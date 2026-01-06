Trump Wants You Focused on Chaos—So You Don’t See This
At 1PM I’m joined by Epstein survivors’ attorney Arick Fudali—then 2PM with Ben Meiselas and the Midas Touch—then Jamie Raskin on the 5-year anniversary of Jan 6. No distractions. Just accountability.
I just got off the phone with my sources, and I’m telling you straight, folks: Donald Trump is doing everything in his power right now to distract, distort, and derail the truth. The threats. The chaos. The international theatrics. The nonstop noise meant to hijack the media cycle. None of this is accidental.
There is one thing he’s truly worried about—and it’s what’s coming out, and what’s being quietly buried, in the Epstein files.
And as I promised you, I will not let that happen.
I said this publicly. I said this privately. And I’m saying it again now. This is a new year, and this is the year where we stop just talking. This is the year where we turn talk into action. I promised you we would not allow any distractions to protect powerful people. We will not let survivors be erased. We will not let the truth be buried under chaos, fear, or manufactured crises. That promise stands.
Today is a big day, and I wanted to personally send this reminder because what we do today matters.
At 1 PM Eastern, I’ll be joined by Arick Fudali of The Bloom Group, who represents multiple Epstein survivors. This conversation is about accountability. It’s about the victims who were ignored for years. It’s about the systems that enabled abuse while institutions looked the other way. This is not speculation. These are real people, real survivors, and real legal realities.
At 2 PM Eastern, I’ll be joining Ben Meiselas and the Midas Touch to break down the latest breaking developments—not just on Venezuela and what’s really happening behind the scenes, but I will keep the focus where it belongs: on the Epstein files and why the pressure campaign to distract is intensifying right now.
And later today, on the five-year anniversary of January 6th, I sit down for a special interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin. We will talk about January 6th, the ongoing threat to our democracy, Venezuela, and—most importantly—why the Epstein files are inseparable from the broader story of power, corruption, and impunity in this country.
This is not about chasing headlines. This is about solutions, accountability, and action.
Here’s where you come in.
If you can, please:
Become a paid subscriber. This isn’t just support—it’s how this platform stays independent, visible in the algorithms, and impossible to silence. Paid subscribers get deeper access, live participation, Q&As, and behind-the-scenes reporting.
Join our volunteer team. Grassroots movements don’t build themselves. If you want to help organize, amplify, and take action, email us at levpttp@proton.me.
Contribute to Phase 1 if you’re able. Phase 1 is about building the real infrastructure—legal, investigative, security, travel, and media—so we can keep going where others won’t.
Contribute to Phase 1:
GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/12e674429
Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS
PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS
Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com
And please—keep calling and emailing your members of Congress, your Senators, and media outlets. Demand they stop looking away. Demand they keep the focus on the Epstein files. Public pressure works—but only if we apply it consistently and relentlessly.
I’m meeting, coordinating, and pushing every single day to keep this moving forward. But I can’t do this alone—and I was never meant to. This is no longer just a community.
This is a movement.
Thank you for standing with me. Stay focused. Stay loud. And I’ll see you today.
Lev
P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book they don’t want you reading because it connects the dots. And grab your Enough Is Enough gear. Wear it. Share it. Let people know you’re done with silence and distractions.
We’re not backing down.
Thank you, Mr. Parnas. I heard President TRUMP. Speaking about the Kennedy center , I turned the television off as he was making no sense at all. I will be listening in my car, as I have an appointment with the doctor today. It’s never too late , to listen to someone who has, honesty and integrity, and wants to see democracy restored.
I think it’s too late. You — and by “you” I mean the American system — enabled Donald Trump to the point of no return.
I recognised who Trump was decades ago, when I lived in New York in the 1980s. He was already a man who could do almost anything and get away with it. That didn’t happen by accident. The American system created him, rewarded him, and protected him. You can’t spend 10–15 years doing his bidding, normalising him, profiting from him, and then suddenly claim the moral authority to bring him to justice. That’s not how reality works.
You can’t have it both ways.
If this is an individual moment of redemption for you, that’s not something you get to declare for yourself. Redemption, if it comes at all, is decided by consequences — and sometimes systems have to live with the monsters they created.
What frustrates me most is the endless commentary. Talking heads. Podcasts. Sensational titles. Trump doing outrageous things 24/7, treated as content rather than a crisis. From Europe, we don’t need more analysis or performance. We want to know: what action are you taking?
Because as things stand, I don’t see a path. Congress doesn’t work the way you imply it does. Democrats are not positioned to hold Trump accountable — they’re constrained, captured, and still behaving as if these are normal times. Figures like Hakeem Jeffries seem to believe institutional decorum still applies. It doesn’t.
Republicans like Lindsey Graham don’t matter in this context — they are part of the problem, not a solution. The only thing that might change the equation is the release of undeniable, smoking-gun evidence that forces a critical mass in Congress to act. Without that, nothing moves.
What’s most depressing is how powerless the Democrats have become — perhaps the most powerless major political grouping in the world right now — too concerned with preserving careers and income to confront the reality in front of them.
That’s why I’m done with the podcasts, the monetised outrage, the endless talking. I didn’t subscribe to hear people enjoy the sound of their own voices while history slides off a cliff.
It’s time to smell the coffee and face the reality of the situation. Talking is no longer enough.