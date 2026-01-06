I just got off the phone with my sources, and I’m telling you straight, folks: Donald Trump is doing everything in his power right now to distract, distort, and derail the truth. The threats. The chaos. The international theatrics. The nonstop noise meant to hijack the media cycle. None of this is accidental.

There is one thing he’s truly worried about—and it’s what’s coming out, and what’s being quietly buried, in the Epstein files.

And as I promised you, I will not let that happen.

I said this publicly. I said this privately. And I’m saying it again now. This is a new year, and this is the year where we stop just talking. This is the year where we turn talk into action. I promised you we would not allow any distractions to protect powerful people. We will not let survivors be erased. We will not let the truth be buried under chaos, fear, or manufactured crises. That promise stands.

Today is a big day, and I wanted to personally send this reminder because what we do today matters.

At 1 PM Eastern, I’ll be joined by Arick Fudali of The Bloom Group, who represents multiple Epstein survivors. This conversation is about accountability. It’s about the victims who were ignored for years. It’s about the systems that enabled abuse while institutions looked the other way. This is not speculation. These are real people, real survivors, and real legal realities.

At 2 PM Eastern, I’ll be joining Ben Meiselas and the Midas Touch to break down the latest breaking developments—not just on Venezuela and what’s really happening behind the scenes, but I will keep the focus where it belongs: on the Epstein files and why the pressure campaign to distract is intensifying right now.

And later today, on the five-year anniversary of January 6th, I sit down for a special interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin. We will talk about January 6th, the ongoing threat to our democracy, Venezuela, and—most importantly—why the Epstein files are inseparable from the broader story of power, corruption, and impunity in this country.

This is not about chasing headlines. This is about solutions, accountability, and action.

Here’s where you come in.

If you can, please:

This isn't just support—it's how this platform stays independent, visible in the algorithms, and impossible to silence.

Join our volunteer team. Grassroots movements don’t build themselves. If you want to help organize, amplify, and take action, email us at levpttp@proton.me.

Contribute to Phase 1 if you’re able. Phase 1 is about building the real infrastructure—legal, investigative, security, travel, and media—so we can keep going where others won’t.

Contribute to Phase 1:

And please—keep calling and emailing your members of Congress, your Senators, and media outlets. Demand they stop looking away. Demand they keep the focus on the Epstein files. Public pressure works—but only if we apply it consistently and relentlessly.

I’m meeting, coordinating, and pushing every single day to keep this moving forward. But I can’t do this alone—and I was never meant to. This is no longer just a community.

This is a movement.

Thank you for standing with me. Stay focused. Stay loud. And I’ll see you today.

Lev

P.S. If you haven't yet, go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book they don't want you reading because it connects the dots.

We’re not backing down.

