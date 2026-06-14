Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Ekovacs
4h

Thanks Lev for staying on top of this story. Can't wait until that bubble pops. Our country survived a Civil War. Hopefully we can survive this chaotic madness.

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Ekovacs
4h

His name was taken off the Kennedy center either early yesterday or this morning but the tarp still remains!!!! Yay!!! How fitting. Happy bday dump!!! 🤣😂😅🖕🖕🖕

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