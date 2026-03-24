Voice From Ukraine LIVE Updates

Join us live for a powerful and deeply personal Voice from Ukraine broadcast with Alexander, coming to you directly from the ground. This isn’t what you’re hearing in the mainstream media — this is the reality, the truth behind the headlines, and what people inside Ukraine are facing every single day as they fight, survive, and rebuild.

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I want to share something that truly moved me.

We were able to help a local vocational school — a special place built for children who have lost everything. Many of these kids are orphans. Others have parents on the front lines with nowhere else to go. This school isn’t just a shelter — it’s a lifeline. It’s where these young minds are being taught real skills, real professions, and given a chance at a future.

These children are not just surviving this war — they are being prepared to rebuild Ukraine.

They are the next generation. The future engineers, builders, teachers, and leaders of a country that refuses to break.

And thanks to Oleksandr’s tireless work — and because of each and every one of you in this community — we’ve been able to support efforts like this. To bring light, power, and hope where it’s needed most.

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When you subscribe, you make sure these stories don’t get buried or ignored. You help us continue bringing real, unfiltered updates directly from Ukraine — not filtered through politics, not softened for headlines, but the truth as it is. Following and subscribing keeps this mission alive and ensures you stay connected to what matters most.

👉 Share this message.

Sharing is more powerful than you think. Every repost, every forward, every mention expands our reach and helps break through the silence. The more people who see this, the more awareness we build — and awareness leads to action, support, and real help on the ground.

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Paid subscribers are the backbone of this platform. Your support doesn’t just help financially — it strengthens the algorithm, pushes our content further, and allows us to grow this voice so the truth reaches more people worldwide. You’re not just supporting content — you’re fueling a movement.

💙 Support directly: https://gofund.me/adac8b869

GoFundMe (help deliver generators, supplies, and urgent aid across Ukraine)

💛 Or contribute directly to support the mission:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

Every contribution, no matter the size, goes toward real help — real people, real needs, real impact.

We say this with humility and honesty — this war is not over. The needs are not slowing down. And the people of Ukraine are still fighting, still enduring, still hoping.

We will keep showing up. We will keep telling the truth.

And with your help, we will keep making a difference.

**Stand with Ukraine. 🇺🇦

-Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching strain in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away.