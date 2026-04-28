Voice From Ukraine | 2026-04-28

Join us for Voice from Ukraine with Alexander and Ken Harbaugh as we bring you the inside perspective you are not getting from the mainstream media. We’ll break down what’s really happening on the ground, what Ukraine is facing right now, and how it all connects to the larger fight for democracy here at home and around the world.

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-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down