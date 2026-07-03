VOICE FROM UKRAINE 🇺🇦 Live With Oleksandr Bolbirer

Join Oleksandr and me for another Voice From Ukraine Insider Report.

Today is going to be one of the hardest reports we’ve done.

Overnight, Russia unleashed one of the largest air attacks of this entire war. Hundreds of missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine. Families were ripped from their homes. Apartment buildings collapsed. Children became victims once again. More than 25 people have already been confirmed dead, hundreds have been injured, and as rescue crews continue digging through the rubble, we know those numbers are likely to rise.

Oleksandr will be joining us live from Ukraine to take you beyond the headlines and show you what the people there are living through right now.

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Over the past year, I’ve asked you not to look away. And every single time, you’ve answered that call.

Because of your kindness, we’ve delivered aid where it was desperately needed. We’ve helped families who had lost everything. We’ve shown people in Ukraine that they are not alone—that somewhere across the ocean, complete strangers still care.

For that, I will never be able to thank you enough.

But today, I’m asking again.

Not because it’s easy to ask. It’s not.

I’m asking because I know what Oleksandr is seeing. I know what the people of Ukraine are living through. And I know that without the compassion of people like you, many of them will have nowhere to turn.

If you are able, please support Oleksandr’s GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=help-deliver-dignity-dry-shower-packs-fo

So we can continue delivering humanitarian aid directly to those who need it most.

If you’d like to support our work directly, you can also contribute directly:

Venmo: https://venmo.com/LEV-PARNAS

PayPal: https://paypal.me/LEVPARNAS

Zelle: thereallevparnas@gmail.com

If you haven’t yet become a paid subscriber, I hope you’ll consider doing so today. Your subscription makes these reports possible. It allows us to continue bringing you firsthand reporting from inside Ukraine, long after many cameras have moved on.

And if you can’t give financially, then I have one more favor to ask.

Please don’t let Ukraine disappear.

Watch today’s report. Share it with your family. Share it with your friends. Help us remind the world that behind every headline is a human being praying to survive another night.

History will one day ask who stood with Ukraine when the world grew tired. I hope each of us can answer that we did everything we could.

Thank you for standing beside us. Thank you for standing beside Alexander. And above all, thank you for standing beside the people of Ukraine.

Slava Ukraini.

With gratitude,

Lev Parnas

P.S. Go to LevRemembers.com and pick up your copy of Shadow Diplomacy — it maps the influence networks you’re now watching in real time.

And grab your Enough Is Enough And Wolfpack gear

Because accountability only happens when citizens refuse to look away