I want to be very clear with you, because there’s a lot of noise right now—and that noise is intentional.

What Donald Trump is calling the “Save America Act” is not about protecting democracy. It’s not about election integrity. And it’s not about the Constitution, no matter how loudly his allies scream that word to distract you.

Share

This is Project 2025 in action. This is election control. And in Trump’s world, “federalization” doesn’t mean fairness—it means who controls the system, who counts the votes, and whether an election happens at all.

I’ve been telling you for months: who counts the votes matters more than who casts them. That principle is at the very center of this plan.

Georgia is not random. Georgia is the test case.

What you’re seeing now—threats of indictments, intimidation campaigns, talk of eliminating mail-in voting, and manufactured claims that elections “can’t be trusted”—is all part of a coordinated effort to create fear and justify federal intervention. Trump isn’t trying to protect elections; he’s trying to invalidate them.

And once Georgia is “proven” to be broken, the model gets rolled out across 15 states.

That’s what he means by federalization.

This Plan Has Been in Motion for Over Seven Months — And Trump Is Personally Running It

Here’s the part the media still refuses to confront.

What my sources have made very clear—and what I’ve been telling you consistently—is that this plan didn’t start yesterday, and it didn’t start in response to Georgia alone. It has been in motion for over seven months, and it has been personally overseen by Donald Trump himself.

Yes, Tulsi Gabbard plays a central coordinating role. Yes, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel, and Pam Bondi are key players. But let me be absolutely clear about something that often gets deliberately blurred:

They do not operate independently. They report directly to Trump.

Donald Trump micromanages. That’s who he is. I know this firsthand.

Just like when he sent me to Ukraine, I reported everything back to him. Rudy Giuliani reported everything back to him. Every move, every meeting, every development went straight up the chain—to Trump. And when it later became politically convenient, Trump stood in front of cameras and claimed he knew nothing.

That’s his pattern.

Tulsi Gabbard herself put FBI agents on the phone directly with Trump. That’s not symbolic. That’s operational. That’s oversight. So when Trump pretends he “doesn’t know” what’s happening now, understand this plainly:

It’s a lie.

Trump is aware of every movement, every pressure point, every escalation. And right now, this matters to him more than foreign policy, more than international crises, more than anything else—because for Trump, staying in power is the priority. Control is the objective.

This isn’t chaos. It’s coordination.

This isn’t confusion. It’s cover.

And Georgia is just the opening move.

Georgia Is the Beginning, Not the End

When Trump talks about federalization, he’s deliberately confusing the conversation. He wants people arguing about constitutional technicalities while the real maneuver happens underneath.

This isn’t about whether states can run elections.

It’s about creating a crisis narrative so the federal government—under Trump loyalists—steps in and takes control of the process itself.

Count the votes.

Control the certifications.

Disqualify the results.

Or, if all else fails, delay or cancel.

That’s not democracy. That’s a power grab.

And Georgia is just the first domino.

That’s why I’m going to Washington on February 11th and 12th.

I’m not showing up empty-handed.

I’ll be meeting with Jamie Raskin, Jasmine Crockett, and other members of Congress—and I will be directly confronting Pam Bondi with the petitions and evidence we’ve been building together.

👉 Petition: https://www.change.org/p/demand-congress-subpoena-key-figures-on-epstein-case

This is why the Epstein files matter in this moment. Accountability isn’t selective. The same people who think they can evade justice in one arena believe they can rewrite the rules in another.

Sunlight threatens all of it.

This Is Where the Movement Matters

None of this happens without you.

Our volunteer network—our grassroots backbone—is more important than ever. This is how we organize, document, show up, and apply pressure where it counts. If you’ve been waiting for the moment to step in, this is it.

👉 Volunteer Email: levpttp@proton.me

And becoming a paid subscriber right now isn’t just support—it’s amplification. It’s how the algorithm pushes this reporting wider. It’s how independent journalism breaks through suppression. It’s how we make sure this message doesn’t die in silence.

If you’re able to contribute financially, here are the direct ways to support the work:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/65906adc0

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@Gmail.com

And if you can’t contribute financially, that’s okay. Truly. This is a family. You can help by sharing this letter, forwarding it to a friend, bringing someone new into this community, and refusing to let this be ignored.

That matters just as much.

We are at a moment where silence is surrender.

Bring your friends. Spread the word. Make noise. This only works if it reaches far beyond this page.

Because at the end of the day, democracy doesn’t save itself. People do.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book Trump doesn’t want you to read because it connects the dots of what you’re watching unfold in real time.

And while you’re there, grab your Enough Is Enough gear. Wear it. Share it. Represent it.

Because enough is enough—and it’s time to take our country back.