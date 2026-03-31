My dear Lev Remembers family,

I’m going to say this as plainly as I can…

I truly hate having to come on here and deliver news like this again.

Because this isn’t new to us.

This is exactly what we’ve been talking about for months.

From the very beginning of this platform…

from the first days I started sharing what my sources were telling me…

👉 I warned you about the coordination

👉 I warned you about the energy deals

👉 I warned you about the backchannels

And now?

Everything we’ve been discussing is no longer hidden. It’s happening in plain sight.

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Let’s walk through what just happened—and what it really means.

In the last 24–48 hours:

The U.S. allowed a sanctioned Russian oil tanker to dock in Cuba, easing pressure on the island’s energy crisis

Sanctions enforcement is being selectively loosened—again

The crisis around the Strait of Hormuz continues, with global oil supply disrupted and the U.S. signaling hesitation to fully control it

And Donald Trump is openly telling allies to “get your own oil”

Now pause.

Because if you’ve been here with me…

you already know this isn’t random.

WE’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THIS SYSTEM FOR MONTHS

I told you:

That Trump would never fully stand with Ukraine

That his relationship with Vladimir Putin goes far deeper than politics

That figures like Jared Kushner, Kirill Dmitriev, and Steve Witkoff were part of conversations long before the media caught up

That oil and gas would be the center of the real dealmaking

That sanctions weren’t permanent—they were leverage

And now?

👉 Russian oil is moving again

👉 Sanctions are being selectively softened

👉 Global chokepoints are being destabilized

Exactly as we discussed.

NOW ADD IRAN, CHINA, AND THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

Here’s where it gets even more serious.

The Strait of Hormuz controls roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply

And right now:

The strait has been effectively disrupted

Oil flows are being restricted

And select shipments—including Chinese-linked tankers—are still moving through

At the same time:

Trump is negotiating with Iran

Floating sanctions relief

And signaling he may step back from securing the strait

So what does that mean?

👉 China keeps getting energy

👉 Russia keeps moving oil

👉 Iran keeps leverage

And the United States?

Steps back.

NOW CONNECT VENEZUELA AND THE MONEY FLOW

And this is the part most people are completely missing.

For months, I’ve been telling you:

👉 Venezuela is part of this equation

👉 Oil is being repositioned, rerouted, and resold

👉 And the money trails are not transparent

What we are watching is a system where:

Oil flows from sanctioned or controlled regions

Gets redistributed through global networks

And ends up being monetized through intermediaries

Including:

👉 Financial hubs like Qatar, where transparency is limited

This isn’t just about energy.

This is about:

Who controls the flow of money tied to that energy.

THIS IS NOT FOREIGN POLICY — THIS IS A NETWORK

Let me be very clear:

This is not chaos.

This is not incompetence.

This is not coincidence.

👉 This is a networked system of influence

👉 Built around oil, sanctions, and leverage

👉 Connecting Russia, Iran, Venezuela, China, and financial hubs

And the moves we’re seeing right now?

They fit that system perfectly.

And this is where most people get it wrong…

Because I’ve always told you:

Watch what they do — not what they say.

If you just follow the headlines, you’ll get whiplash.

One day, Donald Trump is threatening Iran.

The next day, he’s talking about negotiations.

One day, he’s “tough” on Venezuela.

The next, he’s talking about taking their oil.

One day, he’s standing up to Russia.

The next, Russian oil shipments are moving freely—even into places like Cuba.

But when you step back and look at the actions—not the words—the pattern never changes.

👉 The energy flows continue

👉 Russian influence expands

👉 Iran maintains leverage over the Strait of Hormuz

👉 China continues receiving energy even as global shipping is disrupted

And the same network we’ve been talking about—Russia, Iran, Venezuela—

keeps moving in alignment.

That’s what I’ve been telling you from day one:

This isn’t inconsistency.

This isn’t confusion.

This is coordination.

A system where Vladimir Putin sets the strategic direction, and the actions we’re seeing consistently align with that broader agenda.

You can call it whatever you want.

But once you stop listening to what’s being said…

and start watching what’s actually being done…

the truth becomes impossible to ignore.,

WHY THIS PLATFORM MATTERS — AND WHY YOU’RE SEEING THIS FIRST

Let me take a moment to explain something that really matters.

This platform is not like the others.

You are not getting this information from pundits guessing on TV.

You’re getting this from someone who was inside.

Someone who sat in those rooms.

Someone who understands how these networks actually operate.

Someone whose sources are still deeply connected—not just politically, but globally—inside the inner circles that most people will never see.

That’s why:

👉 You’ve been hearing this months before the media

👉 You’ve been seeing the patterns before they become headlines

👉 You’ve been understanding the connections before others even know where to look

This isn’t about being another show.

This is about building something real.

A platform that informs.

A platform that exposes.

A platform that actually makes a difference.

And here’s the part I need you to understand…

Not everyone can contribute financially—and that’s okay.

But every single one of you can help grow this movement.

👉 Hit the like button

👉 Hit the restack button

👉 Leave a comment — even if it’s just a word, a heart, a question

All of that takes seconds.

It costs nothing.

But it drives the algorithm.

And the algorithm is how we break through.

The more you engage, the more this message spreads.

The more it spreads, the more people wake up.

And that’s how we win.

So if you’re reading this right now—

don’t just read it… engage with it.

Because getting this information out is the most important thing we can do.

✊ WE ARE NOT STAYING QUIET

And this is where it shifts from information…

to action.

We are not waiting for elections.

We are not waiting for permission.

We are organizing:

👉 Coordinated phone call campaigns

👉 Coordinated email pressure campaigns

👉 Direct action to make our voices impossible to ignore

Because silence is what they’re counting on.

And we’re not giving it to them.

🔥 SUPPORT THIS PLATFORM — THIS IS HOW WE FIGHT BACK

If you believe in what we’re building…

If you see what’s happening…

If you understand why this matters…

Then now is the moment:

👉 Become a paid subscriber — this is what keeps this platform alive

👉 Help us grow — share this, bring others in, expand this movement

And if you want to support directly:

👉 Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

👉 PayPal: https://paypal.me/levparnas

👉 Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This platform is independent.

It is not backed by corporations.

It is not controlled by interests.

It is powered by you.

🤝 JOIN THE VOLUNTEER NETWORK — BE PART OF THE ACTION

If you’re ready to go beyond reading…

We are building a real network of action:

📧 levpttp@proton.me

Because this is no longer just about awareness.

This is about pressure. This is about impact.

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💥 FINAL WORD

I don’t take satisfaction in seeing this play out.

But I do take responsibility in making sure you see it clearly.

Because now…

Everything we’ve been discussing…

is out in the open.

And what we do next?

That’s what defines this moment.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.