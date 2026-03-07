Trump’s DISASTER War + Venezuela + Florida

LIVE CAMPAIGN UPDATE — LEV PARNAS FOR CONGRESS (FL-27)

Join me live for a major campaign update as I sit down with Ben Meiselas from the Meidas Network to break down the latest breaking news, what’s really happening behind the scenes in Trump’s world, and why my run for Congress in Florida’s 27th District is already sending shockwaves through Trump’s inner circle.

Let me be very clear: Trump and the people around him are furious. The last person Donald Trump wants to see sitting in Congress is someone like me — someone who knows exactly how their operation works, someone who has seen it from the inside, and someone who has spent years exposing the truth. And this isn’t just any district. This is Trump’s backyard. His golf club is here. His political network operates here. The idea that he might have to deal with someone like me in Congress — someone who knows their game and isn’t afraid to confront them — is exactly why they’re already preparing to come after this campaign.

But that’s exactly why I’m running.

This campaign isn’t about politics as usual. It’s about accountability. It’s about truth. And it’s about taking our country back from the corruption that has infected our system. Nobody understands how these people operate better than I do, and nobody will fight harder to expose it and stand up for the American people.

But I can’t do this alone.

They will have super PACs, corporate money, and special interests pouring millions into stopping us. I’m running a 100% grassroots campaign powered by the people. I will not take corporate money. I will not take super PAC money. And I will not take special interest money.

That means your support is critical right now.

If you believe in this fight and want to help us take accountability directly to Trump’s backyard, please support the campaign today:

👉 Support the campaign fundraiser here: https://levparnas.org/

Join us live, spread the word, and let’s send a message they can’t ignore:

The people are ready to take their country back.

— Lev Parnas

Candidate for Congress | Florida’s 27th District