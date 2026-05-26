Voice From Ukraine | INSIDE REPORT: Russia Strikes Civilian Targets, Seeing It From the Ground

Join Me for a Special Voice from Ukraine 🇺🇦

I’ll be joined by Oleksandr, Ken Harbaugh, and special guest Philip Ittner for an urgent conversation about the gruesome attacks on Ukraine, what is happening on the ground, and what may be coming next.

Share

This is not a distant conflict. Innocent people are being murdered, cities are being terrorized, and the world cannot afford to look away. Ukraine needs our voices, our attention, and our support now more than ever.

You do not want to miss this important special edition of Voice from Ukraine.

Please like, share, restack, and comment so this message reaches as many people as possible.

And please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps this platform independent and gives me the ability to continue bringing you the truth, the warnings, and the voices that too many in the media continue to ignore.

To support this platform directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Stand with Ukraine. Support independent voices. Help us keep the truth alive.

Slava Ukraini.

Glory to Ukraine.

God bless America

And may we never forget the true cost of freedom.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down