Lev Remembers

Linda Roberta Hibbs
9h

Thank you, Mr. Parnas. I heard President TRUMP. Speaking about the Kennedy center , I turned the television off as he was making no sense at all. I will be listening in my car, as I have an appointment with the doctor today. It’s never too late , to listen to someone who has, honesty and integrity, and wants to see democracy restored.

Daniel Rosario cortez
9h

I think it’s too late. You — and by “you” I mean the American system — enabled Donald Trump to the point of no return.

I recognised who Trump was decades ago, when I lived in New York in the 1980s. He was already a man who could do almost anything and get away with it. That didn’t happen by accident. The American system created him, rewarded him, and protected him. You can’t spend 10–15 years doing his bidding, normalising him, profiting from him, and then suddenly claim the moral authority to bring him to justice. That’s not how reality works.

You can’t have it both ways.

If this is an individual moment of redemption for you, that’s not something you get to declare for yourself. Redemption, if it comes at all, is decided by consequences — and sometimes systems have to live with the monsters they created.

What frustrates me most is the endless commentary. Talking heads. Podcasts. Sensational titles. Trump doing outrageous things 24/7, treated as content rather than a crisis. From Europe, we don’t need more analysis or performance. We want to know: what action are you taking?

Because as things stand, I don’t see a path. Congress doesn’t work the way you imply it does. Democrats are not positioned to hold Trump accountable — they’re constrained, captured, and still behaving as if these are normal times. Figures like Hakeem Jeffries seem to believe institutional decorum still applies. It doesn’t.

Republicans like Lindsey Graham don’t matter in this context — they are part of the problem, not a solution. The only thing that might change the equation is the release of undeniable, smoking-gun evidence that forces a critical mass in Congress to act. Without that, nothing moves.

What’s most depressing is how powerless the Democrats have become — perhaps the most powerless major political grouping in the world right now — too concerned with preserving careers and income to confront the reality in front of them.

That’s why I’m done with the podcasts, the monetised outrage, the endless talking. I didn’t subscribe to hear people enjoy the sound of their own voices while history slides off a cliff.

It’s time to smell the coffee and face the reality of the situation. Talking is no longer enough.

