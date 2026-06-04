Lev Remembers

Lev Remembers

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Voice From Ukraine | LIVE REPORT - The Latest from the Ground, June 4

A recording from Lev Parnas's live video
Lev Parnas's avatar
Oleksandr Bolbirer's avatar
Lev Parnas and Oleksandr Bolbirer
Jun 04, 2026

Ukraine is under attack, and the people on the ground need us now more than ever.

Join us for a powerful Voice from Ukraine LIVE, where we will bring you updates directly from the ground, the truth the mainstream media keeps ignoring, and the human stories behind this war.

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This is not just about headlines. This is about families, children, soldiers, medics, and everyday people trying to survive Putin’s terror.

Please support the people of Ukraine: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

Become a paid subscriber if you can, share this live, and contribute directly if you’re able.

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Ukraine is fighting for freedom. They are fighting for democracy. They are fighting for all of us.

Stand with Ukraine. Stand with the truth. Stand with humanity.

-Lev Parnas

PS: If you haven’t yet, go to LevRemembers.com and grab your copy of Shadow Diplomacy—the book that connects the dots you’re watching play out in real time between Putin, Trump, and Ukraine

And while you’re there, support Ukraine by grabbing Voice from Ukraine gear. This is more than a community. It’s a movement—and we’re not backing down

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