Trump’s Davos Chaos + Minnesota Flashpoint — And the Epstein Files They Don’t Want You Reading

We’re living through a moment so chaotic, so consequential, that the rest of the media still hasn’t caught up — but we have. Tonight, join me live with Zev Shalev, Wajahat Ali, and Nick Paro as we break down the wildfire of news unfolding right now: Trump’s trip to Davos and the real agenda behind it; the bizarre and dangerous Greenland conversations being floated like trial balloons; and the explosive situation in Minnesota, where Trump’s actions and federal overreach are pushing the country closer to a breaking point. We’re not just reacting to headlines — we’re connecting the dots and explaining why this is happening now and where it’s heading.

Share

We’ll also dig into the latest on Michael Cohen and the Epstein files, exposing the tangled web of power, protection, and silence that continues to shield powerful people from accountability. We’ll talk about what’s already been released, what’s still being buried, and why the pressure campaign to “move on” is so aggressive. This is not gossip or speculation — this is about truth, survivors, and accountability, and why these stories refuse to go away no matter how hard certain people try to shut them down.

That’s why we’ve launched a clear, focused call to action: the Epstein accountability petition — and we need your signatures. While we wait for more files to be released, Congress does not have to sit on its hands. Subpoenas don’t require permission, and accountability doesn’t happen on its own. This petition demands that Congress subpoena Michael Cohen, Michael Wolff, and Steve Bannon to testify under oath about what they know — now, not later. Their testimony alone could blow this wide open before another single document ever drops. Signing this petition matters because action creates pressure, pressure creates accountability, and accountability is how justice finally begins. Please sign it, share it, and help us force this issue into the open.

And make no mistake — what we’re doing here isn’t just commentary. It’s action. It’s truth-telling on the front lines. That’s why paid subscribers are the backbone of this movement. Your support keeps this platform independent, protects fearless reporting, breaks the algorithm, and allows us to keep doing the work that corporate media won’t touch. If you believe in staying ahead of the narrative instead of chasing it — this is where you belong.

Support the movement:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/32158e105

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Volunteer hotline: levpttp@proton.me

We’re not just watching history — we’re exposing it, challenging it, and refusing to let it be rewritten in real time. Stay with us. Stay loud. Stay fearless.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to levremembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book that outlines exactly what you’re seeing play out in front of your eyes, the book Trump doesn’t want you to read.

And while you’re there, pick up your Enough Is Enough gear — because folks, enough really is enough