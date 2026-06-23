While They Talk About the Pool, Trump Is Trying to Steal the Election

For the past several days, the media has been obsessed with the spectacle.

The color of the Lincoln Memorial pool. The algae. The photos. The jokes. The experts. The endless panels. The same recycled outrage packaged over and over again like it is the biggest story in America.

And once again, Donald Trump gets exactly what he wants.

He creates the circus.

The media runs toward the tent.

And behind the curtain, the real operation moves forward.

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Because while everybody is staring at the pool, Trump is already working to take control of the next election.

Not with one move. Not with one executive order. Not with one lawsuit. Not with one agency.

With all of it.

DHS. DOJ. ODNI. The Postal Service. Homeland Security grants. Voter rolls. Mail-in ballots. Citizenship databases. Threats against election officials. Pressure on states. And now, Bill Pulte inside the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

This is not election integrity.

This is election control.

And it is happening right now.

Bill Pulte is already hard at work. The gutting has started. The purging has started. The smashing of ODNI has started.

For those who do not understand why this matters, let me explain it plainly.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is not some random office buried in Washington. ODNI sits at the center of America’s intelligence world. It coordinates information across the intelligence community. It touches foreign interference. Cyber threats. National security assessments. Classified information. Declassification decisions. The President’s Daily Brief. The machinery that tells America what threats are real, where they are coming from, and what the government should do about them.

Now Trump has Bill Pulte sitting there as acting DNI.

I’m being told, Pulte is already moving to fire hundreds of people.

That should be on every channel.

That should be the lead story on every newspaper.

That should be the conversation across every social media platform.

Because once you understand what ODNI can do, you understand why Trump wants it.

This is not just about firing people. This is about removing institutional resistance. It is about replacing expertise with loyalty. It is about controlling what gets classified, what gets declassified, what gets investigated, what gets buried, and what gets turned into the next political weapon.

And my sources are telling me this is only one piece of a much larger plan.

The same people who want to rewrite 2016 and 2020 are now trying to build the foundation for 2026 and 2028.

They want to go back and change the story of what happened in 2016. They want to turn Trump’s scandals into a conspiracy against Trump. They want to take the people who investigated him and make them the criminals. They want to take the intelligence community and bend it into a political weapon.

And at the same time, they are using that same machinery to prepare the battlefield for the next election.

This is why Fort Pierce, Florida matters.