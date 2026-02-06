Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
27m

And the fight begins for our right to vote and for our vote to be counted!

Applauds to you Lev for Showing Up and Speaking Out!

Americans deserve better.

Reply
Share
Amy's avatar
Amy
38m

Good luck on your mission Lev! If I know you, you’ll kick it in the ass!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lev Parnas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture