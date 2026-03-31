Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Diana Chapman's avatar
Diana Chapman
3h

The answers are all in the Epstein files. I have a bad feeling some of these people were involved in 9/11.

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Judith Luddy's avatar
Judith Luddy
3h

I believe you, Lev! And I fear the worst: he’s putting our troops at risk so that he can provoke Iran (already has, but will do more) to kill all they can, like the Beirut massacre of Marines. He can then declare war- who would disagree? - and stop the mid-terms. Is anyone in the military willing to refuse an illegal, immoral, suicidal order from this madman?

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