Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Eddie Spaghetti's avatar
Eddie Spaghetti
6h

Ukrainians are heroic, they are the ultimate and the first-line defenders of Democracy right now, may we in America meet the challenge as they have 💙💙💛💛💙💙💛

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Mare Stone's avatar
Mare Stone
6h

SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦

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