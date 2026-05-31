I woke up this morning feeling a little under the weather.

I turned on the television. I started scrolling through the news. And I could not stop thinking about what is happening in this country as we prepare for America’s 250th anniversary.

This should be a moment of pride.

This should be a moment of reflection.

This should be a moment where every American, no matter where they come from, no matter what they look like, no matter who they love, no matter how they pray, can look at this country and say: we have come a long way, and we still have a long way to go.

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But instead, what are we watching?

We are watching Donald Trump hijack America’s 250th anniversary and turn it into a celebration of himself.

We are watching him plan MMA fights on the South Lawn.

We are watching him turn a national birthday into a campaign rally.

We are watching artists and performers walk away because even they can see what this has become.

We are watching Trump’s own ego become the centerpiece of what should have been a celebration of the American people.

And while all of that is happening, while they are preparing the fireworks and the speeches and the staged television moments, look at what is really happening in America.

We are watching people being held in unfathomable conditions in detention facilities like Alligator Alcatraz and Delaney Hall.

On the eve of America’s 250th anniversary, while politicians prepare speeches about freedom, people in New Jersey are being detained inside Delaney Hall under conditions that should shame every elected leader in this country.

Members of Congress are trying to conduct oversight and see what is happening inside these places — and instead of transparency, they are being blocked, threatened, and treated like the criminals are the people asking questions.

ICE is ripping through our communities.

Families are living in fear.

Immigrants are being demonized.

The rule of law is being twisted into a weapon.

Around the world, war is spreading.

Ukraine is still fighting for survival against Russia’s invasion.

The Middle East is burning.

The people of Gaza are suffering in destruction that too many in power refuse to even talk about honestly.

Venezuela continues to spiral under crisis, corruption, and human suffering.

And here at home, the American people are being divided, distracted, lied to, and exhausted.

This is what I was thinking about this morning.

Not just the headlines.

Not just Trump.

Not just the chaos.

I was thinking about America.

I was thinking about what America was supposed to mean.

And before I go any further, I want to share a personal story with you.

A story that goes back 50 years.

A story that begins not in Washington, not in politics, not on television — but with my family running from persecution in the Soviet Union.

In 1976, America was celebrating its bicentennial.

Two hundred years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

At that same moment, my family and I were refugees.

We had fled the Soviet Union.

We were in Rome, Italy, in transition, not knowing where we were going, not knowing what was going to happen next, with no money, no certainty, and very little hope.

We had left everything behind because freedom was not just some word in a history book to us.

Freedom was survival.

And then the American miracle happened.

For America’s 200th birthday, the United States ambassador in Italy helped distribute 200 green cards to refugees seeking a new life.

Two hundred green cards for the 200th anniversary of America.

Think about what that represented.

That was America at its best.

That was America telling the world that this country was not just a place on a map.

It was a promise.

It was a light.

It was a place where people running from tyranny, persecution, dictatorship, and fear could come and build a future.

My sister and I won that lottery.

Those green cards allowed my entire family to come to the United States.

1976 — the year America opened its doors to my family.

My mother, Zhanna, my grandmother Zina, my sister Lyudmila, and me — newly arrived in the United States after fleeing persecution in the Soviet Union.

We came here with no money, no certainty, and no idea what the future would hold. But we had hope. And America gave us a chance.

I cannot tell you what that meant.

I cannot tell you what it felt like.

I cannot tell you how much hope was carried inside that one document.

That was the America we believed in.

That was the America my family came to.

That was the America that saved us.

And now, fifty years later, as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, I cannot help but ask:

What happened to that America?

Fifty years ago, we were talking about progress.

Progress for women.

Progress for Black Americans.

Progress for immigrants.

Progress for workers.

Progress for civil rights.

Progress toward the idea that America, while deeply imperfect, could keep expanding freedom instead of shrinking it.

And here we are now, 50 years later, instead of celebrating how far we have come, we are fighting to protect the rights that generations before us already won.

Instead of celebrating more freedom, we are defending ourselves against a movement trying to take freedom away.

Instead of honoring immigrants as part of the American story, we have an administration that demonizes them.

Instead of protecting women’s rights, we are watching those rights stripped away.

Instead of protecting Black history and voting rights, we are watching them attacked.

Instead of expanding LGBTQ rights, we are watching them targeted.

Instead of celebrating democracy, we are watching a wannabe dictator try to turn America’s birthday into his own coronation.

That is why this moment matters.

America is preparing to celebrate 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Two hundred and fifty years.

That should be a moment of pride. A moment of reflection. A moment where we look back at the long road this country has traveled and honor every generation that fought, bled, marched, sacrificed, organized, and refused to accept the idea that freedom belonged only to a chosen few.

But reflection means telling the truth.

And the truth is this: America has never been perfect.

America has always been a fight.

The words were written in 1776, but the promise was not delivered equally.

Black Americans were enslaved while men spoke of liberty.

Women were told to build the country, raise the families, work the fields, staff the factories, teach the children, heal the sick — but stay silent when decisions were made.

Immigrants came here believing in the American dream, only to be used, demonized, exploited, and blamed whenever corrupt politicians needed a scapegoat.

Workers had to fight for safe conditions, fair wages, weekends, dignity, and the right to organize.

LGBTQ Americans had to fight just to live openly and love without fear.

Civil rights were not handed down by generous leaders.

Voting rights were not gifted.

Women’s rights were not gifted.

Immigrant rights were not gifted.

Labor rights were not gifted.

They were won.

They were fought for.

They were paid for by ordinary people who were told to wait, told to calm down, told to be realistic, told that change was impossible.

And now, as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, we are not celebrating an expansion of rights.

We are trying to protect the rights that generations before us already fought to secure.

That is the crisis of this moment.

Donald Trump and the people around him are not trying to preserve America.

They are trying to reverse America.

Project 2025 is not just some policy paper sitting on a shelf.

It is a blueprint for power.

It is a plan to reshape the federal government, purge institutions, weaponize agencies, and hand unprecedented control to one man and the extremist movement behind him.

And we need to be honest about the names and the machinery behind it.

Russell Vought.

Stephen Miller.

The Heritage Foundation.

The Federalist Society pipeline.

The legal movement that spent decades stacking the courts.

The billionaire-funded infrastructure that understood something the Democratic leadership still refuses to fully understand:

Power does not wait politely.

Power organizes.

Power captures institutions.

Power plans years in advance.

Donald Trump is the front man.

He is the face.

He is the voice.

He is the cruelty made public.

But he did not build this machine alone.

There is an entire network behind him trying to take this country back to a time when freedom belonged only to some people, when women knew their place, when immigrants lived in fear, when Black Americans were told to be grateful for scraps, when workers had no leverage, when courts protected the powerful, and when democracy was something leaders talked about while quietly keeping power for themselves.

Yes, Donald Trump is dangerous.

Yes, Donald Trump is evil.

Yes, Project 2025 and the people trying to implement it are trying to destroy the America that so many of us still believe in.

But I am also going to say something that needs to be said.

I blame the leadership of the Democratic Party too.

Because they allowed this to happen.

They are allowing it to happen every day.

Every day, Trump controls the conversation.

Every day, Trump floods the zone.

Every day, his people push another lie, another threat, another attack, another distraction.

Every day, Russian-style propaganda is shoved down the throats of the American people, and too many Democratic leaders respond with press releases, polite statements, consultant-approved talking points, and fundraising emails.

Enough.

When do we say enough is enough?

When do we stop pretending this is normal politics?

When do we stop treating a five-alarm fire like a messaging problem?

The people are tired.

They are tired of being divided.

They are tired of being lied to.

They are tired of being told to pick between weak leadership and authoritarian cruelty.

They are tired of watching Donald Trump use fear while Democratic leaders use caution.

They are tired of watching the right fight like they are at war while the people who claim to defend democracy act like they are afraid to offend somebody in a focus group.

This is bigger than party.

This is bigger than Democrat versus Republican.

This is about whether the promise of America survives its 250th birthday.

Because what are we really celebrating if women are losing control over their own bodies?

What are we celebrating if Black Americans are watching voting rights stripped, history erased, and civil rights treated like a political inconvenience?

What are we celebrating if immigrants are hunted, demonized, detained, and used as props in a campaign of fear?

What are we celebrating if courts become political weapons?

What are we celebrating if billionaires get protection and working people get lectures?

What are we celebrating if one man can attack judges, threaten opponents, use the Department of Justice as a revenge machine, and still have half of Washington whispering about norms?

Norms are not saving us.

Courage will.

Unity will.

Action will.

And I want to be very clear: unity does not mean silence.

Unity does not mean surrender.

Unity does not mean pretending we do not have disagreements.

Unity means understanding that the house is on fire and we can argue about the furniture later.

That is why I am not here to divide people.

I am not here to drag this country further into the left-versus-right trap that has been weaponized against us.

I am not here to serve one party machine or another.

I am here to unite common people with common sense.

People who still believe in democracy.

People who still believe in decency.

People who still believe that no man is above the law.

People who still believe that America belongs to the people — not to Donald Trump, not to billionaires, not to party bosses, not to extremists, and not to the corrupt political class that helped bring us to this moment.

That is why I chose to run as an independent.

Because I have seen enough.

I have lived enough.

I have been inside enough rooms to know how this system works and how badly it has failed the American people.

I am not running to be another politician.

I am running because enough is enough.

I am running because we cannot keep waiting for the same people who failed to meet the moment to suddenly become the answer.

I am running because this fight requires courage, truth, independence, and action.

And that is also why I am joining DeepStateMedia.co.

Because we are done just talking.

We are done watching the same broken media cycle feed people headlines while the real story gets buried.

Deep State Media is being built by insiders, survivors, whistleblowers, and people who have actually lived through the corruption, the intimidation, the propaganda, and the abuse of power.

There is no other platform like it.

This is not about repeating the same cable news talking points.

This is about exposing the real deep state — not the fantasy one Trump uses to scare people, but the real network of power, money, influence, corruption, foreign interests, compromised politicians, and protected predators that has infected both sides of the system.

We are going to report.

We are going to investigate.

We are going to expose.

But more than that, we are going to act.

Because I give you my word: I am not only here to report what is happening.

I am here to help stop it.

No more just talking.

We are going to walk the walk.

Right now, the mission is simple.

Stop Donald Trump.

Stop Project 2025.

Stop the people trying to turn America’s 250th anniversary into the funeral for American democracy.

And that means Democratic leaders need to get out of their comfort zone. It means independents, Democrats, Republicans of conscience, young people, immigrants, workers, veterans, teachers, parents, and every American who still believes in democracy need to stand together.

Not someday.

Now.

Because history is watching us.

Two hundred and fifty years from the Declaration of Independence, we should be asking ourselves one question:

Did we protect the promise?

Not the myth.

Not the flag-waving slogan.

Not the sanitized version.

The promise.

The promise that America can grow.

The promise that America can correct itself.

The promise that every generation can move this country closer to freedom, closer to justice, closer to equality, closer to the idea that government belongs to the people — not kings, not billionaires, not dictators, not corrupt politicians, and not one man sitting in the White House demanding loyalty.

That is the America I still believe in.

That is the America that saved my family.

That is the America that gave a young refugee boy from the Soviet Union a chance to build a life.

That is the America worth fighting for.

And that is the America we must defend before it is too late.

So as they prepare the fireworks, the speeches, the ceremonies, the MMA fights, the rallies, and the television spectacle, I want us to remember something.

America was never saved by the people who stayed quiet.

America was never moved forward by the people who waited for permission.

America was never protected by the cowards who saw danger coming and chose comfort over courage.

America was built by people who stood up.

Now it is our turn.

And if the leaders will not lead, then the people must.

Because 250 years later, the fight is still the same.

No kings.

No dictators.

No silence.

No surrender.

This is not just about celebrating America.

This is about saving it.

And I am asking you to stand with me.

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This movement only grows if we build it together.

Restack this letter.

Share it with your friends.

Send it to your family.

Post it everywhere.

Bring more people into this fight.

And if you believe in this work, I am asking you directly to become a paid subscriber.

Paid subscribers are what allow me to keep doing this work independently.

Paid subscribers are what allow me to keep reporting, speaking, investigating, exposing, building, and fighting without being owned by corporate media, party bosses, or billionaire donors.

And for those of you who are able and want to go the extra mile, you can contribute directly to help support this work:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

For those of you who are eligible and able to contribute to my campaign, you can do that at:

LevParnas.org

And I also recommend everybody subscribe to Deep State Media on Substack. It is free to subscribe, and this is where we are going to be building out the next phase of this mission — more reporting, more contributors, more interviews, more investigations, and more truth-telling.

There is no other platform like it.

It is going to be a home for insiders, survivors, whistleblowers, independent voices, and truth-tellers who are not afraid to expose what the powerful want hidden.

We are building something different.

We are building something necessary.

We are building something they cannot control.

This is not just a community.

This is a movement.

And 250 years later, we are still fighting for the promise of America.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

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