UPDATED ON FOREIGN POLICY AND UKRAINE!!!🇺🇦

Join me and Ben Meiselas as we pull back the curtain on what’s really happening behind the scenes in Ukraine, Venezuela, and the Middle East—and how all of it connects directly back to the United States. This isn’t the recycled talking points you’re seeing on cable news. This is the real story—the dots connected, the motives exposed, and the moves being made while the media looks the other way.

Share

We’re going to break down what’s happening right now on the ground in Ukraine, what’s shifting behind closed doors internationally, and why these power plays matter to your life here at home—your security, your economy, and the future of democracy. If you want the truth before it becomes tomorrow’s headline, you need to be in this live.

And folks—Ukraine needs you now more than ever. People are freezing, families are struggling, frontline medics are working in conditions most Americans can’t even imagine. Every day is a fight to survive. If you’ve been wondering how you can help in a real way—this is it. Your support keeps people alive.

✅ Subscribe. Share. Join the movement.

And if you can, please contribute—every single dollar makes a difference.

Ukraine GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/783165dec

Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This isn’t just content. This is accountability. This is action. This is a movement—and we’re not backing down, we’re not getting intimidated, and we’re not letting the truth get buried. Stand with Ukraine. Stand for democracy. Stand with us.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com to get your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump doesn’t want you to see. It connects the dots

And while you’re there, grab your Voice From Ukraine gear to represent.

.