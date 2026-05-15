Voice From Ukraine | Live Report - 2026-05-14

Join me for a powerful new episode of Voice from Ukraine with my co-hosts Oleksandr and Ken Harbaugh, and special guest Philip Ittner, reporting with a front-row view of what is really happening on the ground.

We’ll break down the latest from Ukraine, the pressure coming from Trump world, the global power play involving Russia, China, Taiwan, and the West — and why what happens in Ukraine does not stay in Ukraine.

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-Lev Parnas

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