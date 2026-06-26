Today, the Supreme Court handed Donald Trump two major immigration victories — and anyone telling you this is just another normal day in Washington is not paying attention.

This was not just about legal language. This was not just about statutes. This was not just about one narrow border policy or one immigration program.

This was about power.

The Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in a case involving Temporary Protected Status, allowing his government to move forward with ending protections for Haitians and Syrians who had been living here legally under humanitarian protections. These are people who were protected because their home countries were deemed too dangerous or unstable for them to return to. Today, the Supreme Court opened the door for Trump to strip those protections away.

Then came the second decision: the asylum case.

The Court sided with the government and said that migrants standing on the Mexico side of the border do not have the legal right to demand inspection or apply for asylum until they actually cross into the United States. In plain English, this gives Trump’s administration more power to turn people away before they can even trigger the legal process.

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That is the machinery being built right in front of us.

First, make it harder to enter.

Then, make it harder to claim protection.

Then, make it easier to remove people already here.

And then tell the country this is simply “law and order.”

But this is much bigger than immigration.

Because what we saw today is the Supreme Court continuing to shape the limits — or the lack of limits — around Trump’s executive power. Every one of these decisions becomes another brick in the wall. Another green light. Another signal to the people around him that they can keep pushing.

And the most dangerous decisions are still coming.

Birthright citizenship is still sitting out there.

That is the big one.

Trump’s executive order attempting to limit birthright citizenship is not just another immigration policy. It is a direct attack on the Fourteenth Amendment. It is an attempt to rewrite who belongs in America by executive order. It is an attempt to say that a right written into the Constitution can be reinterpreted by one man sitting in the Oval Office.

Think about that.

If a president can try to redefine citizenship by executive order, then what can’t he redefine?

Voting rights?

Due process?

Equal protection?

The authority of states to run elections?

The independence of federal agencies?

The independence of the Federal Reserve?

This is why the decisions still coming from the Supreme Court matter so much. We are not just waiting on legal opinions. We are waiting to see how far this Court is willing to let Trump go.

And from what I am hearing, people inside Trump’s orbit understand exactly how important this moment is.

What I am hearing from my sources is that there are serious rumblings of a major pressure campaign going on behind the scenes.