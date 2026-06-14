Good morning, my friends.

Today is Donald Trump’s birthday — and instead of watching a president lead, we are watching a man desperately trying to turn chaos into a celebration of himself.

That is what this moment is really about.

Not peace.

Not strength.

Not strategy.

Not America first.

Optics first.

Donald Trump wanted this weekend to be a victory lap. He wanted the cameras, the applause, the headlines, the spectacle, the birthday show, the image of the strongman standing tall.

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But reality is starting to break through.

His name is coming off the Kennedy Center.

A judge has blocked his billion-dollar slush fund.

His poll numbers are falling.

The economy is not what his people are pretending it is.

The American people are tired.

And now, while he sends out aggressive threats and tough-guy messages in public, behind the scenes he is desperate — absolutely desperate — to claim any kind of deal with Iran so he can sell it as a birthday victory.

That is the danger.

Because when Donald Trump is cornered, someone else always pays the price.

When he needed dirt on Biden, Ukraine paid the price.

When he needed loyalty, the Justice Department became a shield.

When he needed money, his people tried to build a slush fund.

When he needed legacy, they tried to put his name on the Kennedy Center.

And now, when he needs a birthday foreign policy win, we are supposed to believe this sudden push for an Iran deal is about peace?

Come on.

I have seen this movie before.

I was in the room for the first version.

I watched how foreign policy gets twisted when Donald Trump’s personal needs come first. I watched how people around him justify it, excuse it, normalize it, and then pretend later that they had no idea what was happening.

The pressure.

The lies.

The back channels.

The fake narratives.

The desperate need for a headline.

The desperate need to look like a winner.

That is Donald Trump.

The photo-op matters more than the consequences. The headline matters more than the details. The appearance of a deal matters more than whether the deal actually protects America.

And when a president starts making foreign policy decisions based on personal humiliation, court losses, falling polls, revenge, and birthday optics, the country is in danger.

Because our enemies see it.

Iran sees it.

Russia sees it.

China sees it.

They are not watching the birthday cake.

They are watching the desperation.

They are watching a president who is angry that his name is being taken down. They are watching a president furious that a judge blocked his money machine. They are watching a president obsessed with being praised, feared, and celebrated.

They are watching a man who needs to turn weakness into spectacle.

And that is when bad deals get made.

That is when national security gets traded for applause.

That is when America gets sold out for one man’s ego.

I want you to understand something very clearly: this is how strongmen operate.

I am not telling you this from theory. I am not telling you this from a textbook. I am telling you this because I have been around powerful men, corrupt men, dangerous men, and yes, even a dictator or two in my life.

They do not see the world the way normal people see it.

They do not wake up asking, “What is true?”

They wake up asking, “What protects me?”

They do not want facts.

They want flattery.

They do not want intelligence.

They want loyalty.

They do not want reality.

They want a version of reality that keeps them calm, keeps them praised, and keeps them convinced that they are winning.

That is the bubble.

And once a leader lives inside that bubble long enough, the country becomes hostage to his delusions.

Look at Vladimir Putin.

Putin still thinks he is winning in Ukraine because the people around him are too scared to tell him the truth. They tell him Ukraine is collapsing. They tell him Russia is strong. They tell him the West is divided. They tell him victory is around the corner.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is still standing. Russia is bleeding. The world sees the weakness.

But Putin does not see the full truth because the people around him are afraid of what happens if they say it out loud.

That is what happens when power is surrounded by fear.

And that is exactly what is happening around Donald Trump.

His people tell him the polls are fine.

They tell him the economy is beautiful.

They tell him the courts are corrupt whenever the courts stop him.

They tell him the people love him.

They tell him the chaos is working.

They tell him he can threaten, bully, sue, fire, punish, and rewrite reality — and the country will just accept it.

But the country is not accepting it.

The courts are stepping in.

The people are pushing back.

The lies are getting harder to sell.

The strongman act is getting weaker by the day.

And that is what makes this moment so dangerous.

Because when men like Trump feel the walls closing in, they do not become more rational.

They become more reckless.

They lash out.

They threaten.

They make desperate moves.

They create distractions.

They look for enemies.

They manufacture victories.

They try to turn humiliation into a show.

That is why this Iran situation matters so much.

Publicly, Trump wants to look tough. He wants to sound like the great negotiator. He wants to present himself as the only man who can make peace, the only man who can stop war, the only man who can bend the world to his will.

But behind the scenes, what I am watching tells a very different story.

He needs a deal.

He needs something to sell.

He needs a birthday headline.

He needs to tell his supporters, his donors, his television audience, and most importantly himself, that he is still in control.

That is not leadership.

That is weakness dressed up as strength.

And the most dangerous part of all of this is not just Donald Trump.

It is the people around him.

The enablers.

The flatterers.

The cowards.

The ones who know better but stay silent.

The ones who see the truth and decide their job, their money, their access, or their power matters more than the country.

Every dictator has had enablers.

Every strongman has had a bubble.

Every corrupt leader has had people around him telling him he is loved, feared, admired, and unbeatable — right up until the moment the bubble cracks.

And once that bubble starts cracking, the enablers start running.

From what I am hearing, that has already started.

I am hearing from people close to this world that some inside the inner circle are already planning their exits. They can see what is coming. They can feel the walls closing in. They know the act is getting harder to defend, the lies are getting harder to sell, and the chaos is becoming harder to control.

People like Susie Wiles and others did not get where they are by missing warning signs. They understand power. They understand timing. They understand when a ship is taking on water.

And that is the thing about strongmen: everyone acts loyal while the bubble is intact. Everyone smiles for the cameras. Everyone praises the leader. Everyone tells him he is winning.

But once the bubble cracks, the rats start running from the ship.

And we are going to see more of it.

That is why we need to stay strong.

Stay vigilant.

Stay united.

Do not fall for the distractions.

Do not let them divide us.

Do not let the chaos exhaust you into silence.

That is what they want. They want people overwhelmed. They want people tired. They want people fighting each other while they rewrite the rules, bury the truth, protect themselves, and sell out the country.

But we are not going anywhere.

We are watching.

We are speaking.

We are organizing.

We are exposing.

And we are going to keep telling the truth until the bubble finally breaks.

Because once it cracks, it is only a matter of time before we get our democracy back.

That is why your support matters right now more than ever.

If you have not become a paid subscriber yet, now is the time.

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I am running for Congress in Florida’s 22nd District as an Independent — but I am not just running for one party, one side, or one group of people.

I am running for all of you.

I am running for everyone who is tired of the corruption, the lies, the division, the fear, and the broken system that keeps putting power over people.

Go https://levforcongress.org/to stay up to date on the campaign, the district, the events, and how you can get involved.

This is about building a movement strong enough to push back against the lies, the fear, the algorithms, the money, and the machine.

Trump’s bubble is cracking.

His enablers know it.

Our enemies see it.

And the American people feel it.

Now we have to stay together long enough to break through.

Stay strong.

Stay vigilant.

Stay united.

More to come.

Truth matters. Receipts matter. Democracy matters.

And I’m not backing down.

— Lev Parnas

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