Dear Voice From Ukraine Family,

I need you to hear me right now — and I need you to feel this with your heart.

Because while Ukrainians are freezing without heat and power, while mothers are trying to keep their children warm and families are rationing candles and batteries just to survive another night…

Donald Trump is out there playing games — pretending Russia “isn’t attacking,” downplaying the reality, and acting like this is all some negotiation tactic.

But here’s the truth they don’t want you to focus on:

In the past couple of days, Russia launched one of the most massive attacks on Ukraine so far this year.

And the primary target wasn’t a military base. It wasn’t “strategic positions.”

It was Ukraine’s energy infrastructure — the systems that keep homes heated, hospitals running, and entire cities alive.

Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed their air defenses intercepted:

38 out of 71 missiles

412 out of 450 attack drones

Let that sink in.

That means hundreds still got through.

Hundreds still hit.

And the people — the families — the children — the elderly — paid the price.

KYIV IS BURNING — AND PEOPLE ARE FREEZING IN THEIR APARTMENTS

Kyiv and the surrounding region were hit hard.

Missile swarms targeted major power infrastructure, including the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant and even a 750 kV substation that connects key systems powering the capital.

And inside Kyiv itself?

Damage was reported across five different districts.

A strike hit a 22-story residential building.

A high-rise burned with destruction on the 26th floor.

A kindergarten caught fire.

A five-story apartment building was destroyed.

Power lines were damaged. Cars burned.

Three people injured in Kyiv.

Over 1,170 apartment buildings are without heating.

Imagine that.

No heat. No stability. No comfort.

Just families trying to survive another night in the dark — while Russia tries to erase them one building at a time.

KHARKIV: 820 BUILDINGS LOSING HEAT AND WATER — THIS IS COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT

In Kharkiv, the damage is described as critical.

Hours-long strikes on energy infrastructure.

So severe that central heating and water supply will be shut off in 820 buildings.

And to prevent full collapse, they’re draining the heating water from buildings supplied by one of the city’s largest thermal power plants.

You want to talk about a humanitarian crisis?

This is it.

This isn’t “military strategy.”

This is terror.

This is punishment.

VINNYTSIA, DNIPRO, ODESA — THE ENERGY GRID IS THE TARGET

This attack didn’t hit one city.

It hit Ukraine’s ability to function.

Vinnytsia and Ladyzhyn were hit — and Ladyzhyn Thermal Power Plant was struck.

50 settlements are now without electricity.

In Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk, the Prydniprovska Thermal Power Plant was targeted.

Buildings destroyed. Dormitories damaged. Fires breaking out.

In Odesa, more than 50,000 residents were left without electricity, with residential buildings damaged.

And in Sumy, four people injured — homes, farms, vehicles, social infrastructure, power lines — damaged across the region.

This wasn’t a “strike.”

This was a message.

THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST BLOWS TO UKRAINE’S ENERGY SYSTEM SINCE 2022

And here’s the truth the media won’t say loud enough:

This attack is one of the gravest hits to Ukraine’s energy system since 2022.

It’s not just about infrastructure.

It’s about turning daily life into survival.

It’s about forcing people out of their homes.

Freezing families in place.

Crushing morale.

Creating chaos.

And while this is happening…

Trump is still out there praising Putin.

Still pushing the narrative that Russia can be “trusted.”

Still treating Ukraine like a bargaining chip.

And let’s talk about Witkoff — while Ukrainians are literally freezing and dying, these guys are down in Miami surfing and smiling like this is a game.

Like it’s entertainment.

Like it’s a real estate deal.

THIS IS NOT ABOUT PEACE — THIS IS ABOUT LAND AND POWER

Let me say it clearly:

This is not about peace.

This is about control.

This is about land.

This is about resources.

This is about domination.

And the cruelty is the point.

Because if they can destroy Ukraine’s energy grid, they can destroy Ukraine’s spirit.

But Ukraine is still standing.

And that’s why they’re hitting harder and harder.

This is why I keep telling you folks:

Watch what they do — not what they say.

AND THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T LOOK AWAY

Because behind every one of these statistics is a real family.

A mother trying to keep her kids warm.

A father trying to find a generator.

A grandmother sleeping in a coat inside her own apartment.

This is why we deliver generators.

This is why we do the work.

This is why this community matters.

And this is why I'm asking you — from the bottom of my heart:

If you’ve been looking for a moment where your support matters…

This is that moment.

If you’ve been waiting to step up…

This is that moment.

PLEASE — HELP ME KEEP UKRAINE ALIVE

Become a paid subscriber.

Help me keep exposing what’s really happening.

Help me keep telling the truth the media won’t.

And if you can contribute, please do — because every generator, every delivery, every bit of support is the difference between life and death for families right now.

Support Ukraine directly here:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3d1805c13

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Because this is bigger than commentary.

This is action.

And as I’ve told you before — this isn’t just a community…

This is a movement.

Tell a friend.

Re-stack this.

Share it everywhere.

Because the truth spreads through YOU.

And we are not backing down.

— Lev

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and grab my book "Shadow Diplomacy" — the blueprint Trump and his people don't want you to see.

And don’t forget to check out the Voice From Ukraine gear — because wearing it isn’t just merch… it’s a message:

We stand with Ukraine. We stand for truth. And we don’t look away.