Voice From Ukraine | Inside Report - Ukraine Imposes Long Range Sanctions, The Warrior Witches, and More

Join me, Oleksandr, and Ken Harbaugh for another powerful edition of Voice from Ukraine — bringing you inside information, frontline updates, and truth you will not hear anywhere else.

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Please watch until the end. Ukraine is fighting not only for its own survival, but for freedom, democracy, and the security of the entire world. Right now, they need us more than ever.

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You can also contribute directly to Oleksandr’s mission through GiveSendGo.

fohttps://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

And if you would like to support directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

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Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every share, every subscription, every contribution matters. Ukraine needs us now. We cannot look away.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away