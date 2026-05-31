Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connie Niedt's avatar
Connie Niedt
1h

Powerful message and so well-written. Thank you Lev!

Reply
Share
Fred's avatar
Fred
1h

This 250th anniversary celebration in Washington is a farce. No one wants to perform for a president who doesn’t respect us or this country. You want to see a real celebration of America. Go back and look at the Tall Ships at the 1976 BiCentennial Celebration. 6 million people and ships from 14 nations showed up along the Hudson River and New York Harbor - I was there - to celebrate what America meant to the world. Although way from perfect it afforded people the right to share in what America stood for. Now everyone hates us all because of one man and his cult of syncophants. November can’t come soon enough! ! !

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture