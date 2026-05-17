I want to start with something important.

There is finally good news from Ukraine.

Not because war is good. War is horrific. Innocent people suffer. Families are destroyed. Lives are lost. No one should celebrate civilian casualties.

But we can recognize when Ukraine successfully weakens the machinery Russia uses to continue this war.

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That is what happened in Moscow and the Moscow region.

The attack is still ongoing, so the full consequences are not yet clear. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that more than 120 UAVs heading toward Moscow were shot down over the past 24 hours.

Explosions were reported across the Moscow region — including Klin, Khimki, Krasnogorsk, Istra, Dedovsk, and other areas — and in Moscow itself. Some reports said the blasts could be heard in central Moscow.

Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said three people were killed and four were injured in the region. Sobyanin said 12 people were injured in Moscow. He claimed most were construction workers near the entrance checkpoint of the Moscow Oil Refinery.

Civilian deaths and injuries are tragic. That should always be said clearly.

But this operation also needs to be understood for what it was: Ukraine targeting the infrastructure that supports Russia’s war.

According to reporting and monitoring channels, possible targets included oil infrastructure, industrial facilities, and technology sites tied to Russia’s ability to produce and sustain military operations.

One reported strike hit the Solnechnogorskaya oil loading station in the village of Durykino, a facility connected to Transneft.

In Zelenograd, which is administratively part of Moscow, ASTRA’s analysis suggests that the ELMA technopark may have been targeted. Companies located there reportedly produce electronic and optical equipment, measuring instruments, and other technological products.

Based on Sobyanin’s own statements, the Moscow Oil Refinery may also have been one of the intended targets. He claimed the refinery’s technological process was not disrupted.

Then the SBU released more information.

According to the SBU, the strikes were carried out by the SBU special operations center “Alpha” and other units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The reported targets included:

The Angstrem plant in the Moscow region — a sanctioned semiconductor facility that supplies Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The Moscow Oil Refinery — part of the energy system that fuels Russia’s war.

The Solnechnogorskaya and Volodarskoye oil pumping stations — key pieces of Russian oil logistics.

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian forces reportedly hit the Belbek military airfield, including:

A Pantsir-S2 air defense system.

A hangar containing radar equipment for an S-400 system.

An Orion UAV control system.

A ground control station for Forpost drones.

A ground-to-air data transmission point.

The control tower.

And a hangar.

This is not just another drone attack.

This is a strategic operation against Russia’s war capacity.

Ukraine is showing that Russia’s oil logistics, military airfields, radar systems, drone command systems, and military-industrial supply chain can be reached.

That matters.

Russia’s war is not sustained only by soldiers on the front line. It is sustained by fuel, logistics, electronics, radar, air defense, command systems, supply routes, and industrial production.

Those are the systems Ukraine is targeting.

Every refinery hit matters.

Every pumping station hit matters.

Every semiconductor facility hit matters.

Every radar system hit matters.

Every drone command system hit matters.

Each strike reduces Russia’s ability to continue attacking Ukraine.

For years, Putin has attacked Ukrainian cities, homes, hospitals, power grids, and civilians while telling Russians that the consequences of this war would stay far away from them.

Ukraine did not start this war.

Putin did.

And Ukraine has the right to defend itself by targeting the infrastructure Russia uses to carry out its invasion.

This is the bigger picture.

Once Moscow and the Moscow region are no longer untouchable, Putin has a serious problem.

He has to defend more territory.

He has to stretch his air defense systems.

He has to protect oil facilities, industrial sites, military airfields, and logistics networks far from the front.

He has to explain why the war he started is reaching the places that support it.

That is why this matters.

Ukraine is not only defending territory.

Ukraine is attacking the systems that allow Russia to continue the war.

This war is about supply chains.

It is about fuel.

It is about logistics.

It is about military production.

It is about whether Russia can keep building weapons, launching drones, moving fuel, and maintaining pressure on Ukraine.

The latest strikes show that Ukraine is adapting and striking deeper.

They show that Russia’s war machine can be disrupted.

They show that Putin’s sense of security is weakening.

And they show that Ukraine is still very much in the fight.

Too often, stories like this get reduced to one headline: “Drone attack on Moscow.”

That does not explain what happened.

It does not explain the targets.

It does not explain the strategy.

It does not explain why oil infrastructure, semiconductor production, air defense systems, and drone control facilities matter.

This was an operation aimed at Russia’s ability to wage war.

That is the point.

And it comes at a critical moment.

Trump and his allies continue looking for ways to give Putin leverage. Ukraine continues fighting for its survival. Russia continues trying to grind down Ukrainian cities and civilians.

That is why we have to understand what these strikes mean.

Ukraine is not a side story.

Ukraine is the front line of the fight against authoritarian power.

What happens there affects what happens here.

Putin’s war, Trump’s politics, oil money, oligarch networks, backchannel deals, propaganda, and attacks on democracy are all connected.

When Ukraine weakens Putin, it weakens the network around him.

That is why this moment matters.

And that is why we have to keep paying attention.

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I bring you this information because too much of the real story gets buried, minimized, or reported without context.

This platform exists to connect the dots.

To explain what is happening behind the scenes.

To show you why these developments matter.

And to keep the focus where it belongs.

Now more than ever, I need your help.

Become a paid subscriber if you can. Your support keeps this platform independent and allows us to keep covering Ukraine, exposing corruption, and explaining the connections others leave out.

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They may try to bury the full story.

We will not let them.

Stay focused.

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Stay in the fight.

Ukraine just showed that Putin’s war machine can be hit.

And that matters for all of us.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

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