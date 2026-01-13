VOICE FROM UKRAINE: Breaking Live Updates

Join me live on Voice from Ukraine with Oleksandr, coming to you live from Ukraine — bringing you the real truth of what’s happening right now, as Ukrainians fight to survive another day and another night under attack.

As Russian strikes continue to hit civilian areas, families are once again scrambling for water, heat, and power. Entire communities are living through blackouts, freezing temperatures, and constant fear. Hospitals are under strain. Children are sleeping in coats. The elderly are rationing warmth. This is not a future threat — this is happening now, and the mainstream media has largely moved on.

Share

That’s why this conversation matters. We break down the latest attacks, the humanitarian emergency unfolding across Ukraine, and what people are facing just to survive another night. And we talk about what we can do — because support right now is not symbolic, it’s lifesaving.

If you’re able, please contribute to help Ukraine survive this winter:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/da059c724

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution helps deliver generators, heaters, clean water support, medical supplies, and emergency aid to the people who need it most.

This is not just about Ukraine — it’s about humanity, dignity, and whether we turn away when it gets hard. Please watch, please share, and please stand with Ukraine now, when it matters most.

-Lev Parnas

P.S. If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — the book Trump and Putin don’t want you to read, the book that connects the dots to what’s happening right in front of our eyes

And while you’re there, pick up your Voice from Ukraine gear to directly support Ukraine and help keep this mission alive

Thank you.