukraine.

They call it peace when they want a democracy to surrender.

They call it stability when they want a dictator to get what he wants.

They call it negotiation when they are really carving up countries like property.

And Trump understands that language because that is how he sees the world.

Not as nations.

Not as people.

Not as families.

Not as democracies.

Assets.

Deals.

Territory.

Minerals.

Oil.

Power.

That is why Putin and Xi know exactly how to play him.

They do not have to convince Trump of their worldview.

They just have to make him believe he is the one getting credit for it.

Give him the gold room.

Give him the compliment.

Give him the cameras.

Give him the headline.

Give him the fake trophy.

And while he is showing America the trophy, they are moving the border.

That is what is happening.

Xi is not negotiating with Trump.

Xi is managing him.

Putin is not respecting Trump.

Putin is using him.

And Trump, because he sees everything through ego and spectacle, does not understand that he is being squeezed from every side.

And America watching the show while the real deals happen behind closed doors.

This is why the Putin-Xi meeting matters.

It is not just about China and Russia.

It is about the message they are sending to the world.

They are saying: America is no longer the only power that matters.

They are saying: leaders come to Beijing now.

They are saying: we can flatter Trump, profit from Trump, manipulate Trump, and still build our own anti-democratic alliance right in front of his face.

And the dangerous part is this:

Trump will call that a win.

Because Trump does not measure success by whether America is safer.

He measures success by whether he looks powerful.

He does not care if Ukraine is sacrificed, as long as he gets to say he ended a war.

He does not care if Taiwan is abandoned, as long as he gets to say he made a deal with China.

He does not care if our allies lose trust in America, as long as the cameras show him smiling next to strongmen.

That is not leadership.

That is surrender wrapped in gold paper.

Public reporting already shows China trying to balance both sides: deepening ties with Russia while still managing trade and business with the United States. The Guardian reported that Xi and Putin criticized U.S. policy and missile-defense ambitions while also noting that China continues to keep economic channels open with Washington. That is the game. China wants the benefits of access to America while building an authoritarian alternative with Russia.

And Putin?

Putin walks into Beijing weaker than he wants the world to believe.

Russia needs China.

Russia needs China’s markets.

Russia needs China’s money.

Russia needs China’s diplomatic cover.

Russia needs China’s economic oxygen because Putin’s war in Ukraine has isolated Russia from much of the West.

But that does not make Putin harmless.

It makes him more dangerous.

Because a wounded dictator with nuclear weapons, battlefield losses, economic pressure, and a need to prove strength is not going to suddenly become peaceful.

He is going to look for leverage.

He is going to look for weakness.

He is going to look for people like Trump.

And Xi knows that.

Xi is using Putin as a weapon against the West.

Xi is using Trump as a door into the West.

And Trump is too obsessed with the mirror to see the trap.

That is the part people need to understand.

This is not about Trump being “tough” or “weak” in the normal political sense.

This is about Trump being predictable.

Putin knows him.

Xi knows him.

They know what he wants.

They know what he fears.

They know how to flatter him.

They know how to make him feel chosen.

They know how to make him believe he is the only one who can solve the crisis they are helping create.

That is how authoritarians operate.

They manufacture chaos, then sell themselves as the solution.

They break alliances, then call it independence.

They weaken democracies, then call it strength.

They silence critics, then call it order.

They attack the truth, then call it patriotism.

That is the same playbook abroad and at home.

That is why they attack the press.

That is why they attack the courts.

That is why they attack elections.

That is why they attack alliances.

That is why they flood the zone with chaos.

That is why they keep people exhausted, angry, afraid, and confused.

Because exhausted people stop fighting.

Confused people stop organizing.

Afraid people start looking for strongmen.

That is the plan.

And that is why we cannot be silent.

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The media will cover this like it is just another diplomatic meeting.

They will say Putin met Xi.

They will say China and Russia signed agreements.

They will say Trump is trying to manage tensions.

They will say everyone is looking for peace.

But I am telling you, this is bigger than that.

This is about whether America still stands for democracy, freedom, and human dignity — or whether we become another country where corrupt men make deals with dictators behind closed doors and call it peace.

I am telling you this as someone who has seen how these people operate.

I have seen the backchannels.

I have seen the foreign influence.

I have seen how corrupt men talk when they think no one is listening.

I have seen how dictators, oligarchs, lobbyists, lawyers, fixers, and political operatives move together.

And I am telling you now: what you are watching is not normal foreign policy.

It is the authoritarian world order being built in real time.

Putin wants Ukraine.

Xi wants Taiwan.

Trump wants power, revenge, oil, obedience, and immunity.

And all of them understand one thing:

Democracy is the obstacle.

That is why this moment matters.

Because if we keep treating each story like it is separate, we will miss the whole map.

Ukraine.

Taiwan.

Venezuela.

Iran.

The Middle East.

Oil.

Trade.

Weapons.

Elections.

Disinformation.

Foreign influence.

It is all connected.

And the people connecting it are counting on you being too tired to see it.

They are counting on you being too overwhelmed to fight back.

They are counting on you saying, “This is too much.”

But that is exactly why we have to stay focused.

That is exactly why we have to keep exposing them.

That is exactly why I am doing this every day.

That is why I am running for Congress.

I am running because I have seen enough.

I am running because foreign influence has infected our politics for too long.

I am running because this corruption has to be exposed.

I am running because we need people in Washington who understand how these backchannels work, how authoritarian networks operate, and how they use money, propaganda, fear, and chaos to weaken America from within.

If you are an American citizen and you are able, please contribute to my campaign at LevParnas.org.

This campaign is not just about Florida’s 27th District.

It is about taking the fight directly to corruption, foreign influence, and the madness that has taken over our politics.

And if you cannot contribute to the campaign, or if you are outside the United States, you can still support this movement by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack.

That support keeps this platform alive.

It allows me to keep bringing you the inside report.

It allows me to keep exposing what mainstream media is missing, ignoring, or afraid to say.

It allows us to grow this movement without corporate sponsors, without billionaire donors, and without asking permission from the same institutions that failed us.

Please subscribe to my YouTube channel: LevRemembers.

You can also support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

And please — even if you cannot give right now — restack this letter, share it, comment, like it, and send it to someone who still thinks this is normal politics.

It is not.

This is not normal.

This is not diplomacy.

This is not peace.

This is authoritarian power dressed up in handshakes, flags, gold rooms, and fake deals.

But we are not powerless.

We still have our voices.

We still have the truth.

We still have each other.

And as long as we keep exposing them, organizing, speaking out, and refusing to be silent, they have not won.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And movements do not bow to dictators.

Movements do not bend to oligarchs.

Movements do not surrender to fear.

We watch what they do.

We follow the money.

We expose the corruption.

And together, we fight like hell to take our country Back.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away