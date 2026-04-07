VOICE FROM UKRAINE LIVE BREAKING UPDATES

Join me LIVE with Oleksandr Bolbirer and Kenneth Harbaugh for Voice from Ukraine — where we bring you the real-time reality on the ground, not the filtered version you see in the headlines.

This is raw, direct, and unfiltered.

What’s happening in Ukraine…

What it means globally…

And how it connects to everything unfolding right now — from Iran to the shifting political landscape impacting our elections.

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🎙️ This isn’t pundit talk.

This is from the front lines, from people living it, seeing it, and understanding it in real time.

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Channel your energy into something bigger. Into action. Into truth.

🇺🇦 This is more than a broadcast — this is a voice from Ukraine.

🇺🇸 And together, we’re going to stand up, speak out, and make a difference.

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.