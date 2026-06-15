Folks, Donald Trump is doing it again.

And once again, the media is letting him get away with it.

He announces something that has not happened yet. He declares victory before anything is signed. He moves the markets before the public sees the terms. He takes the headline before anyone asks what America gave up.

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Then the media runs with it like it is fact.

But I cannot sit here for one second and allow this to go unchallenged.

Because before Donald Trump decided to attack Iran, we need to remember where we actually were.

Let me be very clear from the beginning: I am not defending the Iranian regime. I am not supporting their quest for nuclear weapons. I am not ignoring the way they oppress their own citizens. The Iranian people deserve freedom, dignity, and a future without being crushed by a brutal regime.

But that is exactly why we have to be honest.

Trump did not do this to liberate the Iranian people.

He did not do this because he suddenly cared about democracy in Iran.

He did not do this because he had a serious, long-term strategy for peace in the Middle East.

He did what he always does.

He chased the headline.

He chased the optics.

He chased the quick win.

And he allowed himself to be dragged into this by promises, pressure, and manipulation from the same players who understand exactly how to play him: Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin.

Before Trump escalated this crisis, the Strait of Hormuz was open. The region was dangerous, yes. Iran’s regime was dangerous, yes. Nobody is denying that. But there were still channels, pressure points, international mechanisms, and ways to contain Iran without handing Trump the excuse to create another global spectacle.

Then Trump came in.

He attacked.

He escalated.

He bragged.

He told the world he had acted to stop Iran, protect peace, weaken the regime, defend the Iranian people, and wipe out the nuclear threat.

Now what is he doing?

He is negotiating over the same Strait of Hormuz that was already open before he created the crisis.

He is talking about future nuclear negotiations over the same nuclear threat he claimed he already wiped out.

He is promising a deal that has not been signed.

First, he wanted the deal done in person. Then it became virtual. Then it became an announcement. Now we are being told the signing is supposedly happening Friday in Switzerland.

That is not a completed deal.

That is a delay.

That is Trump buying time.

And the media is helping him sell it.

This is exactly what he did with Ukraine.

For almost a year, Trump played the same game.

Two weeks.

Tomorrow.

Next week.

One more meeting.

One more call.

One more spectacle.

One more promise that the war would end.

He met with Putin. He brought European leaders to the White House. He created all the theater. He promised movement. He promised progress. He promised a deal.

And in the end?

He pushed Ukraine to deal with it on its own.

Because it was never about protecting Ukraine.

It was about Trump protecting Trump.

Now he is doing the exact same thing with Iran.

While the Epstein files continue hanging over him.

While ICE is attacking American citizens here at home.

While his people are working to interfere in our elections and steal power through intimidation, investigations, and control.

While the courts, the press, and the American people are being tested every single day.

Trump needed a foreign-policy victory.

He needed a distraction.

He needed a market-moving announcement.

He needed to change the conversation.

So he announced a deal before there was a deal.

And now everyone is supposed to clap.

No.

Not this time.

Because the most important people in this entire story are being forgotten.

The Iranian people.

The tens of thousands of Iranians Trump encouraged to stand up. The people he told, directly and indirectly, that America would have their backs. The people who took risks. The people who went into the streets. The people who faced prison, beatings, disappearances, executions, and oppression.

Where are they now in Trump’s announcement?

Where are they in this so-called deal?

Where is their freedom?

Where is their protection?

Where is the promise Trump made to them?

He does not talk about them anymore.

Because they served their purpose.

They were useful when Trump needed moral cover to attack. They were useful when he wanted to pretend this was about liberation. They were useful when he wanted the world to believe he was standing with the people against the regime.

But now that he wants a picture, now that he wants a headline, now that he wants to say “deal,” the Iranian people are being pushed aside.

Forgotten.

Erased.

Used.

And we have seen this before.

Look at Venezuela.

Trump made noise. Trump created the spectacle. Trump sold the image of regime change and liberation. The media ran with the drama. There were press releases. There were announcements. There were claims of movement.

But behind the scenes, nothing truly changed for the people.

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The Maduro regime remained. The oppression continued. The corruption continued. The power structure survived. The people were left behind while Trump and his circle moved on to the next headline.

That is the danger here.

Trump is trying to create the same illusion with Iran.

He is trying to entice the regime, pressure the region, claim victory, and move on — while the people he claimed to care about are left behind.

This is not leadership.

This is manipulation.

And it is the same pattern we saw with tariffs.

The announcement comes first.

The markets react.

The details change.

The insiders know what is real and what is not.

The public is left confused.

The media chases the headline.

And Trump walks away pretending he won.

That is why I keep telling you:

Do not listen to what they say.

Watch what they do.

As of now, there is no signed deal.

As of now, the Strait of Hormuz is not resolved the way Trump claimed.

As of now, the nuclear issue is not settled.

As of now, Iran’s regime is still in power.

As of now, the Iranian people are still oppressed.

As of now, Putin is sitting back and watching every move — because every favor he gives Trump becomes a debt Trump will be expected to repay.

And as of now, Trump has given the markets another jolt without giving the American people the truth.

That is where this becomes much bigger than Iran.

Because what my sources have been telling me throughout the weekend — and what I have been reporting all week — is that Trump was desperate to get this announcement done.

Desperate.

He wanted Iran to give him the win.

He wanted the announcement today.

He wanted the image of control.

He wanted the world to believe he had ended another war.

We are negotiating around one man’s ego.

And that is exactly how dictators play him.

My sources are telling me that behind this so-called deal, Trump and Netanyahu are not on the same page.