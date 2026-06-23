Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Voice From Ukraine | Inside Report - Ukraine Imposes Long Range Sanctions, The Warrior Witches, and More

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
The Ken Harbaugh Show's avatar
Lev Parnas and The Ken Harbaugh Show
Jun 23, 2026

Join me, Oleksandr, and Ken Harbaugh for another powerful edition of Voice from Ukraine — bringing you inside information, frontline updates, and truth you will not hear anywhere else.

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Please watch until the end. Ukraine is fighting not only for its own survival, but for freedom, democracy, and the security of the entire world. Right now, they need us more than ever.

If you can, please become a paid subscriber and help support this platform so we can continue bringing these voices and these stories forward.

You can also contribute directly to Oleksandr’s mission through GiveSendGo.

fohttps://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

And if you would like to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every share, every subscription, every contribution matters. Ukraine needs us now. We cannot look away.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away

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