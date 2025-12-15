I’m writing this to you after a weekend that’s been very heavy. The kind of heavy that sits on your chest and doesn’t move.

I’m a father of seven. I’m Jewish. And on the first night of Hanukkah — a night that’s supposed to be about light pushing back darkness — we watched darkness show up in two different corners of the world.

Hanukkah starts with one flame. Not eight. One. One candle against an ocean of night. It’s a reminder that miracles don’t begin with armies. They begin with courage. With stubborn faith. With people refusing to accept that terror gets the final word.

But this weekend, terror tried to take it.

Here at home, the mass shooting at Brown University in Providence killed two students and injured nine more — right on a campus where parents are supposed to feel safe sending their kids to learn, to grow, to build a future.

And across the world in Australia, a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was turned into a slaughter — authorities called it a targeted antisemitic attack. The first night of Hanukkah. Jews gathered to celebrate. And gunfire took over.

And in the middle of that horror, we saw something else: a man named Ahmed al-Ahmed — a civilian — risked his life to tackle and disarm one of the attackers. That’s not politics. That’s humanity. That’s what one candle looks like when it stands up and says “not today.”

We need to confront terrorism and the hate that feeds it — antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and misogyny — head-on. Not with hashtags or performative outrage, but with real consequences, real protection for targeted communities, and real accountability for the people who incite and profit off division.

And we also need to talk about guns. Because I’m tired of the same script: prayers, press conferences, and then nothing. Brown isn’t a “headline.” Those were kids. Those were families. And if we can’t even protect students studying for finals, what exactly are we doing?

I vow to you, I will use this platform to fight for real gun laws, real enforcement, and real accountability. This isn’t about attacking the Second Amendment — it’s about common sense. It’s about making sure every gun owner is held responsible for their actions and that we put the right precautions in place so that our kids don’t have to fear going to school and parents don’t have to fear sending them. We need to stop the cycle of tragedy, stop the excuses, and demand the kind of safety and accountability that should be a given in a country that claims to value life.

Now here’s the part the media won’t connect for you — but I will.

While people are mourning, while families are lighting candles with shaking hands, the same political machine that thrives on chaos is still operating behind closed doors. My sources continue to tell me the backchannel crowd — Kushner, Witkoff, and the operators around them — are doing Putin’s dirty work, trying to box Zelensky and the Europeans into a corner where “peace” really means surrender.

And at the same time, I’m hearing something else: MAGA factions are cracking, and Marjorie Taylor Greene and others are flirting with an “anti-Trump” posture — calling themselves “America First” instead of MAGA.

But don’t be fooled.

This isn’t some moral awakening. This isn’t a pro-democracy movement. It’s a power fight — one brand of extremism trying to replace another brand of extremism. Same poison, different label. And Trump, Susie Wiles, and the inner circle are spiraling because they can feel control slipping — not because they’ve changed, but because they’re scared of losing the steering wheel.

That’s why I keep saying: watch what they do, not what they say.

And this is why “Lev Remembers” matters — because we don’t pick a single issue and pretend the rest doesn’t exist.

We speak for:

the Ukrainian children stolen and trafficked into Russia’s re-education pipeline — the ICC issued warrants tied to the unlawful deportation/transfer of Ukrainian children.

the reports now surfacing about Ukrainian minors being sent onward to North Korea through Russian-linked indoctrination routes.

the Epstein victims and survivors who were ignored and silenced for decades while powerful men hid behind money and status.

and now, again, the students and families living through America’s endless gunfire.

This is bigger than Trump. Bigger than any one election cycle. This is about whether we’re going to live in a country where cruelty is entertainment, violence is routine, and corruption is policy — or whether we’re going to fight back with unity and truth.

Because when I go on the road, it’s not just going to be “another debate tour.” It’s going to be a reckoning:

Release the Epstein files.

Stop the division machine.

Stand with Ukraine — for real.

Confront political violence.

And demand gun reform so parents don’t have to bury their kids.

Here’s my call to action — and I’m asking you directly:

Become a paid subscriber. If this work matters to you, back it. Share this letter. Re-stack it. Text it to a friend. Support the mission so I can keep exposing what’s happening behind the scenes — and take this fight on the road.

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/e772dc5d0

Venmo (direct): https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal (direct): https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Folks, this is the line. This is the moment where we either accept that fear and violence are “normal,” or we stand up and say enough.

I’m not here to entertain you. I’m here to warn you, to inform you, and to mobilize you—because I’ve seen what happens when corruption goes unchecked and extremists feel empowered. They don’t stop. They escalate.

So I’m asking you: don’t just read this and move on.

If you believe in protecting our kids, in stopping political violence, in standing up to hate, and in refusing to let backroom deals sell out Ukraine and sell out our future—then back this work.

Become a paid subscriber. Re-stack this letter. Send it to one person who needs to see it. And if you can, support the GoFundMe so I can keep pushing this truth into the places where they don’t want it to reach—and take this fight on the road, face-to-face, state-to-state.

Because we are not just watching history happen.

We’re choosing what happens next.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy at LevRemembers.com right now. It connects the dots and lays out the blueprint—the truth Trump and his orbit don’t want you to see, and what’s happening in real life behind the headlines.