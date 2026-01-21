Trump’s HUMILIATING WEF/Davos crash out w @LevParnas

I’m going live with Dean Blundell to pull the curtain back on what’s really happening behind the scenes—what the cameras at Davos don’t show, what corporate media refuses to touch, and the deals being cut quietly while the world is distracted. This isn’t speculation. This is storytelling rooted in lived experience—connecting dots most people don’t even know exist.

While the headlines chase fluff, I’m breaking down Trump’s meltdown in real time, the backdoor negotiations, and the global chessboard that’s being rearranged right now. From Davos boardrooms to shadow channels of influence, I’ll explain how Donald Trump is positioning himself—especially his calculated play for Greenland without firing a single shot. No tanks. No invasion. Just leverage, pressure, and deals. This is how power really moves.

Enough is enough. This isn’t about left or right—it’s about truth, accountability, and refusing to be lied to anymore. Stand with us. Share this. Be part of the movement.

-Lev Parnas

