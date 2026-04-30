Voice From Ukraine | Live Report 2026-04-30

Voice from Ukraine: The Inside Report You Won’t Hear on Mainstream Media

Join me, Oleksandr, and Ken Harbaugh for a powerful new episode of Voice from Ukraine, where we break down what is really happening on the ground — not the sanitized version, not the headlines they want you to focus on, but the real story.

We’ll be talking about the brutal attacks on Odessa, Kherson, and civilian targets across Ukraine — but also something just as important: Ukraine is not sitting back. Ukraine is fighting back, adapting, striking strategically, and showing the world that Putin’s war machine is not as untouchable as he wants everyone to believe.

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We’re also going inside the story of Trump and Putin’s reported 90-minute conversation — what it means, what was said, what wasn’t said, and why every American should be paying attention. Because when Trump talks to Putin, it is never just a phone call. There is always a bigger game being played.

And now Russia is reportedly terrified about possible attacks around its so-called Victory Day parade — the same parade Putin uses every year to project strength. But behind the tanks, the flags, and the propaganda, there is fear. Real fear. And we’re going to break down why.

There is a lot to uncover. A lot to connect. And a lot the mainstream media is simply not talking about.

Make sure you join us, watch, comment, share, and help us keep building this platform.

This is why independent media matters. This is why Voice from Ukraine matters. We are bringing you the truth directly from the people who understand what is happening — without corporate filters, without political spin, and without fear.

But I need your help to keep it going.

Become a paid subscriber today. Your support keeps this platform alive, independent, and growing. It allows us to keep bringing you these reports, these voices, and these conversations that the mainstream media refuses to prioritize.

And if you can contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

This is not just a show. This is not just a platform.

This is a movement.

Join us. Share this. Support the work.

Because the truth still matters — and together, we are making sure it gets heard.

— Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look awayl.